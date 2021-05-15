With These 47 Things, You Can Be Lazy & Still Look Put Together

Life can be exhausting, and some mornings, I’m surprised I even have the energy to get out of bed. And whether your daily grind consists of work, school, or family (or all three), it can be hard to keep up, which means cutting yourself some slack is definitely warranted. As it turns out, there are a ton of products on Amazon that will make you feel put together, even when you’re feeling lazy.

Let’s start with your closet. You can still make a great first impression without spending hours assembling the perfect outfit. Look for wardrobe staples that are both timeless and comfortable, like a simple tank dress that can be gussied up with heels, or dressed down with sandals or sneakers. And when it comes to makeup, let’s face it — what’s the point of contouring when you’re just going to wash it off in a few hours? Instead, seek out beauty products that can be applied quickly and without a second thought.

As for home decor, there are plenty of ways to give your space a chic upgrade without expending a lot of energy. These contemporary pillow covers, for example, slip over the throw pillows you already have at home for a quick couch makeover, and this affordable wooden poster holder uses magnets to secure your art in place, so no cumbersome (or expensive) frame required. As Leonardo da Vinci once said, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” In that vein, these products will help you look and feel good without over-complicating things.

This Hair Dryer That Doubles As A Volumizing Brush Songtai Hot Air Brush Amazon $26 Streamline your morning routine with this hot air brush that doubles as a dryer. With three heat and speed settings, you can have ultimate control over styling and volumizing, and the ionic technology leaves hair shiny. It's a fraction of the price of more expensive versions, and it's still earned nearly 2,000 five-star reviews.

A Versatile T-Shirt Dress That's So Comfortable Goodthreads Slub T-Shirt Dress Amazon $28 This classic T-shirt dress can be worn anywhere, whether you're running errands or meeting a friend for coffee. Made from jersey-knit fabric, the dress has a slightly relaxed fit, without being sloppy, and it goes equally well with sneakers in the summer as it does with a cardigan and tights in the winter.

The Sophisticated Pillow Covers That Elevate Your Couch WLNUI Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $8 You don't have to invest in fancy, overpriced pillows to upgrade your couch setup. These affordable pillow covers fit over the ones you already have for a more sophisticated look. With 16 colors available, you can choose the one that best complements the rest of your room, and when they need a refresh, you can simply toss the covers in the washing machine.

These Fluffy Faux Fur Slippers Parlovable Cross-Band Slippers Amazon $23 These faux rabbit fur slippers are a major upgrade from the bunny slippers you wore as a kid. The cross-band design allows your toes to breathe, and since the soles are fitted with memory foam, they'll cushion every step you take Customers say they're so soft and cozy, you'll never want to take them off.

5 A Foot Peel Mask That Exfoliates Rough Skin Freedom Goods Exfoliating Foot Masks (3 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These foot peel masks break down layers of dead skin cells, exposing the baby smooth skin underneath. Just slip the masks over your feet like socks, and leave on for up to 90 minutes. Over the next week, rough skin and calluses will begin to peel off. Your feet will thank you.

This Comfy Tank Dress That's Effortlessly Stylish Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $27 Thanks to this plus-size tank dress, you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style. The swing dress features a scoop neck and an A-line cut for a relaxed fit, and it can be accessorized with a hat, tote bag, or bold shoes. It's available in classic black and other solids, but you can also get a little funky with a leopard print pattern.

7 These Trendy Velvet Scrunchies For Low-Maintenance Hair Days Whaline Velvet Hair Scrunchies (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your hair up and out of your face with this pack of 12 on-trend velvet scrunchies. Each one is a different hue, so you can even color-coordinate with your outfit. The strong elastic secures your hair in place, while the soft material protects your hair from damage.

The Nail Top Coat You Can Spray On In Seconds OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray Amazon $11 It's so easy to mess up your nail polish while waiting for it to dry — that's why OPI created this miraculous top coat spray that produces a smooth, smudge-proof finish in no time flat. Just give your nails a spritz and allow it to set for 60 seconds — so much faster (and more foolproof) than a brush-on top coat.

This Minimalist Poster Frame That Holds Art With Magnets HONKKI Magnetic Poster Frame Amazon $12 Here's an inexpensive way to enhance your room's decor, using the posters you already own: this magnetic frame hanger. It holds your art between two teak bars that are outfitted with industrial-grade magnets. Plus, with a variety of sizes, this frame is suitable for anything from small snapshots to large graphic prints.

A Lightweight Cotton Robe For Lounging Around The House Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waffle Robe Amazon $22 If you're planning to spend a relaxing day in, comfort is essential. This mid-length robe has a waffle texture, a sash closure, and two patch pockets. It's lightweight enough to wear in any season, and the piping on the edges gives it a luxury hotel look. Plus, the cotton-polyester material is soft and machine washable.

