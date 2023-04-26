You’re never too old to start a new hobby, especially if it’s something that you can work on for years to come. Gardening makes for a good way to pass the time, but if you’re new to the craft, you might not know if you’re particularly skilled at keeping plants alive. Luckily, if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you don’t have to worry about that, because chances are you have a green thumb you didn’t even know about.
Being a plant parent can be a challenge on its own, but maintaining an entire garden takes some next-level talent. Whether it’s a garden of flowers, herbs, vegetables, or a mix of all three, catering to your greenery is no easy feat. Don’t let that hold you back from starting your own garden, though, because with enough patience and dedication, you can become a master gardener in no time. And if your astrological sign is known for having a nurturing spirit and impressive attention to detail, you might even be able to hone your gardening skills even faster, according to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion. If you’re ready to get your green thumb a little dirty, check out this list before heading to your local nursery.