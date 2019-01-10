The clouds have parted, the new year has started, and hey, what do you know? Uranus retrograde ended! Our resident weirdo planet finally stationed direct on Jan. 6 in the fiery, headstrong sign of Aries after a five month backspin through Taurus that began on Aug. 7 of last year. We've all experienced some transformative feelings during this retrograde, and the time has come to start integrating them into who we are.

Uranus is known as a planet of sudden change, progressiveness, and total individuality. It rules the airy sign of Aquarius, who we love for being totally unique, intellectual weirdos who aren't afraid to let their freak flags fly. Uranus stands for unapologetically being yourself, no matter how far from the status quo that person may be. It asks us to embrace our individuality, always question the norms, and be unafraid of disruption or sudden changes in course. Riding Uranus' wave is very much about letting synchronicity take the reigns. All zodiac signs will want to take everything they've learned over the past five months of this retrograde and move forward, allowing Uranus' freshly-direct energy lead the way.

Uranus retrograde was all about re-evaluating our relationship to ourselves, our crap, and the people in our lives. "Known as 'the great awakener,' Uranus is known for shakeups, breakups, and breakdowns," shares astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle about this recent transit. "Uranus awakens the parts of us which have been unrecognized in the past, allowing us to create a new vision and identity attuned with the current social standard." In other words, this has been a period of immense growth, discovery, and changes a-brewin'.

With Uranus direct, you can pretty much count on expecting the unexpected — but don't forget the things you've learned over the past five month retrograde. "When Uranus turned direct in Aries, after a long retrograde journey, it made us revolt against old ways of thinking, revolutionizing our relationship with ourselves," explains Stardust. As we emerge as baby butterflies on the other side of this Rx, we should trust that Uranus' winds of change will lift our sails and guide us into new territory. It may be uncomfortable at first, but go with it.

This planet is a true mover and shaker, and like the universe itself, it works in mysterious ways. As astrologer Annabel Gat explained in her Insta stories (which are amazing astrology gold, btw, in case you're not already an avid viewer), "Today, I ask that you stop trying to control your healing and development, because Uranus's rockets are going to blast you to a level of being that you cannot comprehend in your current state of mind and body! Release yourself to the upgrade!" Change is happening, and a lot of it is beyond our control. We have no choice but to go with it, and ideally, the past retrograde has prepared us for it.

We should all brace ourselves for Uranus' exciting lightning bolt of inspiration, change, and radical restructuring to hit us now that the planet has gone direct — but of course, the planet's energy will affect each of us a little bit differently. Bustle spoke with Stardust about how Uranus retrograde ending will affect each zodiac sign, so take a peek at what's in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"Addressing your issues and concerns with others is essential to you right now, as you are changing the way you interact with others," explains Stardust. You're going to see a shift in the way you relate to people, and you've probably already felt yourself beginning the transformation. Follow your intuition and trust the changes, but take care not to brush things under the table, as sorting things out now is key. Relationship roles and feelings may be totally redefined, and that's OK — so go with the flow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Uranus is going to sprinkle you with the urge to give, which is great, because your earthy, grounded energy can be a huge comfort for those in need. "Helping others will be the core focus, as selfless efforts will help soothe your soul," shares Stardust. Indulge in this Uranus-fuled urge to be progressive and think globally about sharing your talents and being of service.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may feel some disruptions taking place in your social circle as the dust from this retrograde settles, Gem. "Your friends may be eccentric or selfish, and not see you for who you are at the core, which may cause conflicts," warns Stardust. Keep being your authentic self and things will sort themselves out, but don't bend or change simply to appease others. Everyone is going through shifts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Have you found yourself suddenly uncomfortable in your current line of work? "Your career goals may shift, forcing you to rethink your professional goals," explains Stardust. Whether by outside circumstance or by the guidance of your own heart, you're going to be feeling Uranus' lightning bolt of change striking you right in the career department. Embrace it rather than fearing it though, Cancer, as there are better things to come.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Have you spent the past months thinking a lot about your worldview and spiritual beliefs? You've been going through rebirths in this area, Leo, and now's going to be the time to start owning what feels right to you. "Your spirituality will shift, allowing you to embrace new methods of connecting to your higher self," shares Stardust. This shift will enable you to feel more whole and interconnected.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Unpredictable a planet as ever, Uranus is moving forward at full speed and what's movin' and shakin' here for you, Virgo, is finances. "Money will be up and down now, try to budget yourself to not overspend," advises Stardust. As a meticulous planner and conservative spender, you can easily ride this wave without too much consequence. Just be prepared and you'll be able to work with the natural ebbs and flows.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As Uranus gets back on its course, you're probably feeling the aftermath of some relationships being turned upside down. "Relationships will be erratic, causing much undo stress to your personal life," explains Stardust. "Try to calmly navigate through issues in order to restore balance." Conflict, especially when it comes to personal relationships, can be really hard for you, Libra, but staying calm and speaking your truth will guide you to the resolutions you seek.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Change can be a really good thing. And while the foundations of your world may not have been shaken during this retrograde, you may notice that it's the little things that shifted. "Your daily routine will have some minimal shakeups, causing you minor anxiety," warns Stardust. But this is nothing you can't handle like a champ, Scorpio, as she adds, "Don’t stress! Go with the flow!" Ride Uranus' waves into your new normal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

"Love may be stressful, as you are in the mood to play the field before committing deeper in your relationship," explains Stardust. This retrograde may have caused you to re-evaluate where you've been at in a romantic partnership and shaken your relationship's foundations. Acknowledge your feelings and address them with honesty, as Uranus is teaching you that you can truly be no one but yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

For a do-er like you, Capricorn, it's going to be time to capitalize on Uranus' forward movement by making some much-needed home improvements. "You may want to redecorate or move," shares Stardust. "One thing is certain, you want to revamp your pad with latest technology — making your residence a 'Smart Home.'" Splurge on the home gadget you've been eyeing, as the cosmic timing is right.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your public image is on the brain right now, Aqua, and Uranus' direct path is giving you the motivation to create, create, create. "You may choose to revamp your social media and change your personal website, which will allow you to redefine your online image," explains Stardust. Now's the time to put yourself out there, be creative, and celebrate that your ruling planet is roaring and ready to move forward again.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Uranus' retrograde may have had you confused about your relationship to yourself and who you are at your core — but the haze is clearing up and you should be feeling a major boost when it comes to your own self-image and confidence level. "Your self esteem may skyrocket, as you redefine your sense of self," shares Stardust. "Swim towards taking back your personal power." You'll be feeling more yourself than ever, so embrace these new ways of thinking and being, as they're authentically you.