Let’s begin with a five-card tarot spread that asks what you need to know this month. In this tarot reading for April 2023, the message is to stay cool and collected as obstacles arise. Try to stay true to yourself.

What Is Tarot?

Tarot cards originated in Italy as playing cards during the 15th century. The Romani people were the first to use these decks as a divinatory tool. Roma also brought other divination practices with them, like palmistry and tea leaf-reading, when they left India in the 10th and 11th centuries and arrived in Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries.

April 8 is International Romani Day, so it’s the perfect time to share and learn about our culture and practices.

How I Read Tarot Cards

I read tarot, palms, and tea leaves in my Romani family’s tradition, taught to me by my grandmother. I created a five-card spread for this column. The cards below represent embodiment (your energy right now); situation (what’s around you at the moment); obstacle (a struggle you’re facing); action (what to do about it); and a lesson (what you will learn from this month.)

Your April Tarot Reading

Embodiment: King of Swords

Thanks to the King of Swords, you’ll be able to make decisions from a logical, detached point of view this month — a trait that will work in your favor. It’s important to take a step back and allow yourself to process your emotions before taking action. Sometimes, you can intellectually know something to be true, but your emotions are leading you down a different path. Honor how you feel, but let clear reason ultimately guide you.

Situation: Queen of Swords

It’s interesting that the Queen of Swords sits right beside the King here. Perhaps you and your surroundings are well-matched this month. This cards is independent, intellectually curious, and honest (maybe even a little blunt). If you have an opportunity to learn something new, take it. If you need to speak your mind, please do. If you want to strike out on your own, go for it. Sword energy can feel harsh, but at its best, it cuts through the fog to bring clarity. Remember, honesty can sometimes be the kindest policy.

Obstacle: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is a mysterious card that represents the interplay of fate and free will. There is so much that is outside of human control, and sometimes it feels like fate is just not in your favor. When this card appears as an obstacle, it can suggest that there may be some twists of fortune that will interrupt your plans. It’s only temporary. While you can’t control your circumstances, you can do your best to react with grace and integrity. Obstacles can become opportunities. The beauty is that everyone gets a turn at the wheel, and if this month doesn’t satisfy you, luck will eventually be in your corner.

Action: The Empress

How can you respond to your obstacle? The Empress balances the cool, intellectual King and Queen of Swords with some earthly pleasure. When you are making decisions this month, factor in your comfort. Think about how you can prioritize or create space for nourishment, passion, and creative expression. Take good care of your body, home, and loved ones.

Lesson: Nine of Wands

The Nine of Wands acknowledges that you have been making great progress, but the journey isn’t over yet. It’s OK to rest and recalibrate. Sometimes, taking a pause creates enough space to discover a better path forward. You can do this. You’re well on your way.

How To Use April 2023's Tarot Lessons

This month, journal or reflect on past obstacles that you were to make the best of. Maybe a botched job interview made space for a satisfying side project, an argument in a relationship made your priorities clearer, a missed flight enabled a chance encounter... Now, jot down the circumstances that are currently frustrating you, big or small. Brainstorm how these situations might lead to happy outcomes. The Empress is the solution this month, so look for ways to turn inconveniences into something that can nourish you. Being stuck at the DMV for hours might allow you to catch up with a good book, or text with a dear friend. Small joys sustain us.

If you need inspiration, listen to Foretold, a new podcast by the LA Times, which tells the inspiring story of Paulina Stevens Verminski, a young Romani American woman who grew up isolated in a traditional community in California. She was expected to leave school early, have an arranged marriage, and be a fortune teller. She saw a different future for herself though, and risked everything she had for freedom and choice. Today, she runs her business Romani Holistic Healing in Newport Beach, California, and is the co-host of Romanistan, a podcast celebrating Romani rights and culture.