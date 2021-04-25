43 Weird But Genius Things Trending On Amazon Now

Back when I was a kid, being called “weird” felt like a big deal; you may as well have kissed your spot at any lunch table good-bye (silly, I know). But nowadays, being weird is a good thing. Right now, I’d compare it to being called “unique,” or even “rare.” So when I tell you that all of the genius things I’ve gathered for this list are weird AF, I’m basically saying that you’re gonna want at least a few of ‘em — and maybe even more than a few.

Case in point? The tea bag holders shaped like snails. Not only do they make cute companions that hang on the rim of your mug, but they’ll also stop your bag string from sinking to the bottom. Or, if you don’t drink tea, there’s also this freaky tool that helps eliminate itchy bug bites. Because even if the rest of the items on this list are a little too “weird” for you, you have to admit — the less itching, the better.

Not only are all of these weird things surprisingly genius, but each one is also trending right now on Amazon. So what are you waiting for? If the reviewers love it, there's no reason not to give it a try — especially that freaky bug tool.

1 This Eyelash Comb With A Built-In Brow Brush DUcare Eyelash Comb and Eye Brow Brush Amazon $5 See On Amazon If your mascara typically goes on clumpy, don’t fret — this comb separates your lashes to help them look as voluminous as possible. And unlike some combs, this one also features a brush for your brows at the opposite end. It’s two beauty tools in one.

2 These Spiral Hair Ties That Won’t Leave Creases MAORULU Spiral Hair Ties (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tired of finding crimps in your hair after wearing a ponytail? Try using these crease-free hair ties instead of your usual elastics. Each one is made from high-quality artificial resin, while the coil design spreads out the pressure to prevent crimps.

3 The Brush That Cleans Deep Under Your Nails Tweezerman Dual Nail Brush Cleaner Amazon $5 See On Amazon You you ever take a peek underneath your nails and immediately want to clean them? If so, I’d recommend this brush. Two sets of bristles help you clean deep underneath nails and then polish the tops. Plus, the oval shape even helps you maintain a firm grip.

4 The Drain Cover For Deeper Baths SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Drain Cover Amazon $11 See On Amazon Pop this cover on top of your overflow drain, and you’ll be able to add inches to your bathwater. There’s a small opening at the top — just to keep water from overflowing — and it easily adheres to your tub using a series of suction cups on the back.

5 A Wildly Popular Grinder That Powers Through Stubborn Calluses Elmchee Electric Callus Remover Amazon $17 See On Amazon Dry skin, calluses, cracked heels — this grinder can help exfoliate away all that old skin without any serums required. It’s backed by more than 20,000 perfect five-star ratings — yeah, it’s that good. The speed is adjustable up to two levels, while the waterproof head allows you to clean it under running water. Plus, each order comes with three interchangeable grinding heads.

6 These Dishcloths Made From Eco-Friendly Cellulose SUPERSCANDI Swedish Dishcloths (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only are these dishcloths 100% biodegradable, but each one is made from eco-friendly cellulose that can absorb 20 times its weight in water. Unlike paper towels, these cloths are reusable — and they’re so sturdy that you can even throw them into the wash up to 50 times.

7 A Set Of Makeup Brushes Perfect For Traveling Ms.Wenny Travel Makeup Brush Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don’t need to pack your entire collection of makeup brushes on your next adventure — just use this travel-friendly set. Each set comes with four brushes, and their retractable bristles help keep them safe from damage in your suitcase.

8 A Sunglass Organizer That Rolls Up For Travel BOSHKU Sunglasses Organizer Amazon $37 See On Amazon With enough space for up to five pairs of sunglasses, this protective organizer is a must-have for anyone who’s constantly finding scratches on their lenses. Each slot features a suede flocking liner to help keep your glasses safe — and it even rolls up so that you can take your collection with you.

9 A Dust Pan That Cleans Your Broom Bristles SANGFOR Dust Pan and Broom Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ever notice how your broom tends to latch onto clumps of dust? This dustpan features a rubber comb that helps you clean your bristles without having to touch them — and each order also comes with a matching broom.

10 A Duster That Cleans 4 Blinds At Once NAWIQI Blind Cleaner and Groove Cleaning Tool Set (3-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t waste your time cleaning each individual blind — just use this duster to clean four at the same time. The microfiber sleeves attract dust, and you can reuse them as many times as you like (two come included). Plus, you also get two gap-cleaning tools to help you tackle dirty grout, shower tracks, and more.

11 These Tea Bag Holders Shaped Like Cute Snails SOSUO Snail Tea Bag Holder (10-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Add one of these cute silicone snails to the side of your mug, and you’ll instantly have a convenient place to loop your tea bag string. Each order comes with 10 snails in varying colors, and many reviewers wrote about how they’re “adorable.”

