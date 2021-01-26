From our fave new cocktail recipe to a digital scavenger hunt that will have you in stitches.
By Sarah Lakos
Ladies, let's get into formation. It's Galentine's Day on the 13th of February and it's the perfect excuse to show some love to the women who have supported you in the past year.
'What's Galentine's Day?' you may ask... "It's only the best day of the year..." says founder, Leslie Knope (aka Amy Poehler) of Parks & Recreation fame: "It's ladies celebrating ladies." Originally a brunch event, it's evolved into any format you wish to make of it. Brunch, lunch, or cocktail hour - the world is your Galentine's oyster!
Unless you're lucky enough to live with your BFFs, it'll likely be a virtual affair – but that won't stop us from making a night of it.
Here are seven ideas to put to your Galentine's gaggle, including a delicious pink cocktail, a digital scavenger hunt, and a pottery throw down.
