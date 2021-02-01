Following allegations of election fraud, Myanmar's Tatmadaw military has taken control of the government in a coup d'état. The South-East Asian country's current leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and other prominent politicians have reportedly been detained in the process. Prior to Suu Kyi's leadership, Myanmar had been under military rule for nearly five decades.

The Tatmadaw claim that 2020's November election results were fraudulent, and are using a clause in the constitution to reclaim power in a one-year state of emergency. But how exactly did the country get back into a state of military rule following the democratic election of Suu Kyi in 2015? Here's everything you need to know about the developing situation in Myanmar.

Who Is Aung San Suu Kyi?

Aung San Suu Kyi is the State Counsellor of Myanmar. Her close aide Win Myint is actually the president of the country, as the constitution forbids Suu Kyi from occupying the role as her children are foreign nationals, but she is "widely seen as the country's de facto leader" per BBC News. In November 2015, she led the National League for Democracy (NLD) to a "landslide victory", officially taking the country out of Tatmadaw rule.

Suu Kyi, known as "the Lady", is a prominent political figure in Myanmar. She spent 15 years under house arrest before leading the NLD and was eventually released by the military government in 2010. In 1991 she won the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights in Myanmar.

When the NLD took office, Suu Kyi pledged to "end civil war, boost foreign investment, and reduce the army's role in politics." However, under the NLD's leadership the country's Rohingya people have been subject to state brutality and displacement. An estimated 800,000 refugees fleeing across the border to Bangladesh, per the charity Action Aid, and the charity Médecins Sans Frontières estimating that up to 6,700 Rohingya people had died at the hands of the Myanmar military in one month at the height of the 2017 crisis.

As the BBC reports, Suu Kyi's government is now the subject of a genocide lawsuit and an investigation by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. During a hearing at the International Court of Justice in 2017, Suu Kyi attracted criticism for defending the military's actions during the Rohingya Crisis.

What Is Currently Happening In Myanmar?

Per ABC News, Myanmar's military has taken control of the government and has appointed Vice President Myint Swe, a former military officer, as the President of Myanmar for the remainder of the year. The Tatmadaw has cited Article 417 of Myanmar's constitution, "which allows the military to take over in times of emergency." However, it was the military that drafted this constitution in 2008, and Human Rights Watch described this clause as a "coup mechanism waiting to happen."

As for current events, it's difficult to determine exactly what's happening as "phone lines and some television station channels are down," youth activist Thinzar Shunle Yi told VICE World News. The internet also appears to be blocked, according to ABC News, and social media accounts have reportedly been temporarily suspended.

What Events Led To The Coup?

Despite Myanmar's Union Election Commission (UEC) accepting the November election result, the military has accused its current leaders of election fraud. The military claim that "there were millions of irregularities in voter lists," but the UEC rejected these claims due to a lack of evidence.

According to BBC News, Suu Kyi told her supporters to "not accept this" takeover and "protest against the coup" in a letter written in preparation of her "impending detention."

What Happens Next?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the Myanmar military "and the unlawful imprisonment of civilians", tweeting that "the vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released."

The incoming chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Committee Bob Menedez has also raised the possibility for economic sanctions. If the Democratic leaders are released or the military removes themselves from government, "the United States and other countries should impose strict economic sanctions, as well as other measures," he told ABC News.