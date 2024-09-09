Between the movie Challengers and the tenniscore trend, it’s been a huge year for the sport. So huge, in fact, that record-breaking numbers of fans (nearly 75,000 in one day!) descended on the U.S. Open, America’s biggest tennis tournament, which ran from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queen, New York. I was lucky enough to be one of them — but not, I must add, because I was trying to live like Zendaya’s Tashi Duncan.

The four Grand Slam tournaments are must-watches for serious tennis fans like me, and they’re exciting for casual spectators, too. Being in the audience is a particularly special experience. You can appreciate how fast the players are hitting the ball, hear the satisfying sound it makes when it springs off the racket, and feel the energy all around you. It’s electric, with or without Challengers’ complicated love triangle, and I was determined to make the most of being at the event during a solo day at the Open.

Getting To Queens

As a non-New Yorker, I opted to stay in Manhattan and enjoy the city rather than find a place close to the tournament grounds in Queens. My hotel, the InterContinental New York Barclay, was walking distance to iconic sights like Times Square, Central Park, and the Museum of Modern Art, yet still only a 30-minute subway ride from the tournament grounds.

A Ticket-Buying Debacle

Fans at the US Open on Aug. 31 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Tickets for the U.S. Open sold out quickly after the public sale began in June. Challengers might be partly to blame, what with its $94 million box office performance and the countless memes it inspired. Many resellers immediately relisted many of them at huge markups. I traveled cross-country with a quarterfinals ticket secured through the American Express presale and hopes of buying a resale ticket for one of the earlier rounds of the tournament. The only question was how to get one without paying an absurd amount.

Based on tips from fellow tennis fans, I decided to buy a resale ticket on the same day I would attend. I headed to the grounds ticketless on Saturday, Aug. 31, knowing there was a good chance prices would fall after the matches began. They did, but this strategy was stressful. I found myself standing outside the grounds with only one bar of cellphone service, anxiety rising as my Ticketmaster transaction came back with an error message. Finally, I frantically switched over to Stubhub just before the noon cutoff and nabbed a ticket. Sweet relief.

The Main Event

Jasmine Paolini and Yulia Putintseva Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

I bought a ticket for Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second biggest on the grounds, because I was excited to watch Jasmine Paolini of Italy, a finalist at both the French Open and Wimbledon this summer, play Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, a lower-ranked but still formidable opponent. Arriving late meant that I missed the first set, but I was still able to catch the entire second set.

After Paolini won 6-3, 6-4, I set off to explore the outer courts. At each Grand Slam, there are three main stadiums with ticketed seating (and general admissions sections in some), and then several smaller courts with first-come, first-serve seating. In my experience, this is where you often find serious tennis fans. They appreciate the intimate setting and are more excited by — in the words of Tashi Duncan — “good f*cking tennis” at close range than seeing a big-name player.

I spent about half of my time watching women’s and mixed doubles on the outer courts, only going back to Louis Armstrong to watch part of American Tommy Paul’s match against Canada’s Gabriel Diallo.

Taking Breaks

Going to the Open on a weekend meant it was extra busy; people were constantly milling around or lining up in the food village and around the entrances to courts and the bathrooms. Luckily, there were places to take a breather. I visited the Chase Terrace, where Chase cardholders can enter on a first-come, first-serve basis and enjoy a view of some of the smaller courts (and, crucially, shade). It was 80 degrees and humid outside when I was there, so I soon moved to Chase’s reservation-only lounge. The space is a very nice perk for those who do manage to secure a reservation; my favorite features were the air conditioning, complimentary snacks, and the bathroom (no line!).

Tennis And Cocktails, Anyone?

As someone who looks at menus before going to restaurants, I stepped on to the grounds with a clear idea of what I’d drink at the U.S. Open. My sights were set on the Honey Deuce, the U.S. Open’s signature cocktail that is constantly shown during match broadcasts. I needed to know if the fruity Grey Goose creation was worth the hype — and it was.

A Honey Deuce in Louis Armstrong Stadium Stephanie Topacio Long

A few hours later, I visited the Aperol Bar outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium for a spritz. I took the time to savor the summery drink in the shade, occasionally checking on the Paul vs. Diallo match on a massive screen nearby. It was delightful.

Refueling

For lunch, I chose my food stand based on the shortest line. That led me to Poke Yachty, where I ordered the tofu option over lettuce. It was underwhelming for $23.

That was the only meal I ate on the grounds that day, but I saw a lot of tasty-looking options. There were even churros, so, Challengers fans, feel free to let out your inner Patrick.

Bringing Home Merch

My day at the Open ultimately cost more than $350, but I did at least bring home some free U.S. Open swag. There was an entire row of sponsor booths near the outer courts, so I got some La Roche-Posay sunscreen and a rubber bracelet that changes color when exposed to UV radiation. Thanks to my visit to the Chase Lounge, I also got a free hat and tote bag. Some fans stood in line for a chance to win an Emirates keychain or seat cushion, but I skipped it when I saw the wait.

There were also U.S. Open shops spread throughout the grounds, selling hats, shirts, magnets, and more. I waited till I was on my way out at around 7:30 p.m. and bought a T-shirt. It’s a nice memory of a great day, even if it lacked the Challengers spice.