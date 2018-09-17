On any given day of any given month on any given ear, my favorite grocery store Trader Joe's can easily take a good part of my bank account. Every time I get bogged down during the week, I perk up at the thought of making my weekly (OK, it's more than weekly...) Trader Joe's run, so I can load up on some Two Buck Chuck or vegan chocolate chip cookies — and with its latest selection, I know I and others will be dying for a taste of these new items. Buh bye, paycheck.

There are a whole bunch of items Trader Joe's just dropped this month, and we're all likely clamoring for a taste — because the truth is, Trader Joe's couldn't let us down if it tried. It is, after all the grocery store that gave us Cookie Butter, a dessert so iconic that it famously went viral among TJ insiders before even gracing the internet. Now items like its Spiced Pumpkin Madeleines should be yet another thing to help you trust whatever it is that Trader Joe's has cooking in the new items department. It's like they read all of our pumpkin-loving minds.

So never fear, dear shoppers — TJ's hasn't disappointed us yet with yet another batch of fresh, delicious-seeming items. Check them out:

Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies, $2.99, Trader Joe's One of these cookies is sure to satiate any of your seasonal pumpkin cravings. A Northern California baker adds dried pumpkin flakes, ginger purée, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, clove, and other natural flavors to make the best possible cake-like Madeleine you could sink your teeth into.

Pizza Crust Trader Joe's Pizza Crust, $3.49, Trader Joe's Okay, we're going to have go issue a Peter Kavinsky-style woah woah woah here to anyone who assumes this crust is just ordinary. It's not! The pizza uses ultra-refined flour, dough with olive oil already in its flavoring, and a yeasty kick to all of its texture. Your home-baked meal will never taste the exact same, even if this pizza appears to be quite ordinary.

ABC Bars ABC Bars, $2.99, Trader Joe's The ABC Bars are short for "Almond Butter Cocoa Bars," and these pocket-sized oat and rice-flour-based squares pack a mean combination of sweet and salty. They're kosher-certified, and gluten free and vegan too! Perfectly consumption-friendly for all types of TJ's customers.

Thai Tea Mini Mochi Thai Tea Mochi, $3.49, Trader Joe's Did you realize that these mochi contain no cream or any dairy, for that matter? The unique flavor is inspired by cha-yen, a traditional Thai drink made with strongly brewed black tea. It also contains coconut milk. You'll love it.

Seltzers With A Splash Trader Joe's Seltzers With A Splash, $2.99, Trader Joe's We've got the delicious flavors of Blood Orange and Orange Juice, Lemon & Ginger Juice, and lively Cranberry & Lime Juice. They're made with carbonated water and organic juices. So you really can't go wrong if you have even one of these (only one though? Come on).