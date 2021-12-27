45 Ways To Make Your House Look As Good As Possible For As Little Money As Possible

So your home is a little tired and needs perking up, but after browsing Pinterest boards, you’ve realized how expensive it can be to refresh your space. What to do? Check out these ways you can make your home over on the cheap, turning it into an oasis you can really enjoy.

Although it might seem intuitive to begin with the “public rooms” in your home, like the living room and the kitchen, you might want to think about starting with your bedroom. Consider changing the color scheme and pick a few key cheap and easy anchors to do it with. One simple transformation involves these corduroy throw pillow covers that zip right over your existing pillows, injecting some vibrancy and texture. You can build from there with these open-weave linen curtains that bring in lots of softness and light, as well as a throw blanket that’ll add a pop of color to your bed.

In your kitchen, you might want to experiment with this peel-and-stick paper that gives the appearance of marble — an instant upgrade. There are plenty more home decor ideas on this list, and every item comes with a budget-friendly price tag. See? A redo is within your reach, so start dreaming.

1 This Faux Plant Trio That’s So Low Maintenance Wynlin Mini Potted Plants (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The perfect way to bring a touch of nature into any room without having to worry about the skill of your green thumb, this trio of miniature artificial plants is so realistic-looking, it may well fool even the closest observers. Potted in papier-mâché, the set includes three “plants”: boxwood, rosemary, and eucalyptus.

2 A Cable Management Box That Makes Your WFH Setup So Much Neater D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon Tame that unsightly snarl of cables that winds around your desk or your entertainment center with this cable management box. It conceals cables inside, so you don’t have to contend with that messy eyesore, and the cutouts allow you to still access the cords. The box is available in two sizes and two colors: black and white. Available sizes: 2

3 The Peel & Stick Paper That Looks Just Like Marble PracticalWs Peel-and-Stick Marble Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Change the look of any room quickly and easily with this peel-and-stick paper that features the look of rich, real Carrara marble. Designed to be applied in just minutes (and removed easily, too), it can be placed on dressers, countertops, tables, or even used as a backsplash. It’s perfect for renters, or anyone who likes to change up the look of their space frequently.

4 These Suction Pads That Keep Your Rug In Place Home Techpro Rug Pads (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With these rug gripper pads, you can keep your area rug in place on the floor — this will help prevent tripping while also keeping the corners of the rug from doing that unsightly curling thing. These grippers use vacuum-suction technology to secure to any surface — instead of adhesive — so they’re suitable for use on all types of floors.

5 The Smart Bulbs That Set The Mood With Millions Of Colors Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With 16 million color options including both warm and cool white, you can set the mood exactly to your liking with these smart light bulbs. But that’s not the end of their functionality — they’re smart assistant-enabled for voice commands, and you can also use the compatible app to set schedules, check energy usage, and turn lights on and off from anywhere in the world.

6 These Shelf Organizers That Create Vertical Space SONGMICS Shelf Organizers (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made with sturdy metal and bamboo, these shelf organizers can hold up to 33 pounds of dishes or pantry items, and create two additional levels of storage. They can be stacked on top of each other, and they look so good, you can even use them on your counter. Available colors: 2

7 These Throw Pillow Covers Made From Soft Corduroy Home Brilliant Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Changing out throw pillow covers is a quick and easy way to pep up a dull room, and these zippered throw pillow covers come in your choice of 28 colors, including sage green, creamy white, and navy blue. They’re made from wide-wale corduroy that adds tons of softness and texture, and they’re machine-washable for easy upkeep. Available sizes: 7

8 A Toothbrush Holder That’s So Stylish Essentra Home Toothbrush Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon With the luxurious look of marble, this toothbrush holder would be right at home in bathrooms ranging from minimalist to maximalist, and it’s made from easy-to-wipe-clean resin. This chic container can hold up to six toothbrushes, and will instantly upgrade your bathroom counter.

9 The Cozy Throw Blanket That Will Make Your Sofa So Inviting Bedsure Throw Blanket Amazon $21 See On Amazon Drape this throw blanket across your couch for color, texture, and something cozy to wrap up in while you nap. Crafted from acrylic in an all-season weight, this machine-washable blanket boasts an attractive diamond pattern with fringe edges, and is available in 11 colors like gray, soft orange, and jungle green. Available sizes: 2

10 A Soap Dispenser That Eliminates Shower Clutter Better Living Products 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed to mount to the corner of your shower or flat against the wall, this dispenser features three chambers that can be used for body wash, shampoo, and conditioner, eliminating the clutter of all those bottles hanging around your tub. It mounts quickly using the included adhesive and features pumps at the bottom of each chamber for dispensing.

