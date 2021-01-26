Ladies, let's get into formation. It's Galentine's Day on the 13th of February and it's the perfect excuse to show some love to the women who have supported you in the past year.

'What's Galentine's Day?' you may ask... "It's only the best day of the year..." says founder, Leslie Knope (aka Amy Poehler) of Parks & Recreation fame: "It's ladies celebrating ladies." Originally a brunch event, it's evolved into any format you wish to make of it. Brunch, lunch, or cocktail hour - the world is your Galentine's oyster!

Unless you're lucky enough to live with your BFFs, it'll likely be a virtual affair – but that won't stop us from making a night of it.

Here are seven ideas to put to your Galentine's gaggle, including a delicious pink cocktail, a digital scavenger hunt, and a pottery throw down.

First, Style Up Your Background 5 Pack Heart Garland Etsy £20 See on Etsy Spread the love by decorating your background with paper hearts or bunting. If you're feeling crafty, you can do this with some card or paper and a pair of scissors. Or! Set a virtual background if you're using Zoom – we suggest a group photo from uni, or a photo of an iconic female friendship to set the 'Galentine's Day' tone.

Shake A Cocktail Tequila Rose 50cl Sold at Sainsburys, Tesco, Morrisons & Amazon £12 See all retailers Co-ordinate you cocktail with the theme! Our pick is the playful and versatile Tequila Rose - served either straight from the fridge or as a cocktail (or, over ice cream for dessert). Our choice? Here's a super easy recipe to shake together for your virtual Galentine's Day cocktail party. Cupid’s Kiss 50ml Tequila Rose 25ml Vanilla Vodka 100ml Strawberry Flavoured Milk or Milk Alternative Ice Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake and pour into a martini style glass with a fresh strawberry garnish. Enjoy!

Try This Phone Scavenger Hunt Galentine's Day What's On Your Phone Game Etsy £3.29 See on Etsy This 'What's On Your Phone' game will reveal *exactly* what your friends have been up to in lock down. It's easy for everyone to participate, as it's an instant-download once you've purchased it on Etsy!

Challenge Your Gals To A Pottery Throw Down Sculpd Pottery Kit Sculpd £39 See on Sculpd Are you besties a bunch of creatives? Prove it, with a pottery throw down this Galentine's Day. After a few of those Cupid's Kiss cocktails, we expect some very interesting pots, bowls, and other shapes to emerge.

Go For Matching Manis Nail art water decal heart stickers Etsy £3.50 See on Etsy Way (way!) less permanent than a friendship tattoo, and also way more fun to do over a video call, these water-transfer nail decals are a cute way to match with your pals in the week of Galentine's Day.

Get Quizzy With It Famous Women Trivia Game Oliver Bonas £9.50 £6.50 See on Oliver Bonas Galentine's Day is all about honouring female friendship, and celebrating the women who we love. So why not participate in a Famous Women Trivia Game! You'll just need someone to act as 'host', and bring your best celebrity, and history knowledge to the table.