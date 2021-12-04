42 Ways To Make Your Home Look Way Better For Under $30

Maybe company is coming and you really want to impress your guests, or maybe you’re selling your condo and need to stage it before potential buyers come to take a look. Or, heck, maybe things are just looking a little tired and it’s time to make some upgrades. Whatever the reason for wanting to pep up your space, this list is chock-full of ways to make your home look way better — and everything is under $30.

Guys, if I’ve said this once, I’ve said it a thousand times: Start with your throw pillows for a quick and easy revamp. These corduroy pillow covers come in 28 vibrant shades, so choose some for the season, or pick out a whole new color scheme for your room. Add this throw blanket, and you’ve got an upgraded living room for less than $50 total.

My second tip for you is to take a look at your lighting. Providing 16 million colors — including traditional warm white — these brightness-adjustable smart light bulbs will give you lots of customization options, and you can control everything from your phone with a free app. I’d also recommend this curtain of string lights as a creative way to add an accent wall that ups the atmosphere in any room.

This list has so much more to consider, and none of the ideas require a ton of money or effort, which means you just might really enjoy the process of upgrading your home.

1 This Candle That’s Formulated To Dispel Pet Odors One Fur All Pet Odor-Eliminating Candle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only does this candle add the ambience of a flickering flame to any room, but it’s specially formulated to neutralize the odors of our furry friends, from smelly litter boxes to the inimitable scent of wet dog. Available in eight scents, it’s crafted from clean-burning soy wax and burns for up to 60 hours in the reusable glass jar.

2 A Toilet Paper Holder That Gives You A Place To Put Your Phone Danpoo Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon I’m definitely guilty of taking my phone to the bathroom with me and then wishing there was someplace safe and sanitary to put it down. This toilet paper holder is just the thing for that; made from sturdy aluminum, it not only holds two rolls of toilet paper, but it also has a nice large shelf for your phone as well as a candle or other decor.

3 These Mirror Lights That Give You A Hollywood Vanity Right At Home LPHUMEX Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get a Hollywood-worthy vanity right at home with these lights that go around your mirror to give you a glamorous look for less. With 10 feet of bright white LED lights that operate on a dimmer, you’ll have adjustable illumination to do your makeup or just to give your vanity area a luxurious appearance. Plus, they stick on easily with the included adhesive.

4 This Swiveling Towel Rack That Saves Space In Small Bathrooms TONIAL Swivel Towel Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love having guests but your bathroom is tiny, you should check out this towel rack that lays flat against the wall but swivels out for use, adding so much extra storage without taking up additional space. With heavy-duty aluminum construction, it’s built to last, and features arms that swing out a full 180 degrees for maximum flexibility.

5 A Bidet Sprayer That Gives You A Hotel-Quality Bathroom Arofa Bidet Sprayer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add an extra level of cleanliness — the kind you generally find only at five-star hotels — in your home bathroom with this inexpensive bidet sprayer that installs without the need for a plumber. Made of stainless steel, it has adjustable pressure modes and hooks right onto the side of the tank.

6 These Wall Hooks That Add Storage Space Wherever It’s Needed Homagic Wall Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Crafted from sturdy stainless steel, these wall hooks come with all the hardware you’ll need to mount them and are so heavy-duty, they can hold up to 11 pounds each. Boasting a modern, streamlined look, they can hold coats and umbrellas in the entryway, or be used to hang towels and robes in the bathroom.

7 The Light Bulbs That Give You Thousands Of Colors To Play With Govee Smart Color-Changing Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Set the ambience in any room with this two-pack of smart LED bulbs that give you more than 16 million colors to play with. You can choose the colors yourself via a free app on your phone or tablet, or even let the bulbs “dance” with the beat of music. Just as good, you can set your lighting on a schedule, so lamps will go on and off without you even having to think about it.

8 This Under-Cabinet Lighting Kit That Turns You Into A Decorating Pro WOBANE Under-Cabinet Lighting Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Under-cabinet lighting looks so luxe, whether it’s illuminating your kitchen counters or bookshelves, but when it’s installed by an electrician, it comes with a luxe price tag, too. Now you can get the look for less with this LED lighting kit. It installs without tools or wiring, thanks to the adhesive backing and AC adaptor. The lights are available in warm and cool white versions.

