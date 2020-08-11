If you keep tabs on your horoscope, then you probably know that retrogrades in astrology don't have the best reputation. Of all the retrogrades that are marring 2020, Uranus retrograde 2020 is perhaps one of the most useful and exciting ones. This planet's backspin kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 15 and will run all the way through January 2021. Uranus is one of the outer planets, meaning it doesn't always affect our personal lives as heavily as some of the faster-moving planets, but you'll still want the scoop on how Uranus retrograde 2020 will affect your zodiac sign — because thanks to this rebellious planet, there's a period of immense growth and perspective-shifting ahead for everyone.

Uranus is the planet of innovation, breakthroughs, and awakenings — and it's here to teach us how to be unique and progressive individuals. So when the planet is retrograde, it's time to start processing, reviewing, and adapting to some of the wild curve balls that Uranus threw our way. Additionally, with the retrograde taking place entirely within the fixed earth sign of Taurus, we'll be going through a mental growth spurt and reassessment period when it comes to what we value in financially, in relationships, and even in ourselves.

"Being that Uranus will be moonwalking in sensual Taurus, all financial matters and affairs of the heart will take a trip on the astrological roller coaster," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "The universe is giving us the rare opportunity to let go of all the relationship drama we’ve suffered and understand our worth in partnerships. The same applies for professional opportunities."

If you've felt change, inspiration, and paradigm shifts brewing in your life since 2020 began, now's an opportunity to figure out which of those sparks you'd like to embrace, integrate, and explore more deeply. Here's how Uranus retrograde 2020 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your spending habits over the course of 2020 have included a lot of impulse purchases. But Uranus retrograde can help you shift your perspective around money and subsequently spiffy up your bank account. "You have five months to get it together and be fiscally responsible by implementing a new savings plan," Stardust says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Think of everything that you've been yearning to explore lately but haven't had the guts to, and write them down. That's now your official 2020 bucket list, Taurus — because it's time to take risks and explore new sides of yourself. "You’re surprising yourself with your rebellious attitude that will allow you to quickly run away from your humdrum status quo lifestyle in pursuit of your teenage rock ‘n roll dreams," Stardust says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are chatty by nature, but you might find that less talk and more introspective silence is the path you're choosing to embrace throughout Uranus retrograde's run. "You’re opting to stay away from friends, lovers, and crushes you think are shady," Stardust says. "You’re not in the mood to deal with drama — you’re happily spending more time on your own."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

"You’re feeling the sting of being forgotten by your crew because they've left you out of plans," Stardust says. Instead of withdrawing, lean into rock-solid friendships to help remind you of who you are and get you comfortable in your skin again.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This has been a year of shifts and adjustments at work, Leo, and there are more surprises in store. Your hard work and dedication shows, and will pay off no matter the circumstances. "You’re still in line for a promotion [even though] now there are more people in the pool — which could soften your competitive edge," Stardust says. "Fear not! You will have many opportunities to dazzle upper management with your gifts and talents."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're adaptable and ever-evolving, Virgo — and some of the shifts and realizations you've made in your relationships lately are ready for some deeper consideration. "Over the next five months, you will be drawn to embrace 'unconventional' ideas regarding love and commitment," Stardust says. "Freeing your mind and embracing your new sexy vibe will be exciting and exhilarating, as long as the rules of the relationship are on your terms." Don't be afraid to try something new.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Don't let yourself get caught up in work drama throughout this retrograde, Libra. "The biggest shock you’re going to experience is from a colleague [receiving undeserved accolades]," Stardust says. "Your impulse will be to storm into your boss’s office and demand more money for your efforts, but it’s best to keep the vibe chill for office morale." Embrace your natural knack for balance, and everything will come out in the end.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're being given the chance to transform your one-on-one relationships right now, Scorpio. Be yourself, embrace honesty, and explore new depths within your connections. "You and your partner will be spending quality time discussing and rehashing the past during the next several months," Stardust says. "You’re hearing firsthand about their personal problems and concerns, which will deepen the intimacy between you both — not just through lip service, but also between the sheets."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a Sagittarius, one thing you can normally rely on is your boundless energy. "But right now, you are feeling a tad lazy and indulgent, as your energy level is at an all time low," Stardust says. Trust that taking downtime will actually help you regenerate fresh ideas and perspectives on things.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Don't be surprised if this retrograde brings past lovers knocking at your door, asking for a (likely undeserved) second chance. "While it may be too late for them to apologize for the past, you will find some amusement in the fact that you’re on their mind after all this time," Stardust says. Take it as a compliment, and remember how unforgettable and one-of-a-kind you truly are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You'll likely run into some unexpected struggles or mishaps when it comes to home repairs or your living situation during your ruling planet's retrograde — and while dealing with this stuff is no fun (and can be a strain on your wallet), it's teaching you to be responsible and adapt to unforeseen circumstances. "Whether it’s a broken pipe or a leaky roof, you’re concerned about the financial cost. Spend the extra money to give your home the proper face lift it needs," Stardust says. "Happy home, happy life."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're not usually so caught up in day-to-day gossip, but we all have our moments — and you're letting out your inner gossip. "Your mouth is running miles a minute, forcing you to repeat secrets others have confided to you," Stardust says. "You’re accidentally stirring the pot, so it’s important to keep mum on privileged information because you’re normally a true blue friend." Stay true to who you are, Pisces.