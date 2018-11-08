Thanksgiving doesn't have to be lackluster for vegan diners, especially when stores like Trader Joe's put a little extra effort in to make the holiday delicious for everyone. If you're vegan and you feel like Thanksgiving dinners are leaving you out, you must not have tried the vegan Thanksgiving items at Trader Joe's. There are so many holiday dishes that will give you something to look forward to. With a little help of a guided shopping trip, you can have a plate just as full and fulfilling as everyone else at the table. Trader Joe's actually has so much vegan food that you could easily host your own vegan Thanksgiving. They've got turkey substitutes, stuffing alternatives, and desserts and sides that are all completely free of animal products and totally delicious.

So that you're not too overwhelmed when you head to the store, we've put together a list of a few things that you should keep an eye out for. That said, while you're there, ask a team member if they've added any new vegan Thanksgiving items to their shelves, a the vegan inventory seems to be ever-expanding, thankfully. This year, be thankful for vegan Thanksgiving options and cheers to the opportunity to get as stuffed as you please.

1 Cranberry Orange Relish Trader Joes This sauce and relish will go great with any tofu or plant-based meat substitute, but it will also go great on top of your stuffing or mixed in with some roasted veggies. And honestly, who has time to make this kind of stuff?!

2 Vegan Banana Bread Trader Joe's Rejoice! You will not be left out for dessert! This banana bread is totally vegan, and even though it wasn't made with eggs, it's still incredibly fluffy and rich.

3 Pumpkin Rolls With Pumpkin Icing Trader Joe's Meet the dinner rolls of your autumn dreams. These pumpkin-flavored rolls are totally plan-based and totally delicious and you'll want to eat the leftovers for breakfast.

4 Pumpkin Spice Coffee If you're all about that pumpkin spice life, rest assured that this blend is totally animal product free. Add your favorite alternative milk to it, like TJ's Almond Milk because, go big or go home right?

5 Dried Cranberries Trader Joe's Dried cranberries are so versatile. You can add them to your salad, you can add them to a roast dish, you can cover them in dark chocolate for a dessert — there are endless possibilities, so keep them on hand.

6 Tri-Color Carrots Trader Joe's Do not underestimate the deliciousness of a bag of multicolored carrots. Pop these babies in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, add some rosemary, salt, and olive oil and they come out sweeter than sweet potatoes.

7 Brussels Sprouts Stalk Trader Joes You can never have enough Brussels sprouts, so get a whole stalk. Roast them, shave them, slice them, grill them, you'll find a reason to eat them all!

8 Fried Onion Topping Trader Joe's This topping with add extra flavor and texture to any dish. Add it to a salad for some extra crunch, add it to a roast veggie dish for a seasoning, and enjoy having whatever is left over to add to your meals post-Thanksgiving.

9 Organic Savory Vegan Gravy Trader Joe's No roast of any sort is complete without gravy! Trader Joe’s Organic Savory Vegan gravy is the perfect addition to your meatless main dish.

10 Mashed Sweet Potatoes Trader Joe's Mash up your usual go-to potato side and trade the traditional mashed potatoes for these mashed sweet potatoes. Take them to the next level with Trader Joe’s vegan marshmallows.