Astrology

The Ultimate Guide To Thriving During Pluto Return In The U.S.

The dwarf planet rules all things secret and hidden.

Pluto. Illustration incorporating NASA New Horizons terrain imagery. The United State's Pluto return...
HYPERSPHERE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Science Photo Library/Getty Images
By Brittany Beringer

Revolutionary changes ahead! The U.S. is entering its first-ever Pluto return on Feb. 22, holding a mirror up to all of its, ahem, flaws. Although its impacts are mostly on the country, not the individual level, you'll want to be prepared with these do's and don'ts.

Vlad Georgescu/Moment/Getty Images

DO: Reflect On Your Career

America’s Pluto is in the industrial sign of Capricorn, aka the sign that rules over career and public image. Likewise, this transit offers a time to perform a career vibe check and determine whether it's working for you or not.

Milan Markovic/E+/Getty Images

Tap