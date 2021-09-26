Maltesers Has Two New Festive Flavours To Add To Your Wishlist

Yes, I’m aware it is early, but eager-beavers and Chrimbo stans are already stocking for the Christmas party season. (Yes, truly!) And while I agree it is a tad on the early side, there is something to be said of the variety of chocolate selection boxes and novelty chocolates out there. Case in point: Maltesers Mint Reindeer and Maltesers Orange Truffles which Mars is launching ahead of the festive season.

Moulded the popular Maltesers balls into very cute reindeer shapes, the morish bites are available in mint and the original Malteser flavours. And come individually wrapped to fit the joyful Christmas theme, and you can also snap up the popular chocolate reindeers in mini-treat bags which are perfect for sharing (or keeping to yourself).

Of course, one treat is never enough at Christmas, so Mars is also releasing its luxurious and “velvety” truffle collection. Chocolate lovers can choose between white, orange, and milk chocolate truffles, which come in small boxes, priced at £5.00 each. Now, you have to be quick with these festive fancies, as truffle orange flavour are exclusive to Tesco.

As a great gift idea, also exclusive to Tesco are the sought-after Malteser and Galaxy advent calenders filled with white and milk chocolate truffles. If your sweet tooth still isn’t satisfied, the good ol’ fashioned Celebration boxes are always on hand with the classics.

Mars UK say they are “thrilled” to be releasing the range after the difficulties of the past year and “expect to see chocolate and confectionery continue to play a key role in these fuzzy moments through gifting, sharing and treating between loved ones.”

If you can’t wait until December, the Malteser Reindeer treats are available to purchase from September all all major supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, and more.