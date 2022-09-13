Whether you like it or not, the Facebook event invite is nearly becoming obsolete. What was once the ultimate way to send a mass invite to friends has steadily felt more like a shout into the void – as many have learned the hard way with belated “Sorry I’m just seeing this, I don’t check Facebook anymore!” messages months after an event has passed. Of course, some have gotten crafty. And those on the Gen Z cusp may have even begun posting event invites on their Instagram Close Friends stories. But, so far, there have been few platforms that offer the same convenience and customization options for inviting specific groups.

Enter: Hobnob.

Similar to its new contemporaries like Paperless Post and Partiful, Hobnob allows you to send custom invitations to guests via SMS and MMS. Since the invitation arrives directly to guests via text message, the guessing game of whether your guest list has even seen your invitation – let alone RSVPed – is finally gone.

Maybe you’ve already received an invitation via Hobnob and are looking to host your own Hobnob party. Or, perhaps you’ve been desperately looking for an invitation alternative. Here’s everything you need to know about the Hobnob App.

How To Create A Hobnob RSVP Event

If you’re looking to host an event through Hobnob, you’ll first need to download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, just tap “Create an Event,” and choose whether you’d like it to be an RSVP event (which automatically tracks RSVPs and sends reminders to RSVP) or an announcement (in which you create flyer to send to guests or post somewhere).

To create an RSVP event, you’ll type in your event name, date and time (optional), and location (optional). Next, tap “Select Design.”

From here, you can choose from their preset flyer designs, or you can tap “Use Your Own Flyer Design” in the top right to upload your own photo. Note: Designs with a lock emoji on the top left can only be used if purchased.

Once you’ve chosen your design, you can add any optional event details in the next window – such as the host name, a virtual meeting link, or any other important information.

Once you’ve created your first invitation and are ready to send it, you’ll need to input your phone number and name. Once you’ve done so, tap “Add Guests” on your event window. Allow Hobnob to access your contacts, and you can search for people’s phone numbers or emails directly through your contacts. You can also tap “Share” in the top right and iMessage to invite contacts, or have friends scan the QR code from your screen.

Note: Any guest you want to invite needs to have a Hobnob account (which is free), or you have to pay 1 credit to invite guests who aren’t on Hobnob.

How To Create A Hobnob Announcement

If you’d just like to create an announcement flyer, which you can text to friends or post somewhere, then tap the Announcement option below the RSVP Event button. Next, input your event information, and tap Select Design.

Then, select from the preset designs or tap “Use Your Own Flyer Design” in the top right to upload a photo from your camera roll. Add any additional details in the next window, then tap “Save & Preview.”

Tap “Share Announcement” at the bottom of your screen, and you can either text the flyer to friends, copy the link to post it, or directly share it to social platforms like Instagram.

Now, just wait for the celebratory messages to roll in.