This New TikTok Resource Will Teach You How To Go Viral

Whether you're a TikTok newbie or were making weird-yet-awesome vids before it was cool, it's always good to learn something new. If TikTok has opened your eyes to the wide world of making absurdly creative digital content, you're probably itching to learn more about your vid-making potential. And if you're trying to hit the next massive follower milestone to make some money on TikTok, you might be looking for tips, too. Exploring what TikTok's Creator Portal is all about can set you well on your way to generating even sweeter posts.

What Is TikTok's Creator Portal?

The Creator Portal is a resource to help you get acquainted with all that TikTok has to offer. According to a Jan. 22 press release, the Creator Portal is "an online hub on TikTok.com filled with educational resources for creators to learn the basics of getting started on TikTok, connecting with their audience, and cultivating best practices to bring their videos to the next level."

What does all that mean? When you're wondering why the heck your perfect video of your fuzzy puppy being utterly adorable isn't going viral, the Creator Portal may have answers for you. It's not that no one likes your puppy — it's that content doesn't exist in a vacuum, and there are other factors at play. What other factors? The Creator Portal will give you some insight into understanding analytics and how to build a brand in a way that connects with your audience. AKA, how to make sure the whole world sees Fido being ridiculous.

What Can You Learn On TikTok's Creator Portal?

Once you enter the rabbit hole (erm... portal), you can choose from six categories to start learning about:

Looking to understand what the heck the For You page is all about (and how you can use it to maximize your views and viewing pleasure)? You'll find more info under "TikTok creation essentials." Concerned that the more viral you go, the less safe social media can be? There are safety tips in the "community guidelines and safety" category. Not sure what you're looking for but know you want to learn general TikTok stuff? Browse all the categories to your heart's content.

I'm Not A Huge TikTok Person — What Can I Learn On Creator Portal?

Sure, you have a TikTok, but it's not the first social media app you open in the morning. What could you possibly have to gain from perusing TikTok's Creator Portal?

While the information you'll learn is specifically catered to using TikTok as a platform, there's a lot of cross-over knowledge you can glean from the Creator Portal. Articles like "Content Strategy Basics" and "Defining Your Brand," for example, may focus specifically on TikTok, but that doesn't mean they're only relevant to that platform. You can take those lessons and apply them elsewhere in the great big world of digital content creation — and really, expanding your world is what social media is all about.