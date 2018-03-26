Everything To Know About Muslim Women’s Day 2022

As Women's History Month comes to an end, it's time to pass the mic to Muslim women on Muslim Women’s Day. MuslimGirl, a website that focuses on reclaiming the narrative on Muslim women and addressing misconceptions about Islam, spearheaded Muslim Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 27. In 2017, MuslimGirl founded Muslim Women’s Day as a response to the travel ban in order to elevate stories and share experiences from the community in the mainstream media. Now, March 27 is an annual celebration to help elevate Muslim women’s voices.

Every year, activists, allies, and media come together on this date to celebrate Muslim women and share stories to shout out empowering Muslim women, as an effort to fight back against hurtful stereotypes and hateful rhetoric. MuslimGirl.com’s Editor in Chief Amani AlKhat tweeted back in 2017 about why the day was important. "In current climate, Muslim women are rarely given the space to be heard above all the noise," she wrote.

MuslimGirl also explained exactly what the day means, and what you can do to support it:

This is a day to celebrate Muslim women and flood the Internet with positive representations of who Muslim women are. Anyone can take part, from uploading pics on social media of the Muslim women in your life to showing some love to your favorite Muslim women accounts to follow. One of the easiest ways you can create space for Muslim women is simply by hitting share or retweeting #MuslimWomensDay content on your social media and elevating the stories you care about.

What is the theme for Muslim Women’s Day 2022?

The theme for 2022 is called “Securing Our Space” and according to the MuslimGirl site this theme is meant to speak on the movement toward “carving our place in every space and proclaiming that we are here and we are not going anywhere. It’s us holding that space by us, and for us.”

How To Celebrate Muslim Women’s Day 2022

To participate in the celebration, use the hashtag #MuslimWomensDay on all social media platforms and follow @muslimgirl to keep up with their coverage on March 27. This year, in a partnership with Twitter, MuslimGirl is hosted a design contest to crowd source submissions for the highlight graphic that will be seen by millions of Twitter users.

Additional ways to become involved with Muslim Women’s Day celebrations include finding events near you, like a Muslim Women’s Day Solidarity Walk or a digital panel like this fireside chat being organized by Muslim Women Professionals. Supporting Muslim creators is also a way to show your support on March 27 and always.