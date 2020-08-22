Virgo Season Is Forcing All Zodiac Signs To Get Super Focused This Month

We've been glamming it up and having sparkly fun in the sun through Leo season 2020, which was a lovely reprieve from the nonstop intensity that the astrology of this year has brought so far. But Virgo season 2020 officially begins on Saturday, August 22 and it's here to help us clean up our acts as we round out the final month of summer. As the Sun travels through Virgo, we'll all feel inspired to get organized and take better care of ourselves — it's a great time to clean up our lifestyle, our living space, and our calendars alike. Of course, this energy will hit everyone a little differently, so you'll want to know how Virgo season 2020 will affect each zodiac sign.

"When the Sun is in Virgo, our thoughts tend to be more about work, our health, and being productive," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "Virgo season is time to wind down from the summer-fun-filled days of Leo, take charge of your life, and get your house in order for the coming change of season." As the zodiac's mutable earth sign, Virgo vibes are meticulous, organized, and focused on improvement —especially when it comes to practical matters. This sign seeks perfection in all forms, so while it's great for motivating us to purge our junk drawers or commit to a new exercise routine, don't let Virgo's critical eye get you overly focused on your flaws.

So the mess you made of your closet while trying on every outfit you own during Leo season? Time to clean it up. The creative projects you poured your heart into over the past month? Time to start refining them and focusing on the details that'll make them shine. With Virgo season, we're putting in the work and attention our lives and projects need in order to thrive. Here's the scoop on how Virgo season 2020 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If life has gotten a little messy since the summer started, that's OK, because you've got a super-energized cosmic opportunity to clean things up. Focus your influx of energy on getting your routine refined and your calendar more organized. If you've been striving to make your lifestyle more functional, capitalize on this moment — join an exercise class, do a super-healthy grocery haul, and focus on maintaining a better work-life balance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Virgo season offers you the chance to refine your plans when it comes to getting your passion projects off the ground and morphing them into something that can be exciting long-term. Find ways to incorporate the things that bring you pleasure into your routine this month. By focusing more energy on what brings you passion, you'll be more creatively inspired to get things done at work, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Give your living space a much-deserved deep clean this season. Tackle a couple small cleaning and organization projects a week and purge anything you don't need to make your home into your sanctuary. Because if you feel organized and comfortable in your own space, you'll be more productive in general.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're feeling social, energized, and ready to jam-pack your schedule this month, Cancer! Just make sure you use the energy wisely. Try to chip away at the less exciting tasks on your to-do list at work and take advantage of your burst of extrovertedness by catching up on texts and phone calls with friends. You're known to retreat into your shell, but you'll be focused on communicating and sharing information all month long.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you had some big birthday splurging going on over the past month, Virgo season gives you the opportunity to pull the reigns on excess spending and get your finances in tip-top shape. Make a savings plan, lay out a budget for yourself, and stick to it. Spend your time this month cleaning up the proverbial confetti and beer cans and you'll feel more confident as you wrap up the summer season.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Happy birthday, Virgo babies! Your sign's energy is naturally inclined to self-sacrificing and putting all its energy toward helping others, but this month is a fabulous time to focus on you. By refocusing your lens to focus on yourself, you'll be able to see your strengths in a whole new way. Step into your confidence and don't be afraid to put yourself out there. The cosmos are in your favor.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Leo season was highly social for you, Libra, and you'll notice your energy slowing down this month. Lean into it and don't try to override your exhaustion with caffeine. It's OK to clear your social calendar to make more time to rest and explore your spiritual side. When you're so busy being social and focusing all your energy on interpersonal relationships, it can be hard to develop that strong spiritual relationship with yourself. Prioritize this solo time to grow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Over the past months, we've been inundated with information about all kinds of racial and social inequities, and as a deeply-feeling Scorpio, it's made a big impact on you. This month is a great time to buckle down and get organized by sorting out tangible steps you can work into your routine to really make a difference on the issues that matter to you. Don't sleep on the power of collaboration either — one of your strengths is in being a leader, so work with friends and your community to bring these issues to the forefront.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This month is a beautiful time for you to make sure you're shining in your career, Sag. Your'e on top of your game in the workplace as you have a clear vision of how you want to proceed professionally, and it's giving you the direction you've been waiting for. Spruce up your LinkedIn, re-do your resume, or add some sparkly final details to work projects that will impress your boss and colleagues. Anything you can do to show off your skill set and show what you have to offer right now is good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your mind is a sponge this month, Capricorn, so take it upon yourself to learn something new — but don't do it simply because you have to or because it'll get you ahead in your career. Do it because it stimulates your mind and excites your passions. You're never too old to walk a new path or take up a new topic of study, so embrace the endless possibilities that the universe has to offer and say yes to something unexpected. A breath of fresh energy may be the missing link you've been looking for.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Setting or maintaining personal boundaries is necessary when it comes to our well-being. If someone owes you money, has been crossing your boundaries, or hasn't been honest with you, muster up the courage to get real about it. Being vulnerable is hard, especially for an air sign like you, but honesty is the best policy. If you don't act on it now, it'll keep looming over you — so free yourself of the burden now.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This month is all about improving relationships for you, Pisces, so take a long hard look at what's working and what's not within your closest bonds. If there's been something weighing on you in your romantic relationships or a long-overdue conversation looming with your boss, take care of business. Conversely, don't shy away from expressing the things you love about your relationships, too — positive reinforcement can help ensure you get more of the same.