9 This Unusual Mirror That Adds A Stunning Design Touch Anywhere GUOJOZO Acrylic Makeup Mirror Amazon $13 See On Amazon This uniquely shaped mirror makes it both a useful and decorative item, and it’s set in an attractive wood base for a totally modern look. Available in two styles, it’ll look equally at home on your mantelpiece as it will on your vanity or side table.

10 The Toothpaste Dispenser Set That Eliminates Countertop Mess WAYCOM Toothpaste Dispenser Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Put an end to the age-old “who left the cap off” debate — as well as those crusty messes on your bathroom counter — with this toothpaste dispenser kit that also includes a toothbrush holder. The toothpaste dispenser gives you just the right amount of paste each time, and the holder has space for up to five toothbrushes.

11 These Blackout Curtains That Are Insulated To Keep Your HVAC Bills Low Deconovo Insulated Window Curtains Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only are these curtains good-looking, but they’re insulated, so they’ll block out all the light from your room when you’re trying to sleep in, and they’ll even help you save money on your HVAC bills, too. Available in 29 stunning colors, they’re crafted from triple-woven fabric and finished with stylish stainless steel grommets for hanging. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 29

12 The Grippers That Keep Your Area Rug Planted On The Floor Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These grippers secure the corners of your area rug to the floor, which keeps the whole rug in place while preventing the corners from curling up — helpful so you don’t catch your foot on anything. The grippers use suction technology, so they won’t leave sticky adhesive residue behind.

13 An Incense Burner That Creates A Smoke Waterfall SPACEKEEPER Incense Waterfall Amazon $25 See On Amazon A truly unique item, this incense burner creates a smoke waterfall when a cone or stick of incense is burned at the top. It comes with 120 incense cones and 30 incense sticks in scents like jasmine, lavender, sandalwood, and green tea. A pair of tweezers is included for handling them all. Available colors: 5

14 The Backlights That Turn your TV Into A Movie Theater Nexlux TV Backlights Amazon $12 See On Amazon With eight lighting modes and 20 color options, these TV backlights can quickly and easily upgrade your TV setup to movie theater level. They install easily with ultra-strong 3M adhesive and can be controlled via remote to create lots of atmosphere while reducing eyestrain during movie marathons.

15 These Taper Candle Holders That Are So Elegant Urban Deco Taper Candle Holders (Set of 3) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Perfect for use on a dining room table, coffee table, or mantel, these taper candle holders feature an elegantly minimalist design and come in four colors: gold, rose gold matte black, and silver. The bases are weighted for stability, and the felt backing prevents damage to furniture. Available colors: 4

16 The Minimalist Alarm Clock That Also Displays The Temperature & Humidity JALL Wooden Alarm Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Crafted from real wood, this alarm clock features clean, minimalist lines and a small footprint that fits on even the tiniest of nightstands. You can set up to three separate alarms — including an alarm that only goes off on weekdays — and the display also shows the temperature and humidity level. Available colors: 4

17 A Floating Shelf Set For An Intriguing Display Greenco Intersecting Floating Shelves Amazon $26 See On Amazon These four separate shelves interlock into one modern unit, offering a dramatic point of interest on your wall. They also provide the perfect place to display pictures, mementos, and other small decorative items. Accompanied by all the hardware necessary for mounting, these shelves are a must-have for a stunning display. Available colors: 7

18 These Corduroy Pillow Covers In 28 Color Options Home Brilliant Corduroy Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from wide-wale corduroy, these pillow covers are an easy and inexpensive way to give your living room or bedroom a quick and easy upgrade. They’re available in a rainbow of neutrals and brights, and are finished with hidden zippers for a tailored appearance. These covers are machine-washable for easy upkeep. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 28

19 The Armrest Covers That Preserve The Life Of Your Furniture subrtex Armrest Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with durable polyester and spandex for a snug fit, these armrest covers protect the arms of your upholstered furniture from the rigors of daily use, including spills, pet claws, and overall wear and tear. Use them to cover up already-worn armrests or to shield your just-bought furniture. They’re machine-washable for easy cleaning and come in 22 colors. Available colors: 22

20 These 4 Faux Succulents That Add A Fresh Touch To Any Room VIVERIE Faux Succulents (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get yourself some plants that even the blackest of thumbs can keep alive — these artificial succulents. They add realistic-looking plant life that will thrive for years with no attention whatsoever. Great for any room in the house, they come in decorative ceramic planters and can be used separately or arranged as a group.

