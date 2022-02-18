Astrology
The dwarf planet rules all things secret and hidden.
Revolutionary changes ahead! The U.S. is entering its first-ever Pluto return on Feb. 22, holding a mirror up to all of its, ahem, flaws. Although its impacts are mostly on the country, not the individual level, you'll want to be prepared with these do's and don'ts.
America’s Pluto is in the industrial sign of Capricorn, aka the sign that rules over career and public image. Likewise, this transit offers a time to perform a career vibe check and determine whether it's working for you or not.