During a showcase on Sep. 16, Sony unveiled more details about the PlayStation 5 console alongside a dozen highly anticipated launch titles and games. Now sitting upright, the newly designed console features a slick white and black design with a blue glow surrounding its core, alongside generation-defining improvements in hardware and gameplay. That’s all well and good, but I need to know when will the PlayStation 5 be out in the UK?

After debuting some of its launch day titles, Sony revealed that UK players can get their hands on the PS5 on Nov. 19. The console will launch in the U.S, Japan, South Korea, and Oceania countries a few days earlier on Nov. 12. Microsoft’s X Box Series X will debut globally on Nov. 10.

How Much Will the PS5 Cost?

The PS5 will retail at £449, the same as the Xbox Series X. Both consoles will have cheaper editions, with Sony releasing a Digital Edition for £359. This model is goes without the traditional disc drive and is noticeably slimmer as a result. This is substantially more than the PS4, which is currently listed at around £249.

Amazon UK listed the PS5 at £599.99 on June 11 per IGN, but the retailer has since confirmed to the gaming site that the listing “was an error” and it “was priced as a dummy product with a dummy price. In 2019, the console was listed for pre-order on third-party Swedish retailer Media Markt for 9,999 Swedish Krona (around £850), per PlayStation news site Push Square.

What’s New With The PS5?

As Sony details on the console’s official site, the PS5 comes with “a custom CPU (central processing unit), GPU (graphic processing unit), and SSD (solid-state drive) with integrated I/O (input/output) that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.”

The SSD drive is one of the consoles main draws, as it will lead to “quicker load times and improved technical performance” per PlayStation site PushSquare. This is evident in the extended gameplay demo for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, where loading screens have become obsolete. Players will be able to enter new worlds instantaneously rather than waiting for it to load offscreen. The PS5 will be capable “of reading up to 5.5GB a second of raw data,” which is a major difference from the PS4 and is faster than the new Xbox.

This all sounds impressive but as Gamespot writes “it’ll be difficult to understand and appreciate the impact” of the console and things like “load time improvements” until players can have a hands-on experience with the console and its library of games.

What games are coming out with the console?

A lot. During Sony’s Future of Gaming presentation on June 11, more than “two dozen new games” was announced for the PS5 as BBC News writes, including some returning fan favourites. Series like Gran Turismo, Horizon Forbidden West, Hitman, Resident Evil, a remake of Demon’s Souls and Ratchet and Clank are getting long-awaited additions, alongside GTA V which is getting yet another remaster. As is with any new console, a few new games will debut with it such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Deathloop, Stray, and Pragmata.

More games were announced during the showcase, including a new God of War game titled Ragnarok, Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI, Sackboy A Big Adventure and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.

Is It Available To Pre-Order?

Following the showcase, many retailers like Amazon, Game, and Smyths opened their PS5 pre-orders in the UK. But as Eurogramer points out, the majority of these pre-order allocations have already sold out. The site notes that Argos will be taking pre-orders from Friday, but you’ll have to be quick if you want the console on release day.

If you don’t manage to get a console allocated for its release day, a few of the PS5’s launch titles will also be available to play on PS4 including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West the PlayStation Blog writes. These games will “include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles” and the PS4 disc versions “include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive.” This means that the games will be enhanced while played on the PS5, but won’t necessarily be able to harness the capabilities of the console. You’ll need a PS5 physical copy of the game for that.