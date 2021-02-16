Following the success of their 2020 range inspired by Britain’s restaurant favourites – the Nando's Peri-Peri flavour were definitely our top crisp choice – Walkers have now teamed up with, arguably, the king of the fast-food chains. Yes, the Colonel himself is treating the nation to two of KFC's most popular meals, transformed by Walkers into crisp form – KFC’s original recipe chicken flavour, or the taste of their spiced up Zinger burger. If you can't wait to compare the two, here’s where to buy Walkers MAX KFC crisps in the UK.

Available in supermarkets nationwide, Walkers’ KFC-flavoured crisps come in 50g grab bags for 85p according to food site Delish, as well as larger 140g sharing bags at varying prices, plus a multipack of six. You can also buy this soon-to-be legendary crisp collab online via Sainsbury's, Asda, and Tesco at £1 for a sharing bag or a multipack of six of the original flavour. Ocado is selling both the original and Zinger flavours for £1.99, and also have an offer on where you can buy both and get an additional one free. Poundshop is also selling both for, you guessed it, £1.

“There are some things in life that just make perfect sense, and KFC-flavoured Walkers MAX crisps are one of them,” Katherine Cook, senior brand manager at Walkers said in a press statement (via Delish). “With the irresistible, deep-ridged crunch of Walkers MAX combined with the flavours of KFC’s much-loved recipes, our new crisps make for the ultimate, satisfying snack.”

As an added bonus, every bag includes a 2 for 1 KFC meal deal offer. Running until July 31, all you have to do is hand over your empty crisp packet to a KFC team member when buying a meal to takeaway, and you'll receive 50% off when you purchase two Meals for One in a single transaction.

Long-time ambassador and crisp fan Gary Lineker is, of course, a fan of the new Walkers MAX KFC flavours.