You’re never too old to start a new hobby, especially if it’s something that you can work on for years to come. Gardening makes for a good way to pass the time, but if you’re new to the craft, you might not know if you’re particularly skilled at keeping plants alive. Luckily, if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you don’t have to worry about that, because chances are you have a green thumb you didn’t even know about.

Being a plant parent can be a challenge on its own, but maintaining an entire garden takes some next-level talent. Whether it’s a garden of flowers, herbs, vegetables, or a mix of all three, catering to your greenery is no easy feat. Don’t let that hold you back from starting your own garden, though, because with enough patience and dedication, you can become a master gardener in no time. And if your astrological sign is known for having a nurturing spirit and impressive attention to detail, you might even be able to hone your gardening skills even faster, according to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion. If you’re ready to get your green thumb a little dirty, check out this list before heading to your local nursery.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you’ve always dreamed of having your own garden, consider this your sign to start, Taurus. “As earth is their element, [Taureans] are known for being grounded and patient, qualities you need when it comes to gardening,” says Bell. “They know that it takes time and effort to grow something beautiful, and they're willing to put in the work to make it happen.” The astrology expert also points out that Taurus have a keen eye for making things look visually appealing, so they’ll be good at designing a beautiful garden from start to finish.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers will probably use their appearance on this list as an excuse to buy even more plants, but it’s OK because they’ll take good care of them. “Cancers are known as the ultimate nurturers of the zodiac, so, of course, they’d look after their plants and flowers as lovingly as they look after their friends and family,” explains Bell. “These water-loving crabs have a deep connection to nature and will work tirelessly to ensure their plants are happy and healthy.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos always put 150% into everything they do, which is why Bell feels as though the earth sign is more than capable of maintaining a garden. “[Virgos will] spend hours researching the best plant species for their soil and climate, and will create a schedule to ensure their plants are watered, pruned, and fertilized at just the right time,” Bell tells Bustle. “They’ll investigate the best soil, sunlight, and water requirements for their green babies, and won't hesitate to give them the extra TLC they need to stay healthy and happy.”

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion