40 Ugly Problems That Are Surprisingly Easy & Cheap To Fix

I’m an aesthetically driven person — if things look clean and tidy, I find that it’s easier to be productive (and also relax) at home. That’s why I was so surprised to learn that so many unsightly problems in my living space can be solved with some easy, wallet-friendly home hacks.

For example, a cluttered sink area can be transformed with a sleek metal caddy for your soap and sponges, and you can revive a sagging sofa by adding a thick foam cushion insert. There are tons of hassle-free upgrades that make your home so much nicer — here are some of my favorites.

1 Problem: A Jumbled Mess Of Cords By Your Electrical Outlets TviewSmart Cord Organizers (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Solution: These self-adhesive cord organizers that keep your wires tidy With self-adhesive pads on the backs, these cord organizers hold the wires from your electronic devices flush against the wall, shelf, or desk. The individual, flexible slots allow you to easily secure and remove your cords as needed. This way, you won’t have an unsightly, tangled mess of wires around your electrical outlets.

2 Problem: Eye Makeup That Gets Smudged Throughout The Day Elizabeth Mott Eye Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Solution: This long-lasting eyeshadow primer made with real pearl powder Elizabeth Mott’s Thank Me Later eye primer creates a smooth, non-greasy canvas for your eyeshadow, locking the pigment into place for hours on end. Made with skin-protecting, hydrating pearl powder, the lightweight formula is quickly absorbed by your eyelids. Not to mention, it helps resist any unwanted makeup creasing.

3 Problem: Jewelry That’s Dirty Or Tarnished CONNOISSEURS Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Solution: A cleaning solution for gold, diamonds and other precious stones Over time, even your finest bracelets, rings, and necklaces can become dirty or tarnished — which is why using this wallet-friendly jewelry cleaner is a no-brainer. Specifically formulated with gold, diamonds, and other precious stones in mind, the gentle cleaner effectively removes signs of wear from your most treasured pieces. Simply dip your jewelry into the formula using the provided tray, then follow up with the bristle brush to remove grime from those hard-to-reach crevices.

4 Problem: An Entryway That’s All Muddy & Wet Lifewit Absorbent Doormat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Solution: This ultra absorbent doormat with a nonslip bottom Made of absorbent microfiber, this low-profile doormat soaks up the mud and water from the bottoms of your shoes before it has the chance to get tracked all over your floors. A nonslip backing ensures the mat stays securely in place, so you don’t have to worry about it shifting around as you step on it. It’s also machine washable, which makes cleanup incredibly hassle-free. Available sizes: 3

5 Problem: Hard Water Stains That Are Marring Your Shower Bring It On Hard Water Stain Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Solution: This powerful cleaner that removes stubborn mineral deposits from your tub and tiles If endless scrubbing doesn’t cause those hard water stains in your shower to budge, you should try this powerful cleaner that’s formulated to tackle stubborn mineral deposits along your tub and tiles. The star ingredient here is oxygen bleach, which is safe to use around children and pets. You can use it to remove calcium and limestone buildup along your grout lines, as well.

6 Problem: Sweaters & Furniture That Are Pilling & Fuzzy Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon Solution: A handheld fabric shaver that removes fuzz and pills If you notice little pills of fabric along your sweaters and furniture, it may be time to give them a once-over with this handheld fabric shaver. Designed with a 2-inch-wide honeycomb mesh surface, the battery-powered unit gently removes fuzz and lint from your clothes and upholstery, storing them inside for easy disposal. With a little bit of patience, your belongings can be restored to a like-new appearance. Available colors: 6

7 Problem: Area Rugs That Have Curled-Up Corners NeverCurl V Shape Rug Gripper (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Solution: These grippers that keep your rug corners in place It may be a little detail, but curling rug corners can make a room look less put-together. Luckily, the solution is simple — these grippers that keep the corners of your rug secured to the floor. Each gripper is designed to hold your rug firmly in place, and the rubber bottom helps prevent any damage. They’re safe to use on all kinds of floors, including hardwood, tile, and carpet.

