No one knows how to start a craze quite like TikTok creators. After all, we wouldn’t have trends like cottagecore and coastal cowgirl if it weren’t for the platform. The latest wave taking over the FYP isn’t an aesthetic, though — it’s a movement. After going viral for hyping herself up on the British subway system, TikToker Sabrina Bahsoon (aka “Tube Girl”) is inspiring people to push themselves to be more comfortable in public spaces. So if you see someone using the bus as a makeshift music video set on your morning commute, you can thank Tube Girl for that.

Though she’s had a TikTok presence for a while, it wasn’t until an Aug. 13 video of Bahsoon, 22, (@sabrinabahsoon) romanticizing her commute went viral that the creator was given the affectionate nickname “Tube Girl.”

In the video, Bahsoon lip-syncs to Nicki Minaj’s verse in “Where Them Girls At” by David Guetta as she ignores her fellow tube travelers to record herself dancing with fast-paced angle changes and windswept hair, almost as if she were in a music video. “Being the friend who lives on the other side of the city so you gotta hype yourself up during the commute,” she captioned the TikTok, which has over 768.3K likes and 9.9 million views as of Sept. 25.

Judging by her attitude in the video, it seems as though Bahsoon did a pretty solid job hyping herself up on her own, but nothing compares to the compliments she received in the comments. “I need a confidence like you,” replied @subash4562. “How does one look THAT fabulous on a subway,” commented @milanicosmetics. “Social anxiety is afraid of you girl,” said @flowerg1rl7, to which Bahsoon responded, “As it should be I’m vibingg” along with an emoji of a smiley face wearing glasses. Cool girl energy at its finest.

The same day, the creator recorded another video on the tube featuring the same Nicki Minaj verse, this time with the caption “Hot girls don’t have a license / We take public transport.” With over 485.8K likes and 3.3 million views, the back-to-back videos quickly solidified Tube Girl as TikTok’s next big obsession. However, according to Know Your Meme, Bahsoon didn’t begin referring to herself as Tube Girl until Aug. 26 when she recorded another video in — you guessed it — the tube.

Since making a splash on the FYP, the mesmerizing series of videos sparked a self-confidence movement of users attempting to conquer their anxiety in public spaces. Not only that, but the trend is spreading far beyond the tube as well, and has users like @hayleyybaylee putting their main character energy to the test on the New York City subway. “Channeling tube girl because that's the type of delulu confidence we all need,” the creator captioned the Sept. 12 video.

User @jeleniewska, on the other hand, brought the trend to Warsaw, and you have to commend the confidence — even though the train looked empty. Meanwhile, @hotstuffchandler took the Tube Girl energy to the sky on a very crowded Ryanair flight. Now that’s commitment.

BTW, if you want to film your own Tube Girl TikTok, keep in mind the creator records her videos in .5 zoom to give her content that fish eye meets music video vibe. Luckily, filming in .5 is pretty simple: all you have to do is zoom out before adding sound, then zoom out again, per @melissallgall.

Oh, and Bahsoon’s most popular tube video features a remixed version of Ayesha Erotica’s “Yummy” by @habz.fx, so if you hear the words “I’m the first lady of Juicy Couture” blasting from a commuter’s headphones, you might want to clear some space for them so they can live out their inner Tube Girl fantasy.