11 These Apothecary Jars That Are Chic & Functional mDesign Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from sturdy acrylic, these apothecary jars are both functional and stylish, and they’re perfect for use in any room of the house. Put them to work storing items like cotton balls and swabs in the bathroom, or use them to create modern, stylish coffee table displays. They come with lids in your choice of various colors, including chrome, rose gold, and soft brass. Available finishes: 9

12 The Stylish Cabinet Pulls That Will Give Your Kitchen A Refresh Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes the smallest tweak in a space can make a huge difference, and that’s definitely true when you switch out your old kitchen hardware for these cabinet pulls. Sleek and elegant, they install easily with the included hardware and reviewers rave about their value. Choose from three tones: black, brushed brass, and satin nickel. Available finishes: 3

13 A Storage Basket Made From 2-Tone Rope Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $24 See On Amazon The perfect size for everything from throw blankets to toys, this storage basket is as useful as it is attractive. Crafted from cotton rope with a natural aesthetic, it’s both soft and sturdy, and has handles that make it a breeze to transport from room to room. Available colors: 5

14 This Under-Cabinet Rack For Storing Wine Glasses FOMANSH Wine Glass Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon When your cabinet space is skimpy, this wine glass rack is a great way to add storage and keep your glasses within easy reach. With a sleek, modern style, the rack is made from durable iron and holds up to nine glasses, depending on their size. It mounts in minutes with the included hardware and comes in multiple finishes. Available finishes: 4

15 A Bathroom Wastebasket In 5 Upgraded Finishes mDesign 1.5-Gallon Step Wastebasket Amazon $15 See On Amazon From the style geniuses at mDesign comes this sleek step wastebasket that comes in design-forward finishes like matte blue, rose gold, and bronze. With a convenient step pedal that opens the lid, it’s attractive enough to keep out in the open, but its small size means you can use it inside your cabinet as well. Available finishes: 5

16 The Storage Cart That Makes The Most Of Tight Spaces SPACEKEEPER 3-Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $22 See On Amazon This storage cart makes the most out of even the smallest spaces in your home, like the area between your washer and dryer, between the toilet and the sink, or in a million other narrow spots. The sturdy wheels make sliding it in and out a breeze, so you can always grab what you need. Available colors: 3

17 This Fruit Basket With Modern Geometric Lines Pimuza Fruit Basket Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from ultra-strong cast iron that’s finished with a gold tone, this basket features a modern design that works as a fruit basket, but you can also line it with a simple napkin and use it to serve dinner rolls. The clean lines would also make it right at home on your coffee table as a piece of decor or as an attractive way to collect your remotes and other stray items.

18 A Paper Towel Holder With An Industrial Design KES Kitchen Paper Towel Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Designed to mount to the side or underside of a cabinet to save counter space, this paper towel holder is made from sturdy stainless steel and features an industrial aesthetic. Available in three finishes — matte black, brushed brass, and brushed gray — it installs easily with the included screws. Available finishes: 3

19 This Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat That Absorbs Shock WiseLife Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from gel foam that cushions feet and absorbs shock, this anti-fatigue mat makes it easier for you to stand while you’re cooking, washing dishes, or doing other everyday tasks in the kitchen. Also ideal for use at standing desks, it has a slip-proof backing and a unique beveled edge to prevent tripping. Available sizes: 3

20 The Food Storage Containers For A Picture-Perfect Pantry Airtight Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get your pantry ready for its closeup with these stackable food storage containers that are perfect for dry goods. Each one has a vacuum-sealing lid to keep your staples fresh for longer, and the set comes with labels and a chalk pen, so you can tell your flour from your sugar. Available sizes: 6

21 The 14-Piece Knife Set For Meal Prep & Eating Amazon Basics Kitchen Knife Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You owe it to yourself to replace your mismatched cutlery with this knife set that has everything you need to whip through food prep — like kitchen shears, a paring knife, and a chef’s knife — plus six steak knives. Featuring high-carbon, stainless steel blades, this set comes with its own sharpener and knife block for easy display and storage.