8 Problem: Eyeshadow Colors That Are Blending Together On Your Brush TailaiMei Color Removal Sponge Amazon $5 See On Amazon Solution: This pigment-removing sponge that helps prevent muddied makeup Makeup looks often require you to switch between hues, which can often lead to a muddy blend of shades on your brush — and your eyelids. When you use this color-removing sponge, however, you start with a blank slate every time you move to a different shade. What is this sorcery, you may ask? The scrubbing sponge is made with activated carbon, a material that readily absorbs powdered pigments. Just clean it with a bit of soap and warm water once a week to keep it fresh.

9 Problem: Wrappers & Receipts That Are Littering Your Car’s Interior Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon Solution: The collapsible garbage bin that straps onto the seat or console Strapping to the back of your car seat or your center console, this durable trash bin provides the perfect place to toss your receipts and food wrappers while on the go. The 3-gallon receptacle is designed with a top opening that remains closed when not in use, sealing unpleasant odors inside. It’s also fully leakproof and waterproof, so it can even handle beverage spills. A pair of mesh side pockets provides extra storage for wet wipes, tissues, and more.

10 Problem: A Mess Of Batteries That Are Junking Up A Drawer The Battery Organizer and Tester Amazon $19 See On Amazon Solution: This battery organizer with a built-in tester If your drawers are practically spilling over with miscellaneous batteries, you should check out this ingenious organizing case. It has 93 slots for batteries of various sizes, as well as a built-in tester, so you can finally figure out which ones still have some juice left. A transparent lid allows you to easily view everything inside without opening the case. Available colors: 5

11 Problem: Mascara That Looks Clumpy & Flaky On Your Lashes Tweezerman Folding iLash Comb Amazon $12 See On Amazon Solution: A gold-plated comb that gently separates lashes The easiest way to keep your mascara from clumping and flaking? Use this compact eyelash comb. Designed with a row of fine, gold-plated teeth, the comb gently separates each individual lash to create better definition. Thanks to its folding design, it barely takes up any space in your makeup drawer or travel case.

12 Problem: Necklaces That Look Too Short For The Neckline of Your Outfit LANCHARMED Sterling Silver Necklace Extenders (Set of 3) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Solution: The necklace extenders that create a customized fit Sometimes your favorite necklace just doesn’t look right with the neckline of your top or dress. These necklace extenders attach to the ends of your jewelry, adding an extra 2, 3, or 4 inches of length. There are two hypoallergenic, nickel-free metal options to pick from — sterling silver and gold-plated silver. Available colors: Silver, Gold

13 Problem: Shirt & Jacket Shoulders That Are Getting Stretched Out On Your Hangers Zober High-Grade Wooden Hangers (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Solution: These rounded wooden hangers that don’t stretch out the shoulders As it turns out, how you hang your nice shirts and jackets in your closet matters, and by placing them on these sturdy wooden hangers, you’ll ensure that their shoulders won’t become stretched out over time. The gently rounded hangers are extra-wide, evenly distributing the weight of your garments as they hang to prevent puckering. Each hanger also has a nonslip crossbar for holding trousers in place.

14 Problem: Dog Food That’s Spilling Out All Over The Floor Leashboss Splash Mat for Dog Food Amazon $19 See On Amazon Solution: This easy-to-clean mat with a raised border that catches spills It’s no secret that dogs aren’t the neatest eaters — but you don’t have to subject yourself to kibble spills all over the floor, either. This waterproof silicone mat keeps food and water spills from hitting your floor, thanks to a raised lip around the border. Even better, the nonslip mat is dishwasher safe, making post-meal cleanup a breeze. Available sizes: Medium-Large, X-Large, XX-Large

15 Problem: Crumbs & Dirt That Are Making Your Car Look Junky Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Solution: The bright blue goo that picks up dust and dirt from your car’s hard-to-reach spots I’m personally guilty of letting my car’s console, air vents, and cupholders become loaded with dust and gunk — but this bright blue cleaning gel really works to clear out those small corners and crevices. Just press the gelatinous goo into your car’s cracks, then pull it back up to remove the dirt and debris. Pro tip: This gel can also be used to touch up your keyboards and remote controls.

