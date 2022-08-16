There’s something for everyone in Ben & Jerry’s never-ending list of delicious flavours, and the brand always comes up with something new. Now, Ben & Jerry’s has joined forces with Tony’s Chocolonely to produce their most sustainable flavour yet. This magical union will see both brands release new products inspired by each other, including a unique ice cream flavour and two chocolate bars. This is undoubtedly a match made in heaven, and here’s where you can buy the Ben & Jerry’s x Tony’s Chocolonely collab in the UK.

From September 2022, you’ll find Ben & Jerry’s Chocolately Love A-Fair ice cream in the freezer aisle for £5.49. Inspired by Tony’s Milk Caramel Sea Salt bar, the new flavour consists of chocolate ice cream with salted caramel swirls packed with heavenly chocolate and caramel chunks. Of course, there will be a non-dairy version, too.

As for Tony’s Chocolonely, they have two new bars incoming in early 2023. First is the Dark Milk Chocolate Brownie bar, inspired by Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie. The second is the White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Style bar, inspired by Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Cheesecake.

Ben & Jerry’s, which is already Fairtrade certified, is the “largest Mission Ally to date” involved in Tony’s Open Chain initiative. The American company will convert how it sources ingredients to Tony’s Open Chain initiative, which ensures that “companies take responsibility for ensuring a fully traceable cocoa supply chain.” Other Mission Allies include Aldi, Jokolade, and Delicata.

Ben & Jerry's/Tony's Chocolonely

Described as “the exciting next step in our cocoa journey” by Cheryl Pinto, Ben & Jerry’s Global Head of Values-led Sourcing, in a press release shared with Bustle, the company seeks to “amplify our commitment to farmers, equity, and ethical sourcing” through Tony’s Open Chain. This will enable them “to combine traceability with sourcing principles that naturally align to Ben & Jerry’s mission.”

Joke Aerts, Tony’s Open Chair Lead for Tony’s Chocolate, added that “collaborating with one of the world’s most-loved social justice companies truly puts our initiative on the map internationally and proves that our way of working is a solution for all players in the cocoa industry.”