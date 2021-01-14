Rowntree's Is Launching Dessert-Flavoured Pastilles

Dessert isn't just an after-dinner treat, and one British sweetmaker totally stands with that sentiment as Rowntree's have a new addition to their Fruit Pastille range, this time incorporating four British dessert staples (and yes, that includes apple crumble). Other than sounding absolutely delicious, they're also vegan friendly, which is an absolute win — so here's where to buy Rowntree's Dessert Pastilles in the UK.

The sweets are set to hit supermarket shelves and "most major retailers" in early February across the UK and Ireland, priced at £1.29 for a 139g sharing bag, according to Nestlé.

The Dessert Pastilles include four pudding-themed flavours: Mango Sorbet, Blueberry Pie, Cherry Bakewell, and Apple Crumble.

"Our technicians had a lot of fun creating Dessert Pastilles, and we think they have done an amazing job," Meg Miler, Brand Manager for Rowntree's, said in a press statement. "We hope the consumers love them as much as we do!"

Rowntree's Dessert Pastilles will join the rest of their vegan range, which compromises of Jelly Tots, the regular Fruit Pastilles, and a pack dedicated to two popular Pastille flavours — Strawberry and Blackcurrant. To make the Pastilles vegan, the company changed the recipe therefore making the sweets "slightly softer." "However, our top priority was to preserve the fabulously fruity chew that has made Fruit Pastilles a classic for almost a century and a half," Nestlé wrote when their vegan recipe launched last October.

Other ranges that have gone vegan include non-dairy alternatives of Carnation condensed milk and Nescafé Gold latte sachets with Almond, Oat and Coconut milk. Rowntree's Fruit Gums and the Randoms range have yet to have their recipes changed to vegan, but it's only a matter of time.