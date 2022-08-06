You Probably Didn't Realize These Common Problems Are So Cheap & Easy To Fix

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a concierge sitting at your house, like you’d have at fancy hotel, so that when a problem came up, you could just call out into the other room and get someone to fix it for you? Or maybe a better idea would be to have a problem fairy (kind of like the tooth fairy); you could write down your issue on a slip of paper and put it under your pillow, and magically the solution would appear in the morning. Well, neither of those scenarios can be a reality, but luckily, many
common problems are actually easy to fix and inexpensive, too. You just need a little know-how.
Check out this list and you’ll see there’s no need to despair just because you don’t have a staff at your beck and call or magical spirit ready to wave her wand. You really can do it yourself, with a little help from a few of these
genius problem-solving products on Amazon. They’ll empower you to knock out your to-do list in no time flat, without breaking the bank. 1 Problem: Your Colander Takes Up Too Much Cupboard SpaceSolution: These Colanders That Collapse For Compact Storage
Colanders are notorious storage space hogs in the kitchen, taking up tons of room in your cabinets. This challenge is extra problematic for anyone with small urban galley kitchens, RVs, or any other cramped space. These
BPA-free colanders collapse to just 2 inches high, so you can even slide them in a drawer. Ultra-durable, they’re heat-resistant to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe for easy care. Each set comes with two. 2 Problem: Not Enough Space To Plug Everything InSolution: A Pivoting Surge Protector That Lies Flat Against The Wall
When you need more outlets to plug in your electronics and appliances, but don’t want a clunky extension cord laying on your floor, this
on-wall surge protector is your best bet. It lies flush against your wall outlet and has six outlets that pivot a full 90 degrees to provide maximum flexibility for big chargers and for plugging in from any direction. 3 Problem: Your Fruits & Vegetables Go Bad Too FastSolution: These Containers Prolong The Life Of Your Produce
Fruits and vegetables are an important part of your daily diet, but it’s so aggravating when they go bad in your refrigerator before you can eat them. These
produce savers from trusted brand Rubbermaid are specially designed to prolong the life of fresh produce, as the elevated bottoms and specially engineered lid filters help promote airflow. They’re BPA-free and clean up easily in the dishwasher. 4 Problem: Your Nails Are Chipped & Peeling Solution: A Fan-Favorite Cuticle Oil That’s Ultra-Nourishing
Whether it’s from working outside in the elements or constant hand washing, it’s easy to end up with dry, brittle nails and raggedy cuticles. This highly rated
milk and honey cuticle oil is formulated with vitamin E, milk extract, honey extract, and a blend of natural oils to deeply nourish and strengthen nails and cuticles, helping to prevent chipping and peeling. The scent of this salon-quality blend is heavenly, too. 5 Problem: An Overstuffed ClosetSolution: These Pants Hangers That Hold Up To 4 Items Each
When your closet is so stuffed with clothes that you can’t see what you have, you need these
space-saving hangers that help you condense multiple items to create some much-needed room. Each hanger holds up to four items, and the strong chrome-plated clips are coated in rubber to keep clothes from slipping down. 6 Problem: Your Back Hurts After Working A Long DaySolution: This Lumbar Cushion Made From Supportive Memory Foam
Sitting in front of a computer all day may not be hard physical labor, but it sure can be hard on your back. Made from memory foam, this
lumbar support cushion is ergonomically contoured to cradle your back and align your spine. It comes with a breathable cover to ensure you stay cool — just throw the cover in the wash for easy cleaning. 7 Problem: Not Enough Storage Space For Clothes Or LinensSolution: The Vacuum Storage Bags That Compress Your Stuff By 80%
Maybe you want to store your off-season clothes or perhaps you want to put away some extra towels and sheets because your linen closet is overflowing — either way, storage space can be hard to come by. These
vacuum storage bags reduce the amount of space your stuff takes up by 80%, making it easy to stash items out of the way. These bags also keep your items safe from moisture, mildew, and pests like moths. 8 Problem: Crumbs Dropping Through The Space Between Your Stove & CounterSolution: These Gap Covers That Help Keep Your Kitchen Floor Clean
You know that little gap between your stove and your countertop? It’s a favorite place for pests in your kitchen, because crumbs tend to fall down there while you’re preparing foods. Send the bugs elsewhere when you close up that space with these
stove gap covers. Made from heat-resistant silicone, they cover that gap, so you can keep that space clean and food-free. They’re easy to customize to your countertop with household scissors. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 3 9 Problem: Using Disposable Cotton Rounds To Remove MakeupSolution: A Set Of Washable Rounds That Can Be Reused
