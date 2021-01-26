Galentine's Day

7 Fun Ideas For A Virtual Galentine's Celebration

From our fave new cocktail recipe to a digital scavenger hunt that will have you in stitches.

By Sarah Lakos

Ladies, let's get into formation. It's Galentine's Day on the 13th of February and it's the perfect excuse to show some love to the women who have supported you in the past year.

'What's Galentine's Day?' you may ask... "It's only the best day of the year..." says founder, Leslie Knope (aka Amy Poehler) of Parks & Recreation fame: "It's ladies celebrating ladies." Originally a brunch event, it's evolved into any format you wish to make of it. Brunch, lunch, or cocktail hour - the world is your Galentine's oyster!

Unless you're lucky enough to live with your BFFs, it'll likely be a virtual affair – but that won't stop us from making a night of it.

Here are seven ideas to put to your Galentine's gaggle, including a delicious pink cocktail, a digital scavenger hunt, and a pottery throw down.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

First, Style Up Your Background

Spread the love by decorating your background with paper hearts or bunting. If you're feeling crafty, you can do this with some card or paper and a pair of scissors. Or! Set a virtual background if you're using Zoom – we suggest a group photo from uni, or a photo of an iconic female friendship to set the 'Galentine's Day' tone.

Shake A Cocktail

Co-ordinate you cocktail with the theme! Our pick is the playful and versatile Tequila Rose - served either straight from the fridge or as a cocktail (or, over ice cream for dessert). Our choice? Here's a super easy recipe to shake together for your virtual Galentine's Day cocktail party.

Cupid’s Kiss

50ml Tequila Rose

25ml Vanilla Vodka

100ml Strawberry Flavoured Milk or Milk Alternative

Ice

Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake and pour into a martini style glass with a fresh strawberry garnish. Enjoy!

Try This Phone Scavenger Hunt

This 'What's On Your Phone' game will reveal *exactly* what your friends have been up to in lock down. It's easy for everyone to participate, as it's an instant-download once you've purchased it on Etsy!

Challenge Your Gals To A Pottery Throw Down

Are you besties a bunch of creatives? Prove it, with a pottery throw down this Galentine's Day. After a few of those Cupid's Kiss cocktails, we expect some very interesting pots, bowls, and other shapes to emerge.

Go For Matching Manis

Way (way!) less permanent than a friendship tattoo, and also way more fun to do over a video call, these water-transfer nail decals are a cute way to match with your pals in the week of Galentine's Day.

Get Quizzy With It

Galentine's Day is all about honouring female friendship, and celebrating the women who we love. So why not participate in a Famous Women Trivia Game! You'll just need someone to act as 'host', and bring your best celebrity, and history knowledge to the table.

Curate A Movie Night (with snacks!)

Nothing says 'I love you' more than supplying your BFFs with popcorn or their favourite snacks. Can't decide what to watch? Lucky for you, we already found 16 films perfect for your virtual Galentine's Day movie night.