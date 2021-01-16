Each lockdown has seen more and more of us try out the wonders of baking, with kitchens across the country becoming their own mini Bake Off tents in the span of a year. This third UK lockdown has fallen in the month of Veganuary, an annual challenge where people are encouraged to give up animal products, and follow a vegan lifestyle for 31 days — and potentially beyond, taking their plant-based learnings forward into the rest of 2021. So, with January, vegans and baking in mind, I've rounded up the best vegan Biscoff recipes to try in Veganuary.

Biscoff spread by the spoon has been high on the treat list for a while. But, taking things to the next level, there are also dozens of ways to incorporate Biscoff into some of the UK's most popular desserts. Cheesecakes are the obvious go-to (Lotus biscuit crumbs were made for them, I swear), but there are plenty of other treats like fudge, brownies, banana bread, and even mug cakes that taste 10 times better with the addition of Biscoff – either in its biscuit or spreadable form.

Whether you're a vegan looking to expand your sweet recipe repertoire, you're trying out Veganuary this month and in search of inspiration, or you're just a major Lotus biscuit fan, here are nine new vegan Biscoff recipes to fall in love with. Let the baking begin.

Vegan Biscoff Cupcakes These Biscoff cupcakes by Jane's Patisserie look heavenly by design, and even more so taste-wise. If, like me, you're hooked by the idea of Biscoff buttercream, this is definitely a good place to start your vegan baking journey.

Vegan Biscoff Cheesecake Once you master Baking Mad's Biscoff cheesecake, there's no going back to store-bought versions. With only a few ingredients, and a fairly simple method, this is bound to become one of your go-to desserts on a regular basis.

Vegan Biscoff Brownies Vegan brownies always end up being delicious whatever you put in them, but adding Biscoff is a guaranteed taste sensation. Not only that, but this recipe takes less than an hour to bake.

Vegan Biscoff Banana Bread Domestic Gothess's Banana Bread recipe is best suited to more experiences bakers, or those up for a challenge, as you'll need to follow it closely for the best results. She recommends that you don't convert any measurements, use grams as suggested, and make sure to weigh out your ingredients using a digital scale to avoid any kitchen catastrophes.

Vegan Biscoff Fudge Fudge and toffee are pretty simple treats to make once you get the hang of stirring consistently, and this vegan Biscoff fudge recipe is a great one to start with if you've never made something like this before.

Vegan Biscoff Millionaire's Shortbread Millionaire's shortbread with Biscoff, and no baking time involved? Yes please. This vegan recipe by Jo's Kitchen Larder is all about letting the freezer do the work, rather than the oven. The results are delicious.

Vegan Biscoff Mug Cake If you're craving something sweet, but don't want the fuss of messy preparation or time to wait, mug cakes are the way to go. And Rhian's Recipes has found a way to incorporate Biscoff into a vegan mug cake with just three ingredients. Score.

Vegan Biscoff Tart From the base to the decoration, this vegan tart is an ode to Biscoff in all its glorious forms, courtesy of A Spoonful of Vanilla.