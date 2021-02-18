Vegan favourites of everyday snacks are thankfully becoming more and more commonplace. With the rise in popularity of events like Veganuary, brands have cottoned on to the fact that people like to have the option to buy vegan. The latest to join the movement? Nestlé have got on board with a plant-based version of the ultimate Take-A-Break snack, the KitKat – and here’s where you can buy vegan KitKats in the UK.

Revealing on the brand’s Instagram that the “rumours are true,” Nestlé announced that the new plant-based ‘KitKat V’ bar will be available later this year in a number of countries around the world. “The KitKat is out of the bag...” read the post, before telling fans to “watch this space…”

The KitKat V will ditch the bar’s usual dairy chocolate in favour of a rice-based alternative combined with Nestlé’s 100% sustainable cocoa, according to Bloomberg. Either way, Nestlé promises the plant-based bar will still have the same “perfect balance between crispy wafer and smooth chocolate,” as the original dairy version.

“Taste was a key factor when developing the plant-based chocolate for our new vegan KitKat,” said Louise Barrett, head of the Nestlé confectionery product technology center in York. “We used our expertise in ingredients, together with a test and learn approach, to create a delicious vegan alternative to our original chocolate KitKat.”

As the research and development for the vegan KitKat was carried out in York, “the original home of the KitKat'', it looks like the KitKat V will definitely be available in the UK at some point. However, don’t expect it to land in your local corner shop any time soon. The plant-based bar will only be available through the KitKat Chocolatory and selected retailers at first to test out how popular it is before a wider roll-out. So, if you want to see this snack become a permanent fixture, you better get buying.