21 These Mirror Decals That Make Any Wall Pop LYGZTing Mirror Wall Decals (24-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Easy to apply to any wall with the adhesive backing, these mirror decals add reflective light to any room. They’re perfect over a sofa or in the dining room, and you can group them all together in any design formation you like. You can choose from gold or silver finishes, or opt for a mix of both.

22 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That Cushions Your Feet Post-Shower Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from high-density memory foam with a plush microfiber surface, this bath mat provides the ultimate post-bathing experience for your feet. Available in six sizes and 12 colors, it features a nonslip backing that helps it stay put, even when the floor is wet. Plus, it’s treated for maximum water absorption. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 12

23 The Luxurious Throw That Adds Texture & Color To Any Room MIULEE Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from luxurious fleece microfiber, this throw blanket adds a pop of color and texture to any room, while also giving you a way to warm up when it’s nippy. The blanket is a great all-seasons weight — breathable enough to take the chill off when the A/C is running, but great for snuggling up with when the snow’s piling up outside, too. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 16

24 These Faux Leather Coasters That Have A Rich Marble Look WAYIFON Heat-Resistant Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Protect your delicate wood surfaces with these attractive faux leather coasters that feature an attractive marble design — they’re functional but provide a decorative accent at the same time. They’ll keep the condensation on your glasses from leaving water marks on your wood furniture, and will also protect against damage from hot items. Available colors: 2

25 A Rustic Caddy To Keep Remote Controls Close At Hand MyGift Remote Control Caddy Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tired of searching for your remote control all the time? Keep it in this caddy and you’ll never have to look for it again. Made from distressed wood, the caddy has plenty of room all your remotes, plus, you can keep your reading glasses inside, too. It has a rustic finish and comes in three wood shades. Available colors: 3

26 These Gorgeous Curtain Tiebacks With Tassels Porlau Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon With a a satiny sheen, these curtain tiebacks are strong enough to hold back the heaviest of curtains and are finished with tassels that add easy elegance to your space. Perfect for any room in the house, they come in muted colors like silver, navy, and gray. Available colors: 8

27 These Faux Ivy Vines That Can Be Used Indoors Or Out JPSOR Artificial Ivy Vines (24 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Create a lush breakfast nook or deck out your patio with these artificial ivy vines that add verdant ambience wherever you put them. The plastic vines are covered with a dense concentration of realistic-looking silk leaves, making them perfect for special-occasion decorations as well as for everyday decor.

28 The Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Gives The Appearance Of A Brick Wall Yancorp Self-Adhesive Brick Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon For a dramatic change that’s also quick, this peel-and-stick wallpaper gives the look of exposed brick in just minutes, thanks to its adhesive backing. This wallpaper is a great choice for renters, too, because as easy as it is to apply, it’s also easy to remove. Put it up and enjoy it until you’re ready for a change, then remove it and switch it up for something else. Available sizes: 4

29 These Curtain String Lights That Make Any Room More Magical SUNNEST Curtain String Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Convert a bedroom into a magical lighted hideaway or turn your dining room into an intimate bistro with these curtain string lights that make any space enchanting. Waterproof for both indoor and outdoor use, the USB-powered lights feature a number of different modes that can be controlled via remote.

30 An Essential Oil Diffuser To Scent Your Air With Relaxing Or Invigorating Fragrances InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Scent your indoor air with relaxing or invigorating smells to help set the mood with this diffuser. With both intermittent and continuous misting modes, it works for up to 10 hours on one full tank of water with just a few drops of your chosen essential oil. It also features a dimmable LED light with eight different color options for even more atmosphere. Available colors: 5

31 This Sink Caddy That Holds Your Scrubbing Brush Or Sponge Umbra Sling Sink Caddy Amazon $5 See On Amazon Keep your scrubber out of the bottom of your sink and ensure that it’s always handy with this sink caddy. Compatible with both single and double basins, it can be slung right over the faucet or the center divider. Besides scrub brushes, it can also be used to hold sponges while allowing them drain properly, thanks to the perforated base.

