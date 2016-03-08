15 Inspiring Quotes From Women To Celebrate Women's History Month

Despite the challenges women have faced throughout history, it's encouraging to see how far we've come in the past century. Women are extraordinary, and these 15 inspiring quotes from women demonstrate just how magnificent we really are.

The beauty of these words below is that they capture the unique experience of being a women. They are inspired by femininity, but they are also emboldened with power. Beyoncé's statement is as wonderful as Eleanor Roosevelt's, and Simone de Beauvoir's is as poetic as Ayn Rand's. While everyone might be saying something different, they're all getting to the heart of the matter: girl power.

So take a minute to read through these wonderfully composed quotes as we find ourselves in the heart of Women's History Month. Write one in your planner, text one to your friend, and read one to your mother. Women are amazing, and we should be hearing that on the regular.

1. “A man’s got to do what a man’s got to do. A woman must do what he can’t.” — Rhonda Hansome

2. “A woman is like a tea bag — you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

3. “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself.” — Emma Stone

4. “I’m not afraid of storms, for I’m learning to sail my ship.” — Louisa May Alcott

5. “A strong woman understands that the gifts such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts.” — Nancy Rathburn

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

6. “A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform.” — Diane Mariechild

7. “Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult.” — Charlotte Whitton

8. “Power is not given to you. You have to take it.” — Beyoncé Knowles

9. “It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” — Madeleine Albright

10. “One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” — Simone de Beauvoir

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

11. “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” — Margaret Thatcher

12. “The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand

13. “Woman must not accept; she must challenge. She must not be awed by that which has been built up around her; she must reverence that woman in her which struggles for expression.” — Margaret Sanger

14. “Power to me is the ability to make a change in a positive way.” — Victoria Justice

15. “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” — Estée Lauder