12 A Cooking Oil Sprayer For Pans, Salads, Meat & More Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a brushed aluminum exterior, this sprayer works just as good as it looks. The pump-style cap means there’s no aerosol required for it to work, and you can even fill it with everything from oil to marsala wine. Use it for dressing salads, greasing pans, and more.

13 The Chiller Sticks That Cool Warm Beer LETIT.BEER Beer Chiller Sticks (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep these chiller sticks in your freezer; the next time you bring home a pack of warm beer, simply drop one inside your bottle to help cool it down. The best part? You don’t need to remove the stick to drink, as the open-mouth top lets you sip while it’s inserted.

14 A Finishing Stick That Tames Flyaways Samnyte Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got unwanted frizz at the crown of your head or flyaways falling off your ponytail, this finishing stick can help. The odorless formula smooths hair so that it lies flat, and it even has a light moisturizing effect on parched strands.

15 These Sheets That Dim Bright Clock Faces Dim It Light Dimming Sheets Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your clock is too bright for you to fall asleep, try placing one of these dimmer sheets over it. While they’re great for alarm clocks, they’ll work on all sorts of appliances — and they adhere using static cling so that each one can be used again and again.

16 A Tub Of Spackling Paste Made For Repairing Small Holes 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $11 See On Amazon Trying to get a security deposit back? This tub of spackling paste is formulated to repair small holes up to three times faster than vinyl paste — and it won’t shrink, crack, or sag once dry. And with over 25,000 reviews, it’s obvious that customers are using it up.

17 A Dickey Collar That Adds Style Without Bulk Joyci Faux Turtleneck (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon On days where it’s too hot to layer a turtleneck underneath your clothes, you’ll be happy you grabbed these dickey collars. They’re made from 100% breathable cotton and come in two colors (black and white). One reviewer even raved about how they’re “very well-made, and comfortable.”

18 The Clips That Help Conceal Your Bra Straps Razor Clips Bra Strap Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re searching for ways to keep your bra straps hidden, look no further than these clips. Depending on how tight you pull the straps, they can even give you a slight push-up effect — and you don’t have to take your bra off to put them on.

19 These Elastic Laces That You Don’t Have To Tie Lock Laces Elastic No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tired of bending down to tie your shoes? Turn any pair of shoes into easy slip-ons using these lock laces. The slider lets you adjust how tightly they fit, and they’re so secure that you can even go jogging with them. Choose from more than 10 colors, including red, blue, green, and more.

20 This Tool That Can Instantly Reduce Bug Bite Itch bite away Insect Sting/Bite Relief Amazon $40 See On Amazon The next time you get bitten by a mosquito or bed bug, use this best-selling tool to help instantly soothe itchy, swollen bites. Using a chemical-free, heat-based process, per the manufacturer, you get relief in just five seconds — although be prepared for that heat to be fairly intense. Fans say that it’s remarkably effective. One shopper raved, “I was amazed that such a simple remedy actually works! And it works WELL, almost magically!” It’s powered by a battery designed to last for up to 300 uses.

21 A Cordless Jump Rope That You Can Use Anywhere APLUGTEK Ropeless Jump Rope Amazon $11 See On Amazon You’d have to put effort into tripping over this jump rope. Not only is it almost completely cordless, but the balls at the ends of the shortened cables act as weights so that it feels like you’re skipping a full-sized rope. The best part? Each handle is covered in soft memory foam.

22 The Tool That Massages Your Fingers Gaiam Wellbeing Finger Massager Amazon $10 See On Amazon You’ve got a massager for your feet and back, but what about your fingers? Enter: this handy little tool. The rollers let you apply pressure to each finger individually, helping to stimulate blood flow while reducing stiffness. Plus, it works great on arthritic hands.

23 A Balance Disc That Helps Tone Your Core Gaiam Balance Disc Amazon $22 See On Amazon Searching for ways to stay active during the workday? Sitting on this balance disc forces you to engage your core in order to stay upright — and it even doubles as a cushioned floor seat in a pinch. Choose from three colors: black, grey, or wasabi.

24 These Yoga Socks That Help Keep You Stable Ozaiic Yoga Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With silicone grips on the bottoms, these socks help you remain stable as you pose and bend. They work great with all sorts of workout classes — from barre to pilates — while the elastic straps prevent them from slipping down. • Available sizes: One size fits most

25 A Strap For Doing 2-Person Stretches Solo SANKUU Yoga Strap Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t need a partner to get an extra-deep stretch — just use this strap. The 12 loops running its length allow you to choose how intense your stretch feels, while the nylon material won’t snap under heavy pressure.

26 This Pet Hair Remover That’s 100% Reusable ChomChom Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Unlike wasteful rollers that rely on sticky sheets, this one uses hundreds of small bristles to latch onto and remove pet hair. It also features a receptacle bin — for all that collected dust — and there are zero batteries required.

27 A Tool That Lets You Core & Fill Bananas Banana Loca Kitchen Gadget Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you’ve finally gotten tired of your usual desserts, why not try using this gadget to fill some fresh bananas with Nutella? Or, if you’re not big into chocolate, it also works great with peanut butter, honey, or even jam — all while creating minimal mess.

