The 3 Zodiac Signs With Main Character Energy, According To An Astrologer

For the most part, everyone is the main character in their own life. However, some people have the type of energy that puts themselves in the spotlight and makes everyone around them feel like supporting players. These are people who have what’s called “Main Character Energy,” and according to an astrologer, your zodiac sign can influence how likely it is for you to have this trait.

As astrologer Theresa Reed tells Bustle, those with Main Character Energy tend to assume the world revolves around their story. “Like Gloria Swanson in Sunset Blvd., you operate as if all cameras are on you all the time,” Reed says. “This doesn't necessarily mean you're a narcissist, although that term could be applied to some folks who have ‘Main Character Energy.’ On a less negative note, you are deeply aware of your place in the world and want to narrate your story as it unfolds.”

When you look into the 12 signs to see who’s most likely to exude Main Character Energy, you want to consider the element of each sign which is the foundation of a sign’s personality. Out of all the signs in the zodiac, you’ll likely find Main Character Energy in fire signs.

“In my opinion, fire signs command attention,” Reed says. “Even if they are not seeking it, it finds them. Because they tend to follow their passions, they live exciting lives. So it's no surprise when they assume it's ‘all about them.’ In many cases, it is.”

With that said, here are the three zodiac signs with Main Character Energy.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries is the first sign in the zodiac and is notorious for their “me first” attitude. According to Reed, that attitude makes it hard for them to see other points of view. Naturally, it gets them into a bit of trouble with those around them. “They often find themselves in the midst of changing circumstances due to their tendency to get bored,” Reed says. “One day, they're in love; the next minute, they're chasing a new, hotter paramour. This creates plenty of drama in their lives and the lives of others. Yet somehow, they're the hero of this story, even when they've been a jerk.” On the other hand, they have no problem showing off their wild side so their main character energy makes them a lot of fun to be around.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) If you had to pick out one sign who exudes main character energy the most, the zodiac’s royal lion would win the award. According to Reed, Leo is the “ultimate Main Character” wherever they go. “They are dramatic by nature,” she says. “Because they are ruled by the Sun, they sometimes believe the world revolves around them.” Leos are very charming, love working a crowd, and tend to get attention easily. In fact, they do have a bit of a reputation for hogging the spotlight. However, they don’t mind sharing as long as you don’t upstage them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarius is the zodiac’s wanderer. According to Reed, the archer lives life “as if it’s a grand adventure,” and anyone else is just along for the ride. “These risk-takers do have exciting lives,” she says. “Often, they are jetting around the world to some far-flung destination and returning home with all the best stories. This attracts a lot of attention, and some folks may live vicariously through them.” Sagittarius is very independent and may put their need for adventure over anything else. Because of this, they have a tendency to leave people behind so you’ll need to keep up if you want to stay in their world.

Theresa Reed, astrologer