You open Instagram for another quick (or hours-long) scroll, only to find a pop-up saying, “Add Your Birthday.” You might have been able to ignore the notification by clicking the “Not Now” button, but, as PCMag reports, there comes a point where you will have no choice but to enter the date if you want to keep using the app.

If you’re wondering, “Why is Instagram asking for my birthday?” don’t get too paranoid. Mark Zuckerberg isn’t trying to discretely plan you a surprise party in the Metaverse. The prompt is actually just protocol.

Here’s why those birthday cake emojis keep badgering your home screen on Instagram.

Why Is Instagram Asking For My Birthday?

The reason you might have randomly been asked to fill out your birthday actually isn’t so random. According to The Verge, Instagram has been requiring new users to add their birthday when creating an account since 2019. However, if you created an account before 2019, this is Instagram’s way of updating your profile.

The reason for this policy mostly has to do with ensuring that people under 13 are not using the app, as Instagram requires users to be a minimum age of 13 years old. However, Instagram is also using this information to block potentially sensitive content from younger users.

Can I Edit My Birthday On Instagram?

It’s important to note that you are not able to edit your birthday once you enter it on Instagram. This is likely to prevent users from inputting a false age. If you were one of the rebellious tweens who lied on Facebook and said you were 13 when you weren’t, you’re probably often reminded of this rule when your age is listed as multiple years older than you really are.

Can People See My Birthday On Instagram?

Unlike Facebook, which reminds your forgetful friends of your birthday unless you choose to hide it, Instagram does not show anyone your birthday. So, you’ll have to repost those “happy birthday” stories if you want to announce it’s your special day.

Why Was My Instagram Account Removed?

If your account is suspected to be a user under 13 years old, or if you accidentally entered your birthday to be under 13 years old, then your account will be removed.

If you believe that this was done mistakenly, you can appeal the decision with Instagram. Instagram says that the process requires you to submit a valid ID signifying that you’re older than 13 years old. As long as your ID is a valid issued ID and doesn’t look like McLovin, there’s a good chance your account will be back up and running in 30 days or less.