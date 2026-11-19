A true game changer makes a lasting impact. In women’s sports this year, there were plenty of athletes who did just that and made it look easy. Maybe it was by signing a record-breaking contract that laid the groundwork for the future of their sport. It could’ve been by uplifting their competitors in an Olympic event with a reputation of pitting women against one another. At times, changing the game can be about simply spreading love during a specific moment in time or being the best at something unapologetically yet with humility.

This year, women in sports showed all of the above — and then some. Rookies and veteran players alike broke WNBA shooting records. Athletes who had sworn off their sport returned to it and soared. There were exciting moments on the scoreboards and in the fan cams that spread afterward online. And that energy is sure to exist in 2027 and beyond. But before then, it only feels right to honor the women who made this year in sports so memorable.

Below are 10 superlatives of 2026 that showcase the variety of ways female athletes have made an impact this year.

Best Dressed: Naomi Osaka

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Naomi Osaka has long served groundbreaking looks on the court (who can forget the bedazzled Labubu?). This year, she transcended the game when she started working with the legendary Law Roach, best known as the mastermind behind Zendaya's red carpet looks, before the 2026 US Open in August. Her range of outfits throughout the tournament included threads from Thom Browne, Monse, KidSuper, and more.

Personal stylist Aricia Symes says tennis inherently allows for special fashion moments in a way many other sports do not, since players enter the court by themselves rather than with a team. “There's this wonderful, almost runway-like moment when a player emerges onto the court with all eyes, and cameras, on them,” she says. “Naomi isn't bringing fashion to a sport that never cared about clothes. She's pushing the boundaries of a sport that has always cared about them.”

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Her looks, though all different — from billowing layers on power suits to an Allen Iverson tribute — brought the drama.

“She can make this extraordinary entrance, remove the dramatic layers, and then get down to playing world-class tennis,” Symes says.

Power Couple: Hilary Knight & Brittany Bowe

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Hilary Knight, captain of the United States Women’s Hockey team, met Team USA speedskater Brittany Bowe during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Four years later, their love story came full circle when Knight proposed to Bowe during the 2026 Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

“I remember the day [they got engaged] was a really exciting day. People came in and were talking about it at the bar,” says Chandler Robertson, a co-founder of Blazers, a women’s sports bar in Brooklyn. “The Olympics are obviously centered around pride in your country and it was really cool to have a queer couple representing during this time in the United States.”

During this year’s Games, two-time medalist Bowe skated her last race for Team USA and Knight helped the women’s hockey team bring home the gold.

“Celebrating women in sports and getting to see queer representation felt really special,” Robertson says.

Most Likely To Break A Record: Trinity Rodman

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At 23 years old, forward Trinity Rodman made history after signing a record-breaking contract with the Washington Spirit in January. It’s worth over $2 million annually, including bonuses, and ended several months of the star player’s free agency. Her contract was created in line with the High Impact Player Rule (colloquially referred to as the “Rodman Rule”), which is an official NWSL salary cap exception that helps teams recruit and retain talent.

“It feels amazing, I'm very happy, I'm very blessed," Rodman previously told the media after signing.

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes also said of the historic contract: “When I see a landmark moment like yesterday, of course I'm happy for Trin. But I'm happy for the whole, because it means that the people are investing, one; and two, I'm always about ‘let's keep raising the bar.’ I think it's a monumental achievement for NWSL.”

Best Comeback: Alysa Liu

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"I lost a lot of my motivation. I was barely going to the rink, not doing off-ice [workouts]. Then I grew a lot and got injured quite a bit,” Alysa Liu told the press in 2022 when she announced her retirement from competitive figure skating at age 16.

Two years later, she rewrote her story. Liu returned to the ice in 2024 — for the first time taking control of her training schedule, diet, and costumes — leading to a 2025 World title and an exceptional 2026 Olympic run. Her women’s individual free skate performance to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park” helped earn her a near-perfect total score of 226.79 and a gold medal — the first for the United States in that event in 24 years.

Off the ice, she became a sensation, too, with people trying out her signature striped hair for themselves and Zara Larsson’s reaction to her Exhibition Gala skate to PinkPantheress’ “Stateside” going viral.

“This comeback, whether it was the music that she was skating to, the things she wore, how she presented herself... It just very much felt like she was saying, ‘If I'm going to come back and un-retire, it's going to be on my terms,’” says sports content creator Aliyah Funschelle. “It was really empowering, especially as a woman, to see someone being able to do things the way they want to.”

