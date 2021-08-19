We’re seven weeks deep into Love Island and while the contestants may have gone through some ups and downs this season, one thing that’s stayed consistent is their drop-dead gorgeous beauty looks. Whether they’re all glammed up for a night around the fire pit or looking dewy AF during a day by the pool, these islanders have given us serious summer glow up inspo. But if you – like me – have been wondering how on earth they manage to stay fresh faced and spot free despite the daily application of SPF and heavy-duty make up, you’ll be happy to hear their go-to cleanser is relatively budget friendly.

In a press release sent to Bustle UK from official Love Island beauty sponsor Boots, the chain revealed that it’s seen a 13% increase in sales of products used in the villa since the start of the series, with brands including Fenty, Beauty, No7 and KVD Beauty coming out on top.

And it’s not just make up that’s sent sales soaring. In July, Boots revealed that sales of its exfoliating gloves had risen by 48% since fans spotted Toby using it to clean his face.

Boots has also seen an increase in sales of CeraVe’s SA Smoothing Cleanser with Salicylic Acid, the answer to the islanders' clear skin.

As Bustle reported this time last year, dermatologist-approved pharmacy brand CeraVe has seen a huge surge in popularity thanks to TikTok skinfluencers such as @hyramapproved and @dermangelo.

One reason CeraVe's products are so highly rated is because of their ceramide-rich formula, which promises to protect the skin’s barrier function. As co-founder Tom Allison explains, “All CeraVe products are enriched with three essential lipid molecules – ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II – found naturally in the skin. By adding these three ceramides to its skincare range, CeraVe helps restore the skin barrier, giving plump, hydrated skin.”

The cleanser used on Love Island comes in a gel formula and promises to gently exfoliate areas of congestion with Salicylic Acid while also smoothing rough and bumpy skin. It contains all three of the brand’s essential ceramides. Best of all? A 236ml bottle comes it at under £10.

The only bad news is that, due to the product’s increased popularity, it’s currently sold out on the Boots website. But don’t fret. The cleanser is still available on LookFantastic and Superdrug (though the latter is selling it at a slightly more expensive £11.99).

Contributions from Aisha Rimi.