22 The Floating Shelves That Add Stylish Storage Anywhere Love-KANKEI Wall-Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Crafted from solid wood with a rustic torched finish, these floating shelves can be grouped together or used on their own for storage and display of small items. The industrial metal brackets mean the shelves can hold up to 40 pounds, making them ideal for everything from books to plants.

23 These Space-Saving Hangers That Make Your Closet More Manageable HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your closet is stuffed to the gills, these hangers can help: Made from heavy-duty plastic, each one holds up to five garment hangers in descending order, creating more space on your closet rod. You can also use them horizontally, which will space out your clothes to prevent wrinkling and help you find what you need.

24 An Adjustable Rack To Organize All Your Bakeware YouCopia Bakeware Storemore Adjustable Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Muffin tins, jelly roll pans, cookie sheets, and cutting boards — this adjustable storage rack can hold it all, keeping your bakeware organized and easy to access when you need it. Designed for use in a cabinet or on your counter, it features adjustable dividers, so you can store big and small items alike.

25 This Oil & Vinegar Bottle Set That’s So Classic Zeppoli Oil and Vinegar Bottle Dispenser Set with Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Great for use in the kitchen or on the table, this oil and vinegar dispenser set can be used for cooking or as a condiment set for salads. Each bottle features pouring spouts that are fitted with BPA-free rubber stoppers to eliminate leaks, plus you get a funnel for easy transfer of liquids and a caddy to store everything.

26 These Flameless Tea Lights That Can Be Controlled Via Remote Homemory Remote Control Tea Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make the switch to flameless candles with this 12-pack of remote control tea lights that you never have to worry about blowing out. They’ve garnered a 4.7-star overall rating after 32,000 reviews, with buyers praising their warm white light and “convincing” intermittent flicker.

27 A Wood Shelving Unit For Extra Storage Wherever You Need It Whitmor Wood Household Shelves Amazon $13 See On Amazon Perfect as a catchall for your tote bag, shoes, and groceries as you walk in the door, this two-tier shelf unit is made from sturdy wood with a modern, minimalist design. Besides being perfect for the entryway, it’s also suitable for use inside your closet, where you can clear up the shoe clutter on the floor.

28 These Wood Markers That Freshen Up Your Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 17) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Repair scratches, heat and water marks, and other damage to your wood furniture with this wood repair marker kit. The 17-piece set includes markers and wax filler sticks in a variety of shades like cherry, maple, and walnut. Simply choose the matching shade then draw on your furniture to fill in and conceal imperfections.

29 These Covers That Keep Stainless Steel Handles Smudge-Free OUGAR8 Stainless Steel Handle Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stainless steel appliances are beautiful, but they sure do show fingerprints. Made from sueded microfiber that’s lightly padded, these machine-washable door handle covers protect your refrigerator, dishwasher, or microwave handles from collecting those telltale prints. They attach easily with Velcro closures and come in multiple colors and sizes. Available sizes: 3

30 The Elegant Serving Tray That Has So Many Uses Home Redefined Modern Elegant Serving Tray Amazon $24 See On Amazon With its simple lines and gold-tone handles, this tray is perfect for breakfast in bed, but it also adds a stable surface for drinks and snacks on ottomans. You can even use it on a dresser or buffet as a catchall for small items. Choose from a variety of colors, like baby pink, navy, and even snakeskin gold.

31 This Hair Tool Organizer That Hangs Over A Cabinet Door mDesign Over-Cabinet Styling Tool Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you’re doing your hair, it’s easy for your styling tools to completely overtake your bathroom counter. This hair tool organizer gives you that space back; it hooks over your under-sink cabinet door and gives you a place for your blow dryer, flat iron, and more. Since it’s made from a steel alloy, your styling tools can be stored while they’re still hot.

32 These Linen Curtains In Understated Earth Tones H.VERSAILTEX Linen Curtains Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from a wrinkle-resistant polyester linen, these curtain panels come in earth tones like charcoal, taupe, and sea mist to add a natural touch to any space. They’re finished with nickel grommets, so they’re easy to move along the curtain rod, and they’re machine-washable for easy upkeep. Available sizes: 6

33 An Under-Cabinet Lighting Kit To Make Your House Look Luxe WOBANE Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit (6 Pieces) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Under-cabinet lighting can really make your home look luxe, but wiring up lighting usually takes an electrician’s help and that can be very expensive. Instead, choose this LED lighting kit that gives you the same look for so much less, with lighting strips that adhere with ultra-strong adhesive, so no tools are needed for installation. They plug directly into any outlet and can be controlled via the included remote.

