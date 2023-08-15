The phrase “TikTok made me buy it” is about to take on a whole new meaning. That’s because the social media app recently introduced a new feature to the platform, called TikTok Shop, which allows users to buy all the goodies taking over their FYP without even having to leave the app. So if you were easily influenced into buying buzz-worthy blenders and eye-catching beauty products before, just wait until you can add to your cart with the push of a button.

After testing the feature back in November 2022, the TikTok Shop officially launched in-app sometime during the summer. According to a TikTok announcing the feature’s launch, TikTok Shop is a “one-stop e-commerce solution to drive sales directly on TikTok.” Unlike the short-lived Instagram Shop tab, which received an excessive amount of backlash from fans, TikTok Shop isn’t a button you can accidentally tap when you just want to post a video. Instead, the option to shop lives within the FYP. To find it, all you have to do is scroll until you come across a video that has set up shopping capabilities.

Accounts that wish to sell their products through TikTok Shop must sign up for the feature first. To do so, navigate to your profile, then tap the triple line icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Next, select “Creator Tools,” followed by “Creator Marketplace.” From there, you can check whether or not you’re eligible for TikTok Shop. To qualify, you must be at least 18 years old, have 10,000 followers or more, have posted three or more videos in the last 30 days, and have 1,000 video views or more in the last 30 days. If you are eligible, you can choose to join as one of the four following options: Seller, Creator, Partner, or Affiliate.

Sellers are able to pawn their items directly through the TikTok app, which means artisans can walk away with a higher conversion rate in their pockets, and will have access to performance analyses, affiliate program members, and more. Creators can add products to videos and live streams, earn an affiliate commission, and engage in seamless partnerships with brands. By joining as a partner, you will be given the opportunity to team up with brands and creators and learn more about e-commerce to help grow your account. Affiliate sellers can team up with creators to help promote their products, while affiliate creators can find companies seeking partners through the Affiliate Product Marketplace.

Of course, you don’t have to be a creator or a small business to use TikTok Shop. You can easily purchase trending pieces as you scroll through the FYP by tapping the black “Shop” button above the creator’s handle. If the user has tagged a particular item in a video, the name of that item should appear next to “Shop.” From there, the product and its price will pop up on your screen and you’ll be given the option to “Buy Now” or “Add To Cart.” You can also access a creator’s marketplace by navigating directly to their profile, then tapping the Shopping Bag tab to access all the products they have listed on their page.

Whether you’re in the market for a new phone case or looking to fill your home with the latest trendy home decor pieces, it might not be such a bad idea to keep your credit card handy as you peruse the FYP. After all, you never know what you’re going to find.