Class Clown: Olivia Miles

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Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx guard and 2026 Kia Rookie of the Year, was a force on the court and brought levity to the league.

Whether she was curled up in a ball mid-possession or mopping the court herself, Miles’ delightfully unserious nature was fodder for funny moments that made their way into TikTok edits throughout her first season in the W. Sure, her dancing during games and high-fiving her opponents after they blocked her were fun moments to watch, but the numbers she put up this year — breaking the all-time WNBA rookie single-season scoring record with 790 points (previously held by Caitlin Clark in 2024 with 769 points), for one — are an exciting sign for her future in the league.

Most Viral Social Media Moment: Kelsey Pfendler

If you were online between May 21 and July 4 of this year, you likely came across Kelsey Pfendler’s story. She broke the solo row record from California to Hawaii, completing her trek in just 43 days (the previous record was 52 days, and held by a man) and documented much of her journey on her TikTok account with over 1.8 million followers.

According to TikTok, toward the final leg of her journey from June 28 to July 4, TikTok posts across the United States using the hashtag #kelseyrowingtracker grew more than 74 times.

Most Likely To Succeed: Eileen Gu

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Eileen Gu, the most decorated women’s freestyle skier in Olympic history, charmed fans new and old during her 2026 Olympic run. Viewers loved her post-event interviews during the Games, with interviewers praising her eloquence as well as her poise and wit when asked if winning silver felt like losing a gold. “The two medals lost situation, to be frank with you, I think is kind of a ridiculous perspective to take,” she responded at a press conference.

“She says the quiet things out loud. I think that's a very great quality to have, especially in women's sports. You want an athlete who not only speaks out, but articulates herself in such a way that really gets heard and felt,” says Funschelle.

Dynamic Duo: Gisele & Alyssa Thompson

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Sisters Gisele and Alyssa Thompson became the third pair of sisters to be named to the USWNT (after the Fairs and the Mewises), but their side-by-side soccer story didn’t start there. They also became the first sister duo to combine for a goal when Alyssa assisted Gisele’s first professional goal during a May 3, 2025, game with Angel City FC. Gisele previously told Bustle that moment was “surreal.”

“To see two siblings playing at the highest level is just such a fun thing,” Funschelle says. “They seem so down to earth and even though they're literally competing at the very highest level, they still seem just like your average pair of siblings.”

The duo was named in the USWNT training camp announcement ahead of the 2027 World Cup, so there may be more historic Thompson sister moments to come.

Most Iconic: A’ja Wilson

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In 2024 and 2026, Wilson scored 1,000 points during the regular season, making her the only WNBA player to do so twice.

“It's really exciting to be able to be a sports fan in the time of A’ja Wilson,” Robertson says of the five-time WNBA MVP winner. “Women's sports have had such incredible trailblazers with careers that we’re very lucky to be able to look back on, but at the same time we’re always like, ‘If only the fandom and the money had been there behind them.’ I think that's what watching A’ja Wilson feels like.”

“She's the all-around person, on and off the court, who is so respected by fans and the players,” says Meg, the artist behind the viral WNBA fan account @wnbaart. “There is no weak point for her.”

Meg also noted Wilson’s success off the court, particularly the popularity of her Nike collabs and how the league’s fan base loves her allyship. “Every year in June, she has the most incredible Pride cakes made for her gay teammates. It shows what a great teammate and a person she is on top of her being the best player we've seen, if not ever, in a very long time. I don't think you can find anyone who would dispute you on that.”

Biggest Cheerleader: Amber Glenn

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Headed into the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, Amber Glenn was a top competitor for the women’s figure skating podium. But an invalid element during her short program performance was ultimately a costly error. Still, she rooted for her teammates with admirable grace. “I’m so proud of you,” Glenn told Liu during a hug after the final scores of the free skate, which won Liu an individual gold, were announced. When another competitor, Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, got emotional after a tough run, Glenn told camera people to give her space.

“Having an example of someone like Amber who is incredibly competitive and talented, but who doesn’t let that get in the way of the general camaraderie of the sport, was such a great example,” Robertson says. “She showed that even if you don't end up on the podium, you can still be happy for other people.”

Off the ice, Glenn is known for speaking openly about her pansexuality and her experience with depression and anxiety to normalize the subjects for other athletes. She also supports the Trevor Project, a nonprofit for LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.

“A quote that I love to live by as a woman in sports is ‘we rise by lifting others,’” says Funschelle. “[Glenn] is such a positive person. The more she uplifts others, the more she's also ascending.”