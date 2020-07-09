3 Zodiac Couples Whose Turbo Relationships Won't Survive Post-Quarantine

While social distancing, many have found themselves falling into "turbo relationships," or relationships that have accelerated super quickly. While spending a lot of time with someone can bring you closer together, what will happen when quarantine ends, and you're back to your pre-COVID routine? Will your relationship make it in a post-social distancing world? Your zodiac sign can clue you in. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac couples whose turbo relationship won't survive post-quarantine.
As Robin Wald, astrologer and relationship coach, tells Bustle, "The most challenging astrological aspect for two people in a relationship is when a partner’s Sun, Moon, or Venus is squaring the other person’s Sun, Moon or Venus. Squares create friction that might be exciting and provide the initial spark between two people, but that tension doesn’t bode well for long-term stability and comfort." If you and your partner's zodiac signs square each other, there may be a feeling of discord and irritation down the road.
According to Wald, the zodiac signs whose relationships are least likely to survive post-quarantine are mutable signs, Virgo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Out of the entire zodiac, these signs have the easiest time letting go and moving on, especially if a relationship isn't exactly what they want. So, it's no surprise to find that these three couples are least likely to survive post-quarantine.