Those single-use cotton makeup rounds are so handy, but they’re expensive and not great for the environment. There’s a way to get the utility they provide while being eco-friendly at the same time: these
reusable bamboo-cotton rounds. Highly rated, these thick 3-inch rounds can be placed in the included laundry bag when it’s time to wash them. 10 Problem: Jam-Packed Dresser DrawersSolution: A Hanging Closet Organizer For Sweaters, Hats & More
Not enough dresser drawer space? This
hanging closet organizer solves that problem quickly and easily. It has five shelves for storing all kinds of items, including sweaters (which you don’t want to store on hangers as they can stretch out) and purses (which you want to keep from getting crumpled). It also features mesh pockets on the sides for other accessories like scarves, belts, and more. 11 Problem: You Like Snacking In Bed, But Sometimes You SpillSolution: This Mattress Protector That’s Waterproof
Made with a cozy cotton-terry plush top that’s comfy and breathable, this
waterproof mattress topper ensures that your mattress is protected from any spills that may result from enjoying a glass of wine while reading in bed. With extra-deep 18-inch pockets, it accommodates even the most oversized mattresses, and it’s noiseless and smooth under your sheets. 12 Problem: Your Heels Are Cracked & DrySolution: These Foot Peel Masks That Soften Your Skin
Whether you work on your feet all day or you’ve just been neglecting them, your heels and toes deserve some love. Made with natural ingredients and botanicals, this
foot peel mask deeply exfoliates skin and repairs cracked heels. Just wear them like socks for about an hour, then dead skin will slough off gently over the course of the next two weeks. 13 Problem: Walls That Are Marred By Tiny Nail Holes Solution: This Repair Kit That Makes Those Holes Disappear Like Magic
When you rearrange your art and photos, decide to set up a gallery wall, or move out of your apartment, you may find yourself staring at those tiny but annoying nail holes. Don’t lose your security deposit or drive yourself crazy over them — get this
small hole repair kit from trusted brand 3M that includes everything you need to fix them. The kit includes a spackling compound with primer mixed right in, a self-adhesive patch, a putty knife, and a sanding pad; just add a little elbow grease to finish the job. 14 Problem: You’re Spending Too Much Money Going Out For DrinksSolution: A Shaker Set That Lets You Whip Up Your Favorite Cocktails At Home
If you’re spending too much on drinks when you’re hanging out with friends and coworkers, take the party home instead and whip up your own adult beverages with this
cocktail shaker set. Crafted from stainless steel with a gorgeous matte finish, the set includes a double jigger, a muddler, a bottle opener, and a couple of bottle pourers in addition to the shaker itself. 15 Problem: Rain & Wind Keep Extinguishing Your LighterSolution: The Rechargeable Plasma Lighter That Stands Up To Weather
Engineered to light your flames using electric plasma arc technology, this
lighter is wind- and moisture-resistant to provide a reliable source of fire both indoors and out. The extra-long neck enables you to light grills and fire pits with ease, keeping your hands and fingers safely away from the heat. It recharges via the included USB cord, so you can use it over and over again. 16 Problem: Hard Water Stains Are Building Up In Your Coffee MakerSolution: These Tablets That Descale The Machine
If hard water is a problem in your area, you may find that it not only affects your bathroom fixtures and shower, but it affects your coffee maker too, even changing the taste of your favorite morning brew. These
coffee maker cleaning tablets give your machine a thorough refresh, ridding it of hard water and mineral buildup simply by running it through one cycle. 17 Problem: Hair That Gets Totally Frizzy When It’s Humid Solution: The Spray That Smooths Your Strands
If you’d rather not have frizzy hair when the weather turns humid, this
extra hold anti-humidity spray will help seal the cuticle, so that it looks smooth and shiny instead. Ideal for use while styling with heat, it holds without damage and leaves hair with a natural look. With a light, pleasant scent, it’s suitable for use on all hair textures. 18 Problem: Your Drinks Just Won’t Stay The Right TemperatureSolution: These Insulated Tumblers That Keeps Drinks Cold Or Hot
Whether you’re trying to keep your cold beverages cold or your hot beverages hot, this set of
insulated tumblers is just the ticket. They’re made from stainless steel and feature double-walled, vacuum-insulated construction to ensure that your beverages stay at the right temperature. They come with eco-friendly stainless steel straws for extra convenience. 19 Problem: You Love To Bake, But Keep Burning Your ForearmsSolution: These Extra-Long Oven Mitts That Offer Extra Protection
I love to cook and bake, and I have the scars to show it, including one on my right forearm that could have been prevented if I’d only had these