16 Problem: Clothes That Are Perpetually Wrinkled When You Take Them Out Of The Closet Hilife Steamer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Solution: A portable garment steamer you can use on a wide variety of fabrics Suitable for use on cotton, silk, wool, chiffon, and more, this handheld garment steamer is perfect for getting those stubborn wrinkles out of your most delicate clothing pieces. It’s infinitely more convenient than lugging out an ironing board, and provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steam. The 9-foot-long power cord gives you plenty of flexibility in where you steam your clothes, whether you’re at home or in a hotel room.

17 Problem: Cooking Utensils That Are Chaotically Strewn About Your Drawers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Solution: These bamboo drawer dividers that are length-adjustable Made of lightweight bamboo wood, these adjustable dividers can drastically improve the tidiness of your kitchen drawers. Extending from 17.5 inches to 22 inches in length, each divider can suit a wide range of drawers in your home. Not to mention, a soft foam pad at either end protects your drawers’ interiors from scuffs and scratches. Available colors: Gray, Natural, White

18 Problem: Carpet & Furniture That’s Splotched With Red Wine & Other Stains Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Solution: A cleaning spray that targets red wine stains & more Getting those pesky red wine blotches out of your furniture and carpet isn’t always easy — unless you’re using this stain remover from Château Spill, that is. Free of peroxide, sulfates, and fragrances, the gentle yet effective cleaning spray quickly breaks down fresh or dry stains of all kinds, including chocolate and ketchup. What’s more, the 4-ounce bottle is a convenient size for taking with you to dinner parties.

19 Problem: Delicate Clothes That Are Getting Ruined In The Wash BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Solution: These mesh laundry bags that protect your clothing from snags These mesh laundry bags serve two different purposes — for one, they protect your delicate underwear, tights, and bras from snagging in the washing machine. Second, the different-sized bags are also helpful for keeping your laundry organized as it gets cleaned, so sorting afterwards is a breeze. Each pouch shuts closed with a scratch-resistant zipper, ensuring your clothes stay securely inside.

20 Problem: Foundation That Looks Cakey Or Streaky Zenda Makeup Sponges (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Solution: These makeup sponges that evenly blend foundation If you crave a flawless look, these dense foam makeup sponges are here to help, working to press foundation into your face for a natural appearance. Each one has a flat base for applying makeup to your cheeks and forehead and a precision tip for accessing those hard-to-reach spots on your face, such as the corners of your nose. Each one is also reusable — just rinse with a bit of soap and warm water.

21 Problem: Ceiling Fan Blades That Are Grimey & Dusty Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $12 See On Amazon Solution: This ultra-long duster that cleans both sides of the blades at once Extending from 27 inches to 47 inches, this length-adjustable duster is ideal for clearing the dirt and grime off your ceiling fan blades. Even better, the donut-shaped design allows the microfiber head to wrap around the entire blade — so no areas are left untouched. You can also use this duster to swipe off the tops of bookcases, closet shelves, and cabinets.

22 Problem: A Sink Area That Looks Cluttered & Unkempt ODesign Stainless Steel Sink Caddy Amazon $26 See On Amazon Solution: A sleek stainless steel caddy for your sponges, soaps, and brushes With plenty of space for your sponges, soap, and brushes, this stainless steel sink caddy instantly spruces up your bathroom or kitchen. A plastic tray underneath the storage unit catches any drips and spills, keeping your countertop clean and dry. The sleek organizer comes in two different finishes — matte black and lustrous silver. Available colors: Black, Silver

23 Problem: Tile Grout That’s Getting Gray & Discolored Rainbow Chalk Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Solution: A marker that restores your grout to a like-new appearance Tired of scrubbing your tiles in vain? You can restore your grout lines to a like-new appearance by simply coloring them with this white paint pen. The fine-tipped tool applies a non-toxic, water-based colorant to your grout, with enough liquid to cover 150 feet. It may take a couple of coats to get your desired look, but the results are worth it.

