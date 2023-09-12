Warm-toned leaves, oversized sweaters, chunky scarfs, knee-high boots, pumpkin spice everything — these are the staples of fall. The beloved season only comes once a year, which is probably why people are so eager to get their hands on their seasonal faves while they can because in just a few short months, we’ll have to say goodbye to cozy girl autumn and hello to 4 p.m. sunsets and too much snow. Well, you can add another pumpkin spice goodie to your ever-growing list of must-tries, because Wendy’s is launching an all-new Pumpkin Spice Frosty on Sept. 12.

The end-of-summer blues don’t stand a chance against Wendy’s newest seasonal offering. The Pumpkin Spice Frosty, which was announced on Sept. 2, features that signature Frosty thickness you know and love, as well as notes of pumpkin and a blend of warm cinnamon and nutmeg spices for a drink that screams “fall” with every sip. The refreshing treat joins the lineup alongside the chain’s classic Chocolate Frosty flavor for a limited time at locations nationwide.

If the reactions on X are any indication, it looks like Frosty fans have been waiting for this one for a minute. One user called the item’s addition to the menu a “beautiful time to be alive.”

Some people have been counting down the days until its release.

Even pumpkin spice skeptics have had their interests piqued by the limited-time offering.

But the pumpkin spice goodness doesn’t end there, because the restaurant chain is also introducing a brand-new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew to its coffee offerings. Made with the same syrup as the pumpkin-flavored Frosty, the autumnal menu item combines smooth, cold-brewed coffee with Frosty creamer that’s been swirled over ice. IYDK, Wendy’s launched its line Frosty Cream Cold Brews in July 2023 with three flavors to choose from — Vanilla, Chocolate, and Caramel — and now you can snag the seasonal variation for a limited time.

If you’re ready to see how the Pumpkin Spice Frosty measures up to your other go-to seasonal snacks, you can conduct your own taste test — fries and all — with the help of Uber One. From Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, Uber One members can score a BOGO Pumpkin Spice Frosty and a free medium fry to put the sweet, salty, and spicy combo to the test.

Just like fall, the creamy cup of pumpkin spice goodness won’t last forever. It’s unclear how long the autumnal offering will be available, so it’s probably best to swing by your local Wendy’s sooner rather than later.