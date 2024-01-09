Alex Consani Is TikTok’s 2024 It Girl

If you spend some time exploring the TikTok FYP, chances are you’ll probably come across a video of Alex Consani or two. And if her icy blonde hair and effortlessly cool style don’t catch your eye, then her hilarious mannerisms and unique sense of humor certainly will. The creator has been making waves on the platform for a few years now, but after another video of hers went viral in late December 2023, she’s already on her way to solidifying her spot as TikTok’s favorite “It Girl” of 2024.

Who Is TikToker Alex Consani?

Though TikTok users may have only become aware of her when started making TikToks in 2020, Consani, 20, has been working adjacent to the limelight for longer than you’d think. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area and currently residing in New York City, the creator began her modeling career in 2015 at the age of 12, before signing with IMG Models in 2019. She was able to make her mark on the industry before she was even a teenager by becoming the youngest transgender model in the world at the time.

On TikTok, Consani (who you can find at @captincroook and @ms.mawma) has amassed over 3 million followers on the app, but that’s nothing compared to the amount of views her videos get. Her most recent TikTok, posted on Dec. 22, accumulated a whopping 29.3 million views, and the model has earned a collective 159.5 million likes across both accounts as of Jan. 9.

Unlike other TikTokers, Consani doesn’t have a niche or a schtick that audiences can latch onto. She’s not interviewing random people on the street with a tiny mic, and despite her fashion background, she doesn’t film OOTDs or GRWMs either. Instead, the appeal of Consani’s content is her singular sense of humor, absurdist facial expressions, and mesmerizing mannerisms. Most influencers become “It Girls” through styling videos and aesthetically pleasing vlogs — for Consani, it’s her clever subversion of what we expect from a supermodel that has earned her the favorable title.

Consani’s Groundbreaking Career

Consani already has several designer-label runway shows under her belt, including Alexander McQueen, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, BOSS By Hugo Boss, Burberry, Chloé, Coperni, and more. She also walked in the Victoria's Secret World Tour fashion show in September 2023 and served as the campaign covergirl for Jean Paul Gaultier’s collaboration with KNWLS that same month.

In October 2022, Vogue named the creator as one of the Standout Models Of Spring/Summer 2023.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Going Viral Is A Lifestyle

If you’ve encountered Consani’s indescribable content on the FYP before, you know that her supermodel level of confidence transcends the runway.

Some of her most viral moments on the app include a video chronicling her struggle to enter NYU’s campus with an ID that clearly doesn’t belong to her, and a hilarious rendition of “Mean” by Taylor Swift (which earned her a strange look from a fellow customer). She’s been known to share some on-set BTS with followers as well, with this video from the Victoria's Secret World Tour fashion show earning over 707.5K likes, and a clip of her shaking like a skeleton during a recent Balenciaga show gaining more than 1.1 million likes.

Most recently, Consani posted a video of herself celebrating with a large carafe of water as if it were a bottle of champagne with the caption, “When they be giving me the fancy [water].” The video has since inspired a host of memes, and the song she used in the OG vid (“Lifestyle” by Rich Gang featuring Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan) has been used in 18.5K videos and counting. The TikTok has received over 4.4 million likes and was posted just in time to be remembered as one of the best viral moments of 2023.

Time and again, Consani manages to equally bewilder and inspire her followers. “I gotta get like this I think it would be exposure therapy for social anxiety,” @carrigangiles commented on the popular video. “There’s just something about this video I can’t stop watching,” wrote @mylese_spamm. Looks like she’s got the makings of a future TikTok “It Girl” to me.

With Fashion Week coming up in February and her dedicated fanbase on TikTok, it’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing a lot more of Alex Consani in 2024.