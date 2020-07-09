3 Zodiac Couples Whose Turbo Relationships Won't Survive Post-Quarantine

While social distancing, many have found themselves falling into "turbo relationships," or relationships that have accelerated super quickly. While spending a lot of time with someone can bring you closer together, what will happen when quarantine ends, and you're back to your pre-COVID routine? Will your relationship make it in a post-social distancing world? Your zodiac sign can clue you in. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac couples whose turbo relationship won't survive post-quarantine.

As Robin Wald, astrologer and relationship coach, tells Bustle, "The most challenging astrological aspect for two people in a relationship is when a partner’s Sun, Moon, or Venus is squaring the other person’s Sun, Moon or Venus. Squares create friction that might be exciting and provide the initial spark between two people, but that tension doesn’t bode well for long-term stability and comfort." If you and your partner's zodiac signs square each other, there may be a feeling of discord and irritation down the road.

According to Wald, the zodiac signs whose relationships are least likely to survive post-quarantine are mutable signs, Virgo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Out of the entire zodiac, these signs have the easiest time letting go and moving on, especially if a relationship isn't exactly what they want. So, it's no surprise to find that these three couples are least likely to survive post-quarantine.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) & Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Pisces will immediately be drawn to Gemini's fun and flirty nature, while Gemini will be curious about Pisces' dreamy outlook on life. Geminis play by their own rules and doe whatever feels right in the moment, and Pisces is a hopeless romantic. If Gemini wants Pisces to quarantine with them after a few weeks, Pisces will eagerly say yes. It'll be fun at first, but as time goes on, Pisces may prove to be a little too emotional and sensitive for Gemini. Pisces tend to go all-in right away when it comes to relationships, while Gemini can take forever to get emotionally involved. This is a match that will have trouble staying together in the long-run.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) & Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Virgo and Gemini are both Mercury-ruled, so they value good communication in a relationship. They can relate to each other in a way that other zodiac couples can't, and their conversations can go on and on. They like exchanging ideas and opinions about anything and everything. However, earthy Virgo needs stability in their relationship, and flighty Gemini may not be the one to give it to them in the long-term. Virgo is all about playing by the rules, and Gemini isn't. Gemini's need to go out and be social may lead to some issues post-quarantine when cautious Virgo wants to stay in.