11 This Refreshing Facial Sponge Infused With Cleanser Spongeables Tea Tree Oil Facial Cleanser Amazon $6 See On Amazon Exfoliate, cleanse, and moisturize — all at once. This facial sponge is infused with face wash, calming tea tree oil, and moisturizing shea butter — just add water to suds up. One side of the sponge is textured to remove dead skin, while the other gently cleanses and locks in moisture. It’s also available in charcoal and pomegranate infusions.

These Budget-Friendly Leggings That Are Ultra-Soft Leggings Depot Buttery Soft Leggings Amazon $15 These leggings are so soft, you'll never want to take them off. Made from a spandex and polyester blend, the high-waisted leggings come in a variety of fun colors and prints, so you might end up getting two pairs (or three), and at such an affordable price, there's no reason not to.

13 This Hair Gloss Treatment That Works In Just 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon L’Oréal has concocted a lamellar treatment that gives dry hair a boost of silkiness and shine in record time. The rinse-out product uses lamellar water to smooth hair’s surface in just eight seconds. Use it up to three times a week for hair that looks like you just got a salon treatment.

A Breathable Sports Tanks For Workouts & Lounging FAHZON Longline Sleeveless Sports Bra Amazon $18 Whether you're hitting the yoga studio or just hanging at home, this sports tank offers comfort and support. Made from moisture-wicking nylon and spandex, it features a built-in shelf bra with removable cups, and low-profile spaghetti straps. Choose from muted colors like rose red and light blue.

15 The Tinted FaceLotion That Enhances Your Natural Glow L'Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you don’t feel like caking on layers of makeup, this tinted facial lotion is a great alternative. The illuminating “glotion” is infused with glycerin and shea butter to keep your skin hydrated all day long, and you can wear it by itself, or under your foundation for subtle, natural luminosity. Available shades: deep, medium, light, fair

These Classic Ballet Flats With Rave Reviews Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $20 You don't have to be a ballerina to enjoy the versatile comfort of a ballet flat. This faux-leather option has a rounded toe shape that adds a touch of elegance to any look, and reviewers gush over the comfort, reasonable price, and dazzling array of colors.

A Floral Maxi Dress That's Chic But Comfy YESNO Casual Floral Print Dress Amazon $15 Perfect for music festivals, the beach, and the farmer's market, this floral print maxi dress will transform you into the relaxed princess of your dreams. It's made from airy cotton with a voluminous skirt and spaghetti straps, making it perfect for hot and humid weather. Available in over 40 whimsical colors and patterns, you can find the one that fits your style best.

The Fan-Favorite Sweatsuit That Will Keep You Cozy ZESICA Pullover Sweatsuit Amazon $38 Stay cozy at home or while running errands in this sweatsuit that comes in 32 colors. The set includes relaxed-fit shorts with a drawstring waistband and a crop top with bubble sleeves. A reviewer favorite, this casual and comfy ensemble will become your go-to work-from-home outfit.

This Robe Made With Luxurious Satin Super Shopping-zone Satin Robe Amazon $23 Add a hint of luxury to your life with this plus-size satin robe. The silky-smooth fabric drapes around your body, tying in the front with a sash closure. While this robe can be worn after a shower or in the bedroom, it also works as a dressing gown for a bridal party. Pick between sophisticated solids and fancy florals

20 A Phone Stand That Adheres To Your Phone & Folds Down Flat Vesmatity Phone Ring Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This phone ring holder adheres to the back of your smartphone, allowing you to set it up horizontally, vertically, or any angle in between. Plus, the sturdy holder can be folded down flat, so your phone will still fit in your back pocket or purse. It’s great for watching videos, FaceTiming your friends, and even taking pictures.

These Slouchy Overalls For The Ultimate Laid-Back Look Gihuo Casual Baggy Overalls Amazon $23 As you probably know by now, overalls aren't just for farmers, and this baggy cotton pair strikes the perfect balance between casual and cool. With two deep front pockets, a chest pocket, and two back pockets, there's room to stash your phone, keys, and wallet, and the slouchy, lived-in style is effortlessly cool.

The Collapsible Bins That Maximize Storage Space GRANNY SAYS Storage Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $26 This set of three collapsible bins is an easy way to get organized (or just hide what you don't want to organize). Each box has a lid and two handles for portability, and thanks to their aesthetically pleasing exterior, you can hide things in plain sight. Place them in the closet, living room, bathroom, or office.

