If you’d picked today to upload a meticulously curated photo dump to your Finsta, you may be out of luck. Many users are wondering why Instagram is down today, as the app and the website seem to refuse to load. People attempting to update the Instagram app are seeing "Couldn't refresh feed" notifications. What’s more, neither Facebook nor messaging platform WhatsApp seem to be working as of mid-day on Monday, Oct. 4. Bustle has reached out to Facebook for comment on why the apps are experiencing issues, and will update this post when we receive a response. A Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, Tweeted that the team was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible” shortly after noon E.T.

People took to Twitter — which is still working, thankfully — to see if others were experiencing the same issues. The website Down Detector confirms problems with Facebook products writ large, citing over 100,000 reports as of 12 p.m. ET indicating that users were having trouble accessing products owned by the social media giant. The Facebook website is not loading, and WhatsApp messages aren’t going through, with the status bar saying “Connecting.” On the desktop version of Instagram, the webpage loads to a notice reading “5xx Server Error,” while Safari says it “can’t find the server” for the web version of Facebook.

The outage comes in the thick of the Fall 2021 Mercury Retrograde, which is known to put a backspin on anything communication-related. It also comes days after Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked Facebook’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, if the company would “commit to ending Finsta” in a Senate subcommittee hearing. (Safe to say that Finsta has been ended, at least for the time being, though it’s unlikely that Facebook “committed” to doing so.)

No matter how frustrated you are right now to not know what your squad is up to on Insta Stories, at least you're not alone. But why is Instagram down in the first place? Here are a few reasons why the platform might be struggling to load.

Instagram Users May Have Overloaded The Servers

Maybe it's time for humanity to look itself in the eye and realize that we didn't just do it for the 'gram. The 'gram did it for us. It did it for us so much that we broke it. Back in 2018, Instagram users were similarly unable to reload their pages, and were also met with a notification that read “5xx Server Error.” At that time, the website Lifewire reported that that code means "something has gone wrong on the website's server, but the server could not be more specific on what the exact problem is."

So, there is a chance that Instagram just happens to be overwhelmed at the moment because there are too many people on it for the server to handle.

Instagram Could Be Having Another Outage

In April 2016, Instagram experienced an ~outage~ that caused Valencia-filtered panic. Users were directed to a 504 page at that time.

Instagram May Be Updating New Features To The App

In 2016, when users were experiencing issues with the app, occasionally it overlapped with times Instagram was making changes — specifically, when Instagram was changing its algorithm. Perhaps this means there are bigger and better things on Instagram down the line? We'll just have to wait and see!