extra-long oven mitts. Made with heat-resistant silicone, they’re designed to offer protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and feature soft, quilted lining for added comfort during use. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 13 20 Problem: Sponges That Get A Moldy SmellSolution: The Silicone Scrubbers That Are Odor-Resistant
Normal everyday sponges smell sour and mildewy after you’ve been using them for a while since they’re actually getting moldy from being wet so much. Made from silicone, these
scrubbers dry quickly and are mold- and mildew-resistant, so they won’t ever get that odor — in fact, they leave behind a faint peach scent. They’re tough enough to use on your lasagna pan but gentle enough to use on fine china. 21 Problem: Hair Keeps Clogging Your Sink DrainSolution: This Hair Catcher That Keeps Your Drains Clear
Clogged drains are such a bummer — trying to break them up with chemicals is a hit-or-miss solution, and if you have to call out a plumber, you’d better be ready to break out those credit cards. This
sink drain protector works to prevent clogs instead; it collects hair — that common clog culprit — and prevents it from becoming a problem in the first place. Just pull out the SinkShroom to remove and throw away the hair when it’s full. 22 Problem: Skin That’s Irritated & ItchySolution: A Rich Prebiotic Balm That Nourishes & Soothes
Skin is the body’s largest organ, and boy, is it easy to tell that when it’s irritated and inflamed. This
itch relief balm from trusted brand Aveeno is packed with prebiotic oat concentrate as well as aloe, pro-vitamin B5, and an external analgesic to relieve itch, heal skin, and deeply moisturize. You’ll get calm, deeply hydrated skin with consistent use. 23 Problem: You Love Using Herbs, But Chopping Is TediousSolution: These Scissors That Make Preparing Fresh Herbs So Easy
Fresh herbs add so much to savory dishes, but they can be a pain to prep. With five stainless steel blades that whip through grassy herbs in an instant, these
kitchen scissors speed up your cooking time without the need for fancy knife skills. Made from stainless steel with cushioned, ergonomic handles, these scissors are easy to use and clean up quickly, too. 24 Problem: You’d Like Indoor Accent Lighting But Don’t Want To RewireSolution: This Wireless Under-Cabinet Puck Light That’s Budget-Friendly
Accent lighting in bookcases and under kitchen cabinets looks so attractive and adds a lot of dimension to a room. It used to be very expensive, requiring wiring that you’d certainly want an electrician to install, but now you can get this
under-cabinet puck light on the cheap. The wireless light attaches to any flat surface using the included heavy-duty adhesive or screws, while the warm white LEDs cast an attractive glow. 25 Problem: Hard Water Stains Are All Over Your ShowerSolution: A Commercial-Strength Stain Remover That Earns Rave Reviews
Whenever you really need a solution, it’s always smart to check out what the Amazon reviewer community has to say about your problem, and this
hard water stain remover has earned plenty of five-star ratings. It doesn’t matter what kind of stain you have or what surface you’re looking to treat (shower, tub, faucet), you’ll find this formulation works well: “2 words: PURE MAGIC!” wrote one five-star reviewer. 26 Problem: Slippery Entryways Caused By Rain & SnowSolution: This Absorbent Doormat That Soaks Up That Moisture
When it’s raining, snowing, or icy, it’s easy to get small spots of standing water in your entryway that can be hazardous and also harmful to your flooring. This
absorbent indoor doormat will catch that extra moisture and prevent it from becoming a problem. It’s backed with an anti-skid material that will help it stay put, and it’s machine-washable for easy care. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 3 27 Problem: Your Jackets & Sweaters Have Shoulder HornsSolution: The Wide-Shoulder Hangers That Won’t Stretch Out Material
If you hang sweaters or jackets on plastic or wire hangers, you’re bound to stretch out the shoulders. These
wide-shoulder wooden hangers are a better choice, as the rounded design mimics the shape of actual shoulders. Plus, the gorgeous wood will upgrade the look of any closet. Choose from sets of six and 10. 28 Problem: Dry Goods Go Stale Too QuicklySolution: The Airtight Containers That Keep Them Fresh Longer
Great for storing staples like pasta, oats, lentils, beans, and more, these
airtight food storage containers keep your dry goods and staples fresh longer — and they look so good while they’re doing it, too. These sturdy, transparent design lets you see how much is left inside, and the strong rubber seals lock out air. The containers come with labels and a chalkboard marker. 29 Problem: Not Enough Countertop SpaceSolution: This Multi-Tier Shelf That Fits Right In The Corner
Made from renewable bamboo, this
corner shelf helps you make the most of scant counter space in the kitchen or bathroom. With three shelves, the unit can be used for extra storage or for display, and it can be used inside your cabinets, too. 30 Problem: Pimples Are Taking Forever To Clear UpSolution: These Patches That Help Protect Them While They Heal
Talk about a one-two punch: These