24 Problem: Grease That Gets Splattered All Over The Stove & Walls BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $14 See On Amazon Solution: This mesh splatter screen that prevents hot oil from flying out of the pan Hot oil splatters are inevitable when you’re frying food — and if you’re not careful, they can grease up your stove or walls. This stainless steel mesh splatter screen protects your kitchen surfaces (not to mention, your hands) from spitting oil and grease. Available in four sizes, you can find a screen that fits over most skillets, pots, and pans. Available sizes: 4

25 Problem: Purses That Are Getting Crumpled & Dusty In Storage Zober Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Solution: A hanging pocket organizer that protects your purses Designed with eight clear vinyl pockets, this dual-sided hanging organizer keeps your handbags upright and shielded from dust. Thanks to its vertical, slim design, it barely takes up any room in your closet — giving you back precious shelf space. Not a purse enthusiast? You can also use this pouch organizer to hold spare towels, sheets, and small blankets Available colors: 4

26 Problem: Couch Cushions That Are Looking Saggy & Sad SagsAway Couch Cushion Insert Amazon $37 See On Amazon Solution: This cushion insert that breathes new life into your sofa You may have noticed your sofa cushions sag in the middle — but rather than replacing your couch entirely, you can simply add this cushion insert to breathe new life into your furniture. Made of high-density foam, the 1.5-inch insert can be placed directly between your cushion and the bottom cover to boost your couch’s firmness and reduce the appearance of sagging.

27 Problem: Wisps Of Hair That Won’t Stay In Place When You Want Them To DMLNN Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Solution: The hair finishing gel that creates a sleek look Want a slicked-back hairstyle, but can’t seem to get those flyaway wisps to stay in place? This hair finishing gel is up to the task. Accompanied by a mascara-like wand, it couldn’t be any easier to apply — just gently swipe across your strands. The transparent formula locks hair down for hours on end, but won’t create a stiff, sticky look.

28 Problem: Shoes That Are Dirty & Muddy Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaning Wipes Amazon $10 See On Amazon Solution: These cleaning wipes that spruce up your kicks in seconds It’s practically impossible to keep all-white sneakers looking immaculate, but these cleaning wipes make it easy to freshen up your shoes in between wears. Safe on leather, vinyl, rubber, and nylon, Pink Miracle’s cleaning wipes are individually wrapped — so you can stash a few in your purse, car, and desk. Use them on boots and other footwear, too.

29 Problem: A Back Seat Covered In Dog Hair & Claw Marks Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Solution: This hard-wearing seat cover that protects your car from dog-related damage Traveling with your pooch can be fun, but the scratch marks and piles of dog hair they leave behind sure aren’t. That’s why this heavy-duty car seat cover is such a brilliant idea — the 600-denier Oxford waterproof cotton protects your vehicle’s interior from your dog’s muddy paws and ever-shedding coat. Simply attach the straps to your car’s headrests and place the flaps down over the sides of your seats. Available sizes: Standard, X-Large

30 Problem: Wooden Furniture That’s Looking Dull & Dry Howard Products Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Solution: A conditioning wood polish that reviewers swear by If your wooden furniture is looking a little dull, you’ll be pleased to know there’s an easy fix — this cult-favorite wood polish. Made of natural ingredients such as beeswax and sweet-smelling orange oil, the formula conditions your wooden chairs, tables, and cabinets while adding a lustrous finish. Not to mention, it’ll help prevent further dehydration and deterioration.

31 Problem: Visible Under-Bed Storage That Creates A Cluttered Look HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Solution: This crisp, tailored bed skirt that conceals the items under your bed Anyone who lives in a compact space knows the importance of utilizing the room under your bed for storage. But what if you don’t want to see the stuff stored under your bed 24/7? This tailored microfiber bed skirt conceals the area beneath your bed frame, while also giving your room a clean, elevated look. It comes in 12 different shades, including crisp white, navy blue, and sage green. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

32 Problem: Stainless Steel Appliances That Have Smudges & Streaks Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish Amazon $18 See On Amazon Solution: A stainless steel cleaner that keeps fingerprints and other marks at bay Those of us who have stainless steel appliances in our kitchens know how tough it is to keep them free of smudges and streaks. Thankfully, Weiman’s fan-favorite stainless steel cleaner is formulated to resist fingerprints while also adding a polished shine. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, it’s perfect for refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens, and works best when paired with the included microfiber cloth.