34 This European Flax Runner That Pulls Any Tablescape Together Solino Home Linen Table Runner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Available in 17 colors, this table runner is the perfect accent to build your tablescape around. It’s made from natural flax linen to add texture to your table with the charming variations in its weave, and can be styled for both formal and casual settings. Wash it in the machine then touch up with your iron as needed. Available sizes: 9

35 These Ceramic Coasters With An Elegant Marble Finish Comsmart Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from absorbent ceramic, these coasters ensure that condensation from your drink won’t harm your delicate wood furniture — and they look great while doing it. The coasters are backed with cork, so they’ll stay in place and won’t damage surfaces. Choose from three colors: white, black, and gray. Available colors: 3

36 A Waffle-Weave Shower Curtain That’s Simple & Classic AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon $17 See On Amazon A style used in many upscale hotels, this shower curtain has a classic waffle-weave design that’s simple and understated. Made from heavy-duty polyester, it repels water and features rust-resistant grommets. The curtain is easy to care for — simply machine wash and air dry. Available sizes: 5

37 These Collapsible Storage Cubes That Store Anything & Everything Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in six colors, these storage cubes can hold linens, towels, magazines, paperwork, toys — anything you have lying around that needs a home. The cubes themselves can then be stored on a bookshelf or under a table, so they’re out of the way until you need the items inside, and when they’re not in use, they fold down flat for storage. Available colors: 6

38 This Matching Accessory Set For A Coordinated Bathroom IMAVO Bathroom Accessories Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This matching accessory set for your bathroom will really dress up the space and make it look pulled together, thanks to the muted color palette and rounded shapes. The set includes a covered trash can, a toilet brush set, a toothbrush holder, a soap dispenser, a soap dish, and a rinse cup, all made from durable, easy-to-clean plastic. Available colors: 3

39 A Grout Pen That Makes Your Bathroom Tile Sparkle Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Nothing says “clean” like sparkling white grout, and this grout pen makes achieving that goal as easy as coloring inside the lines. Available in narrow- and wide-tip options, the water-based formula dries quickly, so you won’t have to wait around after application. It’s easy to use and covers up to 150 feet of grout.

40 These Gap Covers That Block Crumbs & Drips Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep crumbs and food waste off the floor between your stove and the countertop — where it’s hard to clean — with these genius silicone gap covers. Heat-resistant and BPA-free, they come in two sizes, but can also be trimmed with scissors for a custom fit. Available colors: Black, White

41 A Nonslip Bath Mat Crafted From Natural Bamboo ZPirates Natural Bamboo Wood Bath Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Featuring a lattice design that’s designed to help drain water, this bamboo bath mat adds texture and a natural element to your bathroom. Also perfect as an entryway mat, it can catch moisture and dirt as you walk inside. The underside of the mat features floor-gripping silicone pads that ensure it stays put.

42 This Drawer That Stores Single-Serve Coffee Pods Mind Reader Single-Serve Coffee Pod Drawer Amazon $17 See On Amazon With this coffee pod drawer, you’ll get so much more kitchen storage back. It has space for up to 30 K-cup-sized pods, and you can store your machine right on top. Available in three colors, the drawer slides out easily, so you don’t have to fuss with it before you’ve had your morning caffeine fix. Available sizes: 3

43 These Spice Grippers That Adhere To The Inside Of A Cabinet Door Bellemain Spice Gripper Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon With sturdy springs, these gripper clip strips hold your spices secure, and the adhesive backing means you can secure them to the inside of any cabinet door. The three-pack can hold up to 12 jars, and — bonus — since they won’t be hiding behind each other, you’ll always be able to find just the spice you need.

44 This Highly Absorbent Doormat That’s Machine-Washable TOONOW Absorbent and Washable Doormat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from a microfiber blend that absorbs water, mud, sand, slush, and grass, this doormat is incredibly absorbent, keeping your front entryway clean as a whistle. When it’s completely soiled, just throw this mat in the washing machine and hang to dry. Available colors: 4