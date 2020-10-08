When your sign is known for being “the quirky one” among the zodiac, you’re bound to attract your share of attention. You’re super unique, and the type of person who’s hard to forget. Honestly, there’s just so much to appreciate about Aquarius. You’re independent, open-minded, highly intelligent, and a true original. You care a lot about the world around you and continuously look for ways to make it better. You love making friends and one of the most loyal signs in astrology. It’s no wonder these three zodiac signs are most attracted to Aquarius. There's just something extraordinary about you.

“People are drawn to Aquarius because they are unconventional, revolutionary, visionary, and truly unique,” Philip Young, Ph.D., astrologer and spiritual advisor at AskAstrology, tells Bustle. “They have a sharp mind, a wicked sense of humor, and a willingness to go way outside the box just to have an experience. The stranger the date, the more they’ll enjoy it. Medieval dinner date where you eat food with your hands? Sure! Skydiving, Comic-Con, five-star restaurant serving exotic meat, or the grungiest food truck — the more unusual, the better.”

Anyone looking for a more traditional partner or relationship may not appreciate what you have to offer. But who cares? That's their loss. According to Young, the following three zodiac signs find your personality really attractive.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) As the first sign in the zodiac who represents the "self," Aries doesn’t really care what others think of them. They do what they want, whenever they want, and they don’t know how to be anyone other than themselves. Aquarius is the same way. Because of this, Aquarius' uniqueness will definitely catch Aries' attention. According to Young, Aries and Aquarius make a perfect match as individualism and freedom are key values for them both. Aquarius is also the most progressive and forward-thinking sign, while Aries is very non-judgmental and up for trying anything once. They’ll be curious to understand what Aquarius is passionate about, and may even follow along.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Like Aquarius, Gemini is an air sign who’s attracted to intellect. According to Young, these two can keep up with each other mentally and communicate so effectively that people around them think they're using telepathy. Plus, they can go back and forth for hours on any subject without losing interest. That's great for Gemini, who tends to get bored with others easily. But the one thing that will attract Gemini most is Aquarius' unconventional personality. Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Aquarius is one who will always keep them on their toes.