33 Problem: Makeup Looks That Melt Throughout The Day Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Solution: The lightweight setting spray that locks makeup into place You’ve created a stunning makeup look, and you don’t want to risk it running or smudging during the day. What do you do? You spritz your face with Elizabeth Mott’s Thank Me Later setting spray. Drying to a smooth, matte finish, the lightweight formula keeps your foundation, blush, and bronzer locked in place — while also keeping oily skin in check.

34 Problem: Leather & Vinyl That’s Ripped & Scratched Up COCONIX Brown Leather & Vinyl Repair Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Solution: This all-inclusive leather repair kit that’s simple to use Minor cracks and rips don’t have to spell the end for your leather furniture. This leather and vinyl repair kit comes with everything you need to fix the peeling and flaking patches on your sofa or chair. You get five shades of quick-drying compound, which can be blended together to create a wide range of brown hues. Simply apply it to the backing fabric with the included applicator brush.

35 Problem: Blinds That Are Covered In Dust & Grime HIWARE Blinds Duster Amazon $8 See On Amazon Solution: This unique dusting tool that cleans both sides of each blind at once Cleaning each individual blind panel can be a hassle — so much so, we may avoid dusting altogether. But this cleverly designed microfiber duster makes it oh-so easy. Designed with three long blades stacked on top of one another, the handheld tool reaches deep into the crevices of your blinds. When you’ve finished the task, simply take off the fabric cover and toss it in the washing machine.

36 Problem: Cat Litter That’s Scattered All Across The Floor iPrimio Litter Trapper Mat Amazon $32 See On Amazon Solution: This litter-trapping mat that keeps your floors clean The honeycomb-textured top layer of this rubber mat catches the bits of litter on your cats paws before they hit the floor. The litter is trapped between that layer and the bottom layer, so you can easily dispose of it in the trash later. Not to mention, the mat has a plastic film layer that repels pet urine, as well. Place this under the litter box, and you can rest assured the floors underneath will be in good condition. Available sizes: 4

37 Problem: Boots That Are Crumpling Over In Your Closet Ruisita Boot Shaper Inserts (5 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Solution: These stiff inserts that keep your boots in shape Over time, your knee-high boots can begin to look saggy and crumpled — but not if you use these stiff PVC inserts. Each flexible panel can be folded to fit inside your boot, providing structure to your footwear while it’s stored away. This set includes five pairs measuring 12 inches in length, but there are shorter and longer sizes available to fit your needs. Available sizes: 10 inches — 16 inches

38 Problem: A Bulky Garden Hose That’s Cluttering Up Your Lawn Flexi Hose Storage Hook Amazon $7 See On Amazon Solution: The sturdy metal hook that holds up to 150 feet of expandable garden hose A hose lying awkwardly in the yard can look clunky and cluttered, but this outdoor storage hook can clean things up. Made of sturdy, rust-proof steel, it can hold up to 150 feet of expandable garden hose — or up to 50 feet of standard, non-stretchy hose. Two small holes at the top allow you to easily drill the hook onto your wall or fence, or you can hang it on your doorknob using the larger opening in the center.

39 Problem: Appliances That Have Limescale & Mineral Buildup Durgol Universal Descaler Amazon $14 See On Amazon Solution: A descaling solution that works with lots of household items From your coffee maker to your faucet, this universal descaling solution works to remove limescale and calcium buildup from your household appliances. In fact, you may be surprised to learn just how many fixtures in your home would benefit from a deep clean — kettles, pots, and showerheads included. And reviewers love its performance — it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon.