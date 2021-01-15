Here's Your Horoscope For The Long Weekend

In this daily horoscope for Jan. 15-18, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We get a little peace and quiet this weekend with the moon leaving excitable Aquarius and entering dreamy Pisces late Friday afternoon. With the moon in Pisces, we're invited to slow down, unplug, and engage activities that soothe and uplift the spirit. Since Pisces is a sign that favors compassion and tenderness, we're invited to be kind toward ourselves and others. With the Pisces moon meeting up with planets in creative Taurus and supportive Venus in Capricorn on Saturday, creative projects and time spent with people we love could help us to refill our cup.

When Sunday arrives, we'll be glad we took the time off when we did, as the intensity in the air begins to ramp up again. Over-the-top Jupiter in Aquarius faces off with unstable Uranus in Taurus late Sunday afternoon, which could trigger shocking events or behavior from others and fry our circuits. Come Monday, the moon moves to aggressive Aries and the high-speed pace kicks back up again. The best way to channel this high-flying energy is to put it toward any area of our lives that we want to change.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Sometimes the best way you can make a positive impact on others or the world around you is by taking good care of yourself. Rest and regroup. There's much work to do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There could be multiple opportunities or paths for you take now, but how many of them deeply resonate within you? This is a good time to sit and figure it out. Honor your intuition.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Things could be a bit fuzzy now when it comes to a goal or plan you have. Try and welcome the fuzziness, as it's moving you toward a more organic path and version of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It could be hard not to look away from all of the darkness you see right now, but you need a break. Seek out the people and the things that uplift you. Refill your well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be eager to jump at a new opportunity or run with the advice someone is giving you, but you may need to step back and tune in. What do your instincts say? Trust that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You give so much to others, but who gives back to you? Answer: It's time to start doing more receiving. Meanwhile, romance could be sweet. Keep the focus on you though.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You're looking for excitement, but focusing on the day-to-day stuff is where your time is best spent. How can you insert more joy into your daily rituals? Get an accountability partner.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This weekend calls you to focus on your joy, even if it means you have to set some boundaries with others (like your family) to find it. When you find your joy, share some. Love picks up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your nerves might be fried this weekend. As such, it's time to pull back and cocoon yourself away from the world for a bit. Time connecting with family could bring joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You've know exactly what to say and do now that can help put people at ease, so don't be shy about sharing a kind or inspiring word with someone. You never know who you might touch.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be feeling rather antsy right now. Though before you get into anything new, you might want to be more intentional with your time and resources. Come up with a plan.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be dealing with some worry or sleeplessness now, making it important to get the nourishment and care you need. Prioritize yourself and your needs. Others will understand.