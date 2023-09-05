Labor Day Weekend 2023 is officially a memory — and while summer technically ends on September 22, for many, the long weekend marks the (unofficial) start of fall.

In other words? Warm perfumes filled with serious spice, deep red nails that are dark and sultry, toasted “cinnamon spice girl” glam, and binge-worthy horror shows are on the rise.

On the heels of her role as the live-action version of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey has been influenced by the sweet siren in her personal life, too. Most recently, she shared some poolside snaps in a metallic purple one-piece (that is no doubt reminiscent of the OG cartoon’s seashell bra of the same color). What’s more, her crystal clear 3D manicure was serving all things mermaidcore, with glistening texture and “waves” on her long tips that mimic the look of crystal clear Caribbean waters.

With a fresh new single titled Angel and the cool fall season ahead, Bailey is clearly entering a new era — and her most recent pumpkin spice aura nail art moment in rich shades of chocolate brown and burnt orange is the latest example of just that.

Bailey is the most recent A-lister to be obsessed with the buzzy aura nail art trend, with other names like Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney rocking the look in just the past few weeks. And ICYMI, cozy fall aura color combos (just like Bailey’s) are very on-trend for the fall months.

While many professional nail technicians opt for an airbrush to create the expertly blended look, aura nails are actually an easy trend to recreate at-home with this nail tech-approved technique. And when in doubt, BeautyTok has discovered that eyeshadow pigments can be an unexpected hero product for aura nails.