32 The Multi-Use Dish Rack That Rolls Up For Easy Storage Zulay Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from silicone-coated stainless steel, this drying rack expands over your sink to allow dishes, produce, and other items to drip dry into the basin. It can also be used as a cooling rack for baked goods or as a trivet on the table for hot foods — it’s heat-resistant up to 400 degrees. When done, this rack rolls up for compact storage. Available colors: 2

33 This Waterproof Phone Holder You Can Mount To The Wall Oceavity Shower Phone Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Suds up without leaving your phone behind, thanks to this waterproof phone holder that you can mount to the shower wall. After mounting, you can even spin it to toggle between portrait and landscape modes. It comes with adhesive wall hooks for hanging on any flat surface, and you can also use it in the kitchen — near the sink — while cooking.

34 A Waterproof Mattress Pad With Tons Of High Ratings MERITLIFE Waterproof Mattress Pad Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 13,000 reviews, this waterproof mattress pad will extend the life of your mattress. Made from a blend of soft bamboo fiber, it’s woven in a 3-D pattern to ensure breathability, and fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

35 The Shelf Dividers That Make Your Closet So Orderly CY craft Closet Shelf Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make your closet look showroom-ready with these shelf dividers that help you keep sweaters and purses upright and orderly. Made from clear acrylic, they don’t obstruct your view of anything, and the flexible clips on the bottoms make it easy to attach them to any standard shelf. Each set comes with four.

36 These Satin Pillowcases That Make Your Bed Feel So Luxe Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For an amazing price, you can add these gorgeous satin pillowcases to your bed, making it feel so luxe for so little. What’s more, these cases are frictionless against the skin and hair, meaning they leave behind fewer pillow creases on your face and less hair breakage than traditional pillowcases. The envelope closure ensures your pillow doesn’t get away during the night, too. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 22

37 This Narrow Storage Cart That Makes The Most Of Tiny Spaces SPACEKEEPER Slim Storage Cart Amazon $19 See On Amazon Perfect for use in tiny spaces like between your washer and dryer or between your sink and the toilet, this narrow storage cart makes the most of small areas. It offers three shelves of storage, and the wheels on the bottom make it easy to slide in and out of tight spots. Available colors: 3

38 The Magnetic Strip That Provides A Unique Way To Mount Knives & Utensils Zulay Kitchen Magnetic Walnut Utensil Strip Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get your knives and cooking utensils up and off the counter while keeping them within reach with this magnetic utensil strip. Finished in premium walnut wood, it features ultra-strong magnets that hold your metal utensils and blades with a firm grip. It can be secured to the wall using double-sided tape or the included mounting hardware.

39 These Toilet Night Lights With 8 Color Options Ailun Toilet Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Motion-activated, these toilet night lights illuminate the bowl with your choice of eight different colors, or you can set them to run through the whole lot of them for a disco-like show. Plus, they’re perfect for late-night bathroom trips when you don’t want to turn on the overhead light. These cordless little devices install simply by hanging over the side of the toilet, and each pack comes with two.

40 The Himalayan Salt Candle Holders That Add A Spa Vibe To Your Home HemingWeigh Himalayan Salt Candle Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Himalayan salt releases negative ions into the air, which may help relieve stress while promoting a good mood and restful sleep. (That’s why you see salt lamps in spas all the time.) These lovely Himalayan salt votive candle holders provide a lovely glow that adds warmth and peacefulness to any indoor environment.

41 These Handle Covers That Keep Stainless Steel Appliances Clean OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handles Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Stainless steel appliances are gorgeous, but can really be a challenge to keep clean — this is especially true of refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven handles. Made from plush material with Velcro attachments, these door handle covers keep dirty fingerprints away from stainless steel and can be machine-washed when they’re dirty. Available colors: 4