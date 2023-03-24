Here's Your Favorite Cocktail, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You’d think deciding what to order at the bar would get easier over time, but it never does. First, you have to figure out whether it’s going to be a beer night, wine night, or liquor night, then you have to pick a specific brand or mixed drink on top of that — the possibilities are basically endless. Thankfully, everyone has a cocktail that fits their zodiac sign’s vibe to a T, so the next time you’re not sure what to order, make sure to check this list for a drink recommendation from the stars.

Believe it or not, your favorite cocktail and your zodiac sign have more in common than you’d think. If you like to entertain, you’ll probably gravitate towards a drink that can be shared amongst your whole friend group. If you’re always doing things for the ‘gram, you’ll never be caught without a drink that’s pleasing to the eye. Astrologer Ms. Charlotte shares which alcoholic beverages best represent each sign based on their personality traits and preferences, from spritzes and sangria to mojitos and martinis, so you can spend less time deciding what to order, and more time sipping on your signature drink.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Doru Nemteanu / 500px/500px/Getty Images To match Aries’ fiery energy, you’re going to need an equally fiery drink, like a Bloody Mary. Ms. Charlotte believes the drink and the fire sign have a lot in common, as their unique characteristics should be an “acquired taste,” yet they’re both popular in their own way. “With its fiery red hue and spicy flavor, this popular drink embodies the qualities of this exalted sun sign,” says Ms. Charlotte.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Image Professionals GmbH/Foodcollection/Getty Images Taurians enjoy the finer things in life, which is why Ms. Charlotte believes the drink that best matches their vibe is a Bellini. “With Taurus ruled by both Venus and the asteroid Ceres; named after the goddesses of fertility, it makes sense that this sign would enjoy something that is both naughty and nice that can be enjoyed all day,” the astrologer told Bustle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Codruta Istrati / 500px/500px/Getty Images Geminis always know how to have a good time, “so the ever-popular Mojito encapsulates their fun, happy energy,” claims Ms. Charlotte. The astrologer believes Mojitos are only ever meant to be “consumed in good times among friends,” of which Geminis have many.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Roberta Lazar / 500px/500px Prime/Getty Images Cancers love to be surrounded by those closest to them at all times, and a drink that’s best shared amongst your squad is a delicious batch of Sangria. As Ms. Charlotte puts it, “Cancer is the sign of the domestic sphere and is ruled by the ever-changing moon. Whether it be a white or red wine base, Sangria is a drink that can be prepared for one or the whole family.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Shutterstock Aperol Spritzes are seriously ‘gram-worthy, and if there’s anyone who loves to have all eyes on their IG Stories, it’s Leos. “Just like Leos, [Aperol Spritzes are] always catching everyone’s eye as it is the star of the show,” Ms. Charlotte explains. Not to mention, the not-so-patient Leo probably appreciates that the sip doesn’t require many ingredients, either.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Costi Moculescu / 500px/500px/Getty Images Work hard, play hard: that’s the motto of a Virgo. There’s only one drink that can match this energy, and that’s an Espresso Martini, as it is “the perfect embodiment of the earthy yet mercurial sign of Virgo,” according to Ms. Charlotte.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Brent Hofacker / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Libras have an undeniable attractiveness to them, and there’s nothing more eye-catching than a bright pink Cosmopolitan. Also, not for nothing, but Carrie Bradshaw was a Libra. So, yeah, enough said.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Andrew Trunov / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Scorpios are multi-layered individuals, which can make them hard to read. For that reason, Ms. Charlotte believes the drink that radiates Scorpio energy the most is an Irish Coffee. “The classic Irish Coffee is a layered contradiction of flavors and temperatures; cold cream, sweet hot coffee, and Irish Whiskey,” she says. “With Scorpio ruled by hot, fiery Mars and cool, dark Pluto, the Irish Coffee perfectly captures the energy of this complex and mysterious sign.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Florentin Catargiu / 500px/500px/Getty Images Sagittarians are natural-born adventurers, and what better drink to have on your travels than a Piña Colada? “This drink is a little piece of paradise, and with Sagittarius being the sign of travel and adventure it makes sense to have this cocktail as its mascot,” says Ms. Charlotte.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Brent Hofacker / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images After a long day of work, Capricorns just want to unwind with a simple yet tasty drink, and a Vodka Martini is the perfect solution. “This is a drink enjoyed at the end of a long hard day in the office; perfect for the Saturnian Capricorn who plays as hard as they work,” Ms. Charlotte explains.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Mark Edward Harris/Photodisc/Getty Images Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the god of thunder and lightning, which is why Ms. Charlotte has deemed the Dark ‘N’ Stormy the drink of Aquarians. Plus, the air sign is also known for having some of the most unconventional vibes of the zodiac, and what’s more unconventional than ordering a spruced-up ginger beer a the bar?

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) MelanieMaya/E+/Getty Images Pisces are always looking for a good time, and as a drink that’s made with four different hard liquors, the Long Island Iced Tea always delivers. “This sign governs intoxications, so it’s fair to say this drink is the Pisces of cocktails!” says Ms. Charlotte.