28 These Silicone Funnels That Are Collapsible KongNai Silicone Collapsible Funnel Set (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Funnels can take up a ton of storage space due to their irregular shape — but not these collapsible ones. Not only are they made from tough silicone folds flat, but each one also features a small hanging loop for easy storage. Plus, reviewers raved about how they’re “easy to clean.”

29 A Peeler That Can Also Julienne Vegetables Deiss Julienne Peeler & Vegetable Peeler Amazon $11 See On Amazon Peel, slice, or even julienne your vegetables using this slicer. The stainless steel blades effortlessly glide through tough starches, while the nonslip handle helps you maintain a firm grip. “It's like having a mini mandolin in your hand,” wrote one reviewer.

30 The Utensil Rest That Keeps Counters Clean Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad Amazon $9 See on Amazon You don’t have to dirty up your counters with dirty utensils — just use this rest to keep them clean. The extra-large drip pad is perfect for saucy spoons, while the four notches are large enough for nearly any kitchen tool. And since it’s made from silicone, it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth.

31 A Garlic Press With Stainless Steel Blades Kitchen Innovations Garlic Press Amazon $15 See On Amazon Chopping garlic by hand quickly turns into a sticky mess, whereas this press keeps your hands clear of all that garlic juice. The blades are made from sharp stainless steel, and the pieces are caught underneath. Plus, each order also comes with a silicone tube for peeling.

32 This Tool That Opens Nearly Any Size Jar MEYUEWAL Jar Opener Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re opening a big container of pickles or a petite jar of capers, this tool can help. The nonslip handles help you maintain a firm hold as you twist, while the four pre-sized lid grips are made to work with nearly any lid. Plus, each order also comes with a bottle opener.

33 A Toothpaste Dispenser That’s Easy To Install iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s no drilling required when it comes to mounting this toothpaste dispenser — just use the included adhesive to place it anywhere you like. It’s completely BPA-free, while the high-quality ABS plastic will keep it looking great for years to come.

34 These Shoe Slots That Help You Save Space YIHATA Shoe Slots Organizer (20-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Got a closet that’s overflowing with shoes? It might be time to give these slots a try. They let you stack your shoes on top of each other — and you can even adjust the height so that they’ll work with high heels. Choose from two colors: black or white.

35 The Bags That Help Keep Your Greens Fresh Blueapple VeggieZips Produce Bags Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t let your fresh greens wilt before you’re able to eat them — store them inside of these produce bags to help keep them fresher for longer. The liners absorb excess moisture, while the ventilation holes help regulate the humidity levels inside.

36 This Deodorizer For Unwanted Fridge Odors NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Place this deodorizer in your fridge, and it’ll absorb any unwanted odors to keep things smelling fresh. It’s effective for up to six months — and dozens of reviewers wrote about how it “really works.” You can buy it in one-, two-, or four-packs.

37 A Gel That Squishes Deep Into Tight Spots ColorCoral Gel Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keyboards, camera lenses, air vents — this gel can squish into all of those tight spaces to clear away dust and dirt. Not only can you reuse it until the color turns dark, but it’s also biodegradable upon disposal. Plus, it has over 16,000 five-star ratings.

38 The Splashguard Designed For Your Sink Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard Amazon $29 See On Amazon Your shirt doesn’t have to become a soggy mess every time you wash dishes; just grab this splashguard. It’s made from tough silicone, while the rounded bottom works like a suction cup to keep it in place. Choose from four colors: pink, green, gray, or blue.

39 A Clothes Steamer You Can Take With You Hilife Clothes Steamers Amazon $27 See On Amazon I’ve never opened my suitcase to wrinkle-free clothes after a long flight — that’s why I always travel with a steamer like this one. Not only is it able to produce up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, but the extra-long power cable makes it easy to use with awkward hotel outlets.

40 These Headphones You Can Comfortably Sleep In Lavince Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon Many headphones are too bulky to comfortably lie down in — but not these ones. The ultra-slim speakers are covered with soft fabric so that you don’t grow sore lying sideways, while the rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of playback. The best part? They connect to your phone using Bluetooth — no wires necessary.

41 A Pair Of Toe Separators That Can Help Alleviate Pain YOGABODY Naturals Toe Spreaders Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made without any latex, these separators can help alleviate pain from hammer toes, bunions, and more. Each order arrives packaged in a gorgeous bamboo box — and they’re so durable that you can even wear them during exercise.

42 This Balm That Helps Get Wine Stains Off Your Teeth WineBlock Lip & Teeth Balm Amazon $13 See On Amazon Going out with friends tonight? Use this balm to make sure your teeth stay clean from red wine or lipstick stains. It only takes a small swipe to help protect your teeth for an entire glass of wine — and each jar comes with enough for about 30 uses.