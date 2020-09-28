As we all know, December is the month in which to be gloriously gluttonous and enjoy all the delights the season has to offer. Luckily for those who love a little surprise alongside their traditional Christmas fare, these food advent calendars are the absolute one.

Christmas time is usually filled with work Christmas dos, family parties, festive events, and all of the above comes with a lot of top notch nosh. This year, however, is likely to be a considerably more muted affair than previous years. In light of this, spending a little more than usual on advent calendars in order to bring the party to you seems advisable.

The rise of the luxury advent calendar has been pretty well documented and thanks to the likes of boozy offerings, beauty-focused options, and all manner of creative calendars means that chocolate ones now seem a little old school. For the foodies among us though, all of the above are nothing compared to counting the days until Father Christmas arrives with an array of stunning snacks. Ones that you won't be willing to leave out for the big guy on Christmas Eve.

So here's a sample of some absolutely scrumptious advent calendars so you can feast your way through December in style.

1 7 Of The Tastiest Food Advent Calendars For 2020 Popcorn Shed Advent Calendar John Lewis This creative calendar from posh popcorn pedlars Popcorn Shed features six flavours of gourmet popcorn for you to chow on as you count down the days. £18

Remember to order your calendar sooner rather than later because as we all know, time flies when you're snacking.