23 A Colored Multistick For Your Lips, Cheeks & Eyes HAN All-Natural Multistick Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you hate the idea of a complicated makeup routine, you’ll love this colored multistick. Made with all-natural, hydrating ingredients including shea butter and argan oil, this tinted three-in-one stick works on your lips, cheeks, and eyes. Pick from eight vibrant shades, including Rose Berry and Toasted Nutmeg. Available colors: 8

24 These Highly Rated Apothecary Jars For Your Bathroom Amolliar Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These decorative but functional apothecary jars add elegance to any bathroom counter. Great for storing cotton balls, cosmetic sponges, and hair ties, they’re the perfect way to declutter your counter. Plus, with an average rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon, these little jars have made quite a good impression on buyers. Available colors: 5, including black, bronze, and gold

The Funky Foam Sandals That Come In A Rainbow of Colors FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $19 These sandals boast a classic look at an affordable price, and since they're waterproof, they can go from brunch to the beach without missing a beat. The flexible foam material molds to the shape of your foot, providing all-day comfort, and the adjustable buckle straps let get an exact fit. Go for neutrals like black and brown, or get groovy with shades like fluorescent orange and light purple.

26 This Mascara That’s Better Than False Eyelashes essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Why deal with the hassle of false eyelashes when you can get the same volumizing effect with a wallet-friendly mascara? This cult-favorite mascara (160,000 reviews and counting) includes a conic fiber brush specifically designed to lengthen your lashes without clumping. Happy customers report that the cruelty-free mascara doesn’t flake over the course of the day and that they really do make it look you’re wearing falsies.

This Basic Pajama Set For The No-Fuss Sleeper IN'VOLAND Plus-Size Pajama Set Amazon $33 This simple plus-size pajama set may not have any extra frills, but that's why people love it. The set has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, with reviewers having noted just how soft and stretchy it is. Made from a breathable rayon-spandex blend, this is just the thing to keep you cool and comfy all night long.

28 This Microfiber Towel Wrap That Dries Hair Quickly Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have particularly long or thick hair, blow drying it can take a lifetime. This microfiber towel wrap though, quickly absorbs water, reducing your hair’s drying time as you go about your morning. The soft material is also gentle on all hair types, reducing the frizz and breakage that can result from using a cotton towel. Available sizes: 20 x 40 inches, 24 x 42 inches

29 A Bathtub Caddy For Lazy, Luxurious Soaks Dozyant Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Amazon $29 See On Amazon One of the perks of being lazy is knowing how to while away the hours in a tub. Upgrade your next soak with this expandable bathtub caddy. It extends across the width of your tub, giving you spots for soap, a candle, a glass of wine, and your tablet (the tablet stand is even angle-adjustable). It’s made from water-resistant and eco-sustainable bamboo.

30 These Stretchy Pants You Can Wear To The Office Yogipace Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $38 See On Amazon Made from material that’s stretchy enough for yoga, these unique dress pants are a great for the transition from WFH to working in the office. Featuring belt loops and pockets, they can be paired with heels or flats for a polished, put-together look — and no one will know just how comfortable you are.

A Flirty Swing Dress For Any Occasion Romwe Swing Dress Amazon $33 This sweet plus-size tunic dress is adorned with floral lace, a chic collar, and ruffled sleeve hems for a flirty look. It makes for a great, fashion-forward impression, but the roomy swing silhouette offers plenty of comfort and movement. Dress it up with earrings and a clutch for a date, or sport it with sandals for weekend brunch.

32 The Gel-Like Nail Polish That Lasts For 11 Days OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Lacquer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Perhaps you don’t want to invest in a gel manicure — or maybe you just don’t have the time. Either way, this long-wear nail lacquer from OPI is the next best thing. Using their patented ProStay Technology, the polish is designed to stay shiny and vibrant for 11 days without chipping. Available colors: 12

33 This Organizing Rack That Puts Your Pots & Pans In Check Simple Houseware Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This neat organizing rack can store up to seven pots and pans either vertically or horizontally. And if you store it vertically? You won’t have to go to the effort of unstacking each pan just to reach the one on the bottom. Each steel rack is adjustable, so you can fit anything from a muffin tin to a cast-iron skillet.

An Understated Poplin Shirt You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt Amazon $22 This basic button-down shirt can be worn in so many different ways: Pair it with dark-wash jeans and flats for work, or roll up the sleeves and wear it with high-rise shorts for a day at the beach or lake. Made from 100% cotton, this machine-washable poplin shirt comes in gingham, striped, and floral patterns — as well as classic white.

