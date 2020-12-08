3 Zodiac Signs Aquarius Is Most Likely To Marry

Truth be told, marriage may be a little too conventional for this rebel of the zodiac. But that doesn’t mean that Aquarius is completely against the idea of committing to someone long-term. They just do things their own way and need a partner who’s cool with that. Since Aquarius is one of the few zodiac signs who tends to be happier single than in a relationship, winning their heart won't be easy. However, there are three zodiac signs Aquarius is most likely to marry. If you’re an Aquarius, you’ll be happy to know that those three signs will never make you feel tied down.

"Progress is critical for this Air sign, so their relationships need to be innovative and forward-thinking just like them," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "Ruled by Uranus, the ‘Joker’ of the zodiac, Aquarius can be a little quirky. Therefore they also tend to be attracted to those who also march to the beat of their own drum."

In order for Aquarius to commit to someone, they must have a strong mental connection with them, or else the relationship will never take off. According to Monahan, Aquarius signs are super intellectual and logical in nature, so they need a partner they can comfortably share ideas with. They're also attracted to people who are unique, independent and have no problem standing up for their beliefs. Bonus points if they're passionate about a cause.

Aquarius can be pretty picky when it comes to love, but there are a few signs that will make them want to commit. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs Aquarius is most likely to marry, according to Monahan.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aquarius tends to gravitate towards the more independent signs, and Aries just happens to be one of the most independent signs in the zodiac. Aquarius will be attracted to Aries' passion and drive and will fall in love once they realize how open-minded and non-judgmental Aries is. Aquarius will feel like they found someone who truly appreciates their uniqueness. According to Monahan, these two complement each other really well. “Aries is a strong-willed and intelligent commander who can inspire Aquarius' creativity, while Aquarius has the capacity to calm down and sweeten the feisty Ram,” she says. “No doubt, this is a dynamic duo.”

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) These two air signs make a great match because they know how to keep each other intellectually stimulated, which is not something many signs can do. According to Monahan, Gemini is ruled by "loquacious Mercury," which is well placed in Aquarius as well. "These two signs will feel like a Nora Ephron rom-com, replete with dazzling conversations about Rachel Cusk’s trilogy while walking through Central Park," she says. Since these two love learning about people and the world around them, they'll never run out of things to talk about. Since communication is important for both signs, they'll have no problem-solving issues in their relationship. With Gemini, Aquarius will feel like they've finally found a partner who vibes on the same frequency.