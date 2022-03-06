Littlewoods Is Now Selling Mini Eggs Candles

Name a better British Easter staple than Mini Eggs. I’ll wait. Little balls of milk chocolate goodness, coated with a thin, crisp sugar shell... what could be better? You open a bag and it smells like chocolatey heaven. It’s hard to resist not demolishing the whole bag in one sitting. But if you wanted the scent and not the chocolate, you’ll be thrilled to learn that Yankee Candle is releasing an Easter collection including, you guessed it, a limited-edition Mini Egg candle. Here’s where to buy the Yankee Candle Mini Egg candle in the UK.

There is more than the Mini Egg candle, of course. Yankee has put together a whole Easter range, featuring a brand new Sweet Plum Sake candle, described as having delicate aromas of sweet plum mix with an enticing pairing of raspberry and rice wine notes, and a ​​Vanilla Crème Brulee candle, which is “a delicious treat of rich vanilla custard topped with a crisp layer of caramelised sugar, with notes of cinnamon, toasted praline, and tonka bean.”

But let’s face it, it is the Mini Egg candle we’ll be all after. Light one of these up and enjoy the scent of cocoa, fruity cranberry, and creamy vanilla extract with a pack of Mini Eggs to hand and a good film on the telly. (You can even get a perfume that smells just like Mini Eggs, called none other than “Mini Chocolate Eggsence” by LookFantastic, an exclusive scent being launched the week before Easter, but that is by the by.)

Right now, you can find it directly on the Yankee Candle website, on Amazon (it’s on sale right now for £22.75, down from £26.99), Very, Fragrance Direct, and Littlewoods. But be quick, if you’re already a fan of the ever-popular Yankee brand, you’ll know that stocks don’t last long.