35 This No-Rinse Shampoo You Can Use Without Water Rinseless Waterless Shampoo Amazon $12 See On Amazon Washing your hair is a time-consuming effort, so it’s a smart idea to keep a bottle of this waterless shampoo around to refresh hair — no shower required. After applying the shampoo, wait about 10 minutes for it to fully dry, and then you’re good to go. Bring it on camping trips, and store some away in your emergency kit too.

These Stretchy Joggers With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $14 These super stretchy joggers are designed with a color-contrasting drawstring waistband and cuffed bottoms, giving them a modern edge that will elevate your workout wardrobe. They're made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, and the silhouette offers some wiggle room throughout the leg area. More than 11,00 Amazon reviewers have given these pants a five-star rating praising their softness and perfectly loose fit.

An Egyptian Cotton Pillow Sham That's So Posh Pinzon Egyptian Cotton Sham Amazon $14 This pillow sham will help you revamp your bedroom, and you won't even have to spend a lot of cash. Made from premium Egyptian cotton, the 400-thread count sham is unbelievably silky and soft, and the stitching around the edges gives it an upscale look. Just place the sham over your regular pillow, and you've got a luxe addition to your bed that makes you feel like you're staying at a fancy hotel every single night.

38 This Matte Concealer That Stays Put For 16 Hours e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Makeup doesn’t have to be crazy expensive to work well. This wallet-friendly matte concealer from e.l.f. conceals blemishes and dark circles for the price of a cappuccino, offering full coverage for up to 16 hours. With so many shades available, you can pick one that closely matches your skin tone for a totally natural and seamless look. Available shades: 18

A Handy Couch Caddy That Fits Over The Armrest SYSOV Sofa Armrest Organizer Amazon $10 For those who would prefer to never leave the couch, this sofa armrest organizer comes in handy. The linen holder has pockets for remote controls, eyeglasses, magazines, and more, and the nonslip silicone backing keeps it securely in place on the sofa arm. This'll keep your coffee table clutter-free and stop you from ever losing your TV remote again.

40 This Vibrant Color-Stay Lipstick With Tons Of Devoted Fans Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Once you get the hang of applying Maybelline’s matte liquid lipstick, you’ll never want to use anything else. With just a couple of swipes, you’ll have a bold lip that stays locked for up to 16 hours, so you never have to bother with reapplying. Thousands of Amazon customers adore the lipstick’s super-saturated shades, which range from soft pink to bright red to indigo. Available shades: 45

41 A Detangling Brush That Won’t Cause Breakage Lily England Detangler Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Detangling your hair can be time-consuming (and painful), but this lovely little hair brush makes it a breeze. With 274 flexible bristles, this brush will get the knots out without damaging your hair’s fragile ends. It works on curly, straight, fine, and thick strands — you can even use it on wet hair. Plus, the brush’s design is so pretty, you’ll want to display it in your bathroom. Available colors: 3

42 This Ring Light For Picture-Perfect Selfies & Zooms moleve Selfie Ring Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Up your selfie game with this mini ring light that clips onto your smartphone or computer. Packed with 56 LED lights, this powerful attachment allows you to bring studio-quality lighting to your living room or home office. With three brightness settings and three color modes, you can customize your light to snap the perfect picture or illuminate Zoom calls.

43 These Food Storage Bins That Upgrade Your Pantry Seseno Airtight Food Storage Container Set (7-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your food’s freshness in — and bugs out — with this set of seven airtight food storage bins. The containers can be easily closed and opened using the snap-shut lids that offer an airtight seal. The set includes containers in multiple sizes that you can stack to maximize pantry space, as well as handy chalkbord labels.

A Stand That Conveniently Holds Your Toilet Paper Simple Houseware Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $19 Instead of reaching for a new roll of toilet paper every time you run out, invest in this streamlined holder stand for your bathroom. It dispenses one roll while holding three others, so you'll never have to worry about running out while you're in the middle of your business. The sleek, inconspicuous design fits in with any existing bathroom decor.

45 A Powerful Portable Steamer For A Wrinkle-Free Wardrobe Hilife Steamer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re on a business trip or getting ready for a fancy dinner, you’ll want your outfit to be wrinkle-free. This portable steamer creates 15 minutes of powerful steam on one fill, so you can smooth out your clothes on the go. The lightweight design makes it incredibly easy to place this steamer in your suitcase or duffel bag.

An Elegant Ruffled Bed Skirt That's Easy To Put On Biscaynebay Bed Skirt Amazon $17 This hassle-free bedskirt proves that an elegant bedroom can be achieved with minimal effort. The ruffled skirt has a strong elastic band that simply wraps around your bed, so there's no need to wrestle with your mattress. Conceal your bed frame, box spring, and under-the-bed storage without breaking a sweat.