acne patches are crafted from super-thin hydrocolloid that you apply right over a pimple to pull out the oils and harmful bacteria — but at the same time, they protect blemishes from germs and pollution, which may help speed up healing time. The patches are completely translucent and can even be worn under makeup; when they turn white, you know they’ve done their job. 31 Problem: You’re Constantly Juggling Your Phone, Debit Card & CashSolution: A Wallet That Adheres Right To Your Smartphone
When you go out, you don’t always want to carry a whole bunch of stuff with you, which is why this
cell phone wallet is such a great idea. It adheres directly to the back of your smartphone and features four card slots plus a transparent window for your ID. Available in four colors, it’s also a great way to save space in small purses. 32 Problem: Chairs Legs That Scratch Your Wood FloorsSolution: These Chair Leg Covers With Soft Felt Bottoms
When you move kitchen or dining room chairs, they can make costly scratches on your beautiful wood floors. These
silicone chair leg covers can be placed on those chair legs, and feature felt bottoms that glide — friction-free — across your wood floors without any scratching whatsoever. The silicone stretches to fit any size or shape of chair leg. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 5 33 Problem: Craning Your Neck To Look At Your Laptop Leaves You Sore Solution: A Laptop Stand That Elevates The Screen To Eye Level
Staring down at your laptop all day can cause neck strain and headaches, but this
laptop stand raises your computer to eye level for a more comfortable, ergonomic work setup — and it boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating. Made from sturdy aluminum alloy, it supports up to 22 pounds and has large rubber pads to hold your laptop in place. 34 Problem: Allergies & Digital Screens Irritate Your EyesSolution: The Eye Masks That Soothe With Steam
Whether your eyes are red and itchy from allergies, or just dry and tired from staring at screens all day, these
steam eye masks can offer relief — and you don’t even need a microwave to use them. Just open the package and apply over your eyes, and they’ll release steam that provides lots of comfort and hydration. Choose from lavender, chamomile, and unscented options. 35 Problem: You Never Have The Right Socket ToolSolution: This Universal Socket Tool That Works With Most Nuts, Bolts & Screws
You’ll never have the wrong tool when it comes to fasteners once you have this
universal socket tool that makes short work of nuts, bolts, and screws. The hardened steel pins in the adapter enable it to conform to the fastener at hand, so you don’t have to dig through a toolbox (or buy any new tools). It also comes with an adapter to turn your drill into a power socket driver. 36 Problem: Water Bottles That Are Impossible To CleanSolution: These Brushes That Get Into Tight Spaces
So many of us use refillable water bottles, which is great for the environment, but they can be a pain to get clean. These BPA-free
bottle cleaning brushes make short work of not just water bottles, but also bottles with narrow necks like oil and vinegar cruets, baby bottles, vases, and many other common and hard-to-clean housewares. 37 Problem: Bugs Are A Constant Annoyance Outside (Or In)Solution: The Rechargeable Bug Zapper Shaped Like A Racquet
If mosquitos and other biting insects are ruining your enjoyment of the great outdoors, put your old tennis skills to work and get this
rechargeable bug zapper that’s designed like a sports racquet. Simply swat away those bothersome bugs with a jolt of electricity generated from within the triple-layer safety mesh. A built-in super-bright LED helps you see what you’re doing, and it recharges via USB with the included cable. 38 Problem: Mold & Mildew Is Building Up Around Your Kitchen Sink Solution: This Backsplash Mat That Absorb Standing Water
When you wash dishes, water inevitably splashes up into that tiny space behind your kitchen sink, and if you’re not absolutely obsessive about cleaning, it can turn into mold and mildew. Don’t worry bother with taking a toothbrush to scrub it — just keep standing water at bay with this
sink backsplash mat. It’s super absorbent, so the area dries quickly. 39 Problem: Your Shoes Are Making Your Feet SweatySolution: These Terry Cotton Insoles That Keep Feet Dry
If scorching temperatures or non-breathable shoes make your feet extra sweaty, these soft and comfortable
terry cotton insoles are for you. Suitable for use both with and without socks, they absorb perspiration and increase breathability. The insoles can be trimmed to an exact fit, and the thin design won’t add weight or bulk to your shoe. Available sizes: 14 Available colors: 2 40 Problem: It’s So Windy, Your Umbrella Flips Inside OutSolution: An Umbrella That’s Totally Windproof
Engineered with a vented double canopy, this
windproof umbrella is the ally you need on your side when the weather turns stormy and the breeze kicks up. It features a simple one-button operation, a nonslip handle, and sturdy fiberglass shaft. Opt for a neutral like black or navy, or go for something bright like sky blue or cherry red.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.