The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Drawn To Your Sign

When it comes to the stars, a lot can be said about what type of personality might "star" in your fantasies, too. There are certain zodiac signs that are likely to be drawn to each other, as each sign tends to be intrigued by different attributes in people. The good thing is, the sign you're most attracted to is also most likely to be receptive to your sign as well, so we're not looking at a one-way street here. Of course, zodiac compatibility doesn't mean you'll be perfect for each other, but you'll at least know that there's a level of natural interest. Then you can decide how you wish to navigate the relationship from there.

As a certified health coach, I work with clients on learning more about themselves and how others perceive them. A great way of doing so is by looking at the zodiac and seeing how you might come across to others, especially in romantic situations. It's a hint as to who you might get along with. Yet, even if the stars don't see you and your partner or crush as the perfect match, or two people who are drawn together naturally, that doesn't mean there isn't something about them that draws you in.

So, what signs tend to veer toward each other in the little game we call love? To get the lowdown, I spoke with Miami-based astrologer Valerie Mesa to learn more about which three signs are a match for each member of the zodiac.

Here are the signs most likely to be drawn together romantically, according to Mesa.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Libra, Leo, & Sagittarius Libras will be especially drawn to fiery Aries, which is great because they make a compatible pair. According to Mesa, "Aries’ bold personality and assertiveness sweeps Libra right off [their] feet." Leo and Sagittarius can get reeled in by Aries as well as they have a lot in common. They're all passionate, independent, and have a great enthusiasm for life. "At the end of the day, Aries is thrilled to be around sister fire signs Leo and Sagittarius, too," says Mesa. "The ram is a big fan of Leo's leadership and Sagittarius' spontaneity."

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Scorpio, Cancer, & Virgo Opposites attract, and this tends to be the case with watery Scorpio and earthy Taurus. When these two sensual signs catch each other's attention, they'll be drawn together like magnets. As Taurus is more sensual and stable, it's an interesting contrast to the Scorpio's more sexual, dominant nature, says Mesa. Runner ups? Cancer and Virgo. "Despite the instant attraction between Taurus and Scorpio, domestic Cancer can really satisfy Taurus' need for comfort. The bull stands right behind Virgo's routine," says Mesa.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Sagittarius, Aquarius, & Virgo A Gemini and Sagittarius pairing may seem odd as these signs are polar opposites, but Sagittarius will be super interested in Gemini's nature. "Adventurous and incredibly social, Sagittarius is on the hunt for the experience of a lifetime," says Mesa. "Considering Gemini is one to make a fuss about the details and Sagittarius is solely focused on the bigger picture, some might automatically assume that this isn’t a match, when in reality, these two can rule the world together." Another intellectual Air sign like Aquarius or a fellow Mercury-ruled sign like Virgo, might also be attracted to Gemini's personality. Both signs are into learning about the world and discussing it, and Gemini's always down for a good conversation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Pisces, Capricorn, & Gemini Pisces is headed your way Cancer, so be ready. "Sister signs of the same element and the most emotional signs in the zodiac, Cancer is ruled by mother moon, which in turn represents our nurture, emotions and our shadow side; while Pisces is ruled by elusive Neptune, the planet that governs our dreams and subconscious mind," says Mesa. So, they can actually make a good team, in the long run. Beyond Pisces, Mesa says Cancers are desirable to Capricorns and Geminis too. Capricorn will love how genuinely warm and caring Cancer is, while Gemini will like how they're able to freely open up and be themselves around them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Aries, Aquarius, & Sagittarius Aries in particular will be feeling Leo's vibes and might be interested in getting to know Leo on a deeper level, says Mesa. They're both fun-loving and spontaneous signs. Aries will be attracted to the way Leo can confidently walk into any room and immediately capture everyone's attention. Aquarius and Sagittarius will also be interested in catching Leo's eye. "Aquarius' humanitarian spirit teaches Leo to be less self-centered, and Sagittarius' jokes make Leo laugh," says Mesa.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Scorpio, Pisces, & Capricorn Scorpio is looking at you, Virgo. It's also a good match, so that initial attraction might work out well. "At first, Virgo will be intimidated by Scorpio but once Scorpio senses Virgo's fear, there's no turning back, Scorpio loves to be in charge and Virgo secretly wants to be dominated," Mesa says. Other signs that tend to be drawn towards Virgo are Pisces and Capricorn. Both Pisces and Scorpio are intuitive Water signs, and may feel this unexplainable pull towards each other right away. Like Virgo, Capricorn is an Earth sign. Capricorn will find Virgo's ambition and practical nature really appealing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Aries, Gemini, & Taurus Aries will be into Libra just as much as they're into Aries, so there's no denying the compatibility aspect here. "Libra’s love for harmony brings peace to hotheaded Aries," says Mesa, making Aries most inclined to seek Libra out. Other signs that like Libra? Gemini and Taurus. Like Libra, Gemini is a social, flirty Air sign. They'll have a lot of fun bantering back and forth like they're in the middle of a rom-com. Taurus and Libra share a ruling planet in Venus, so they have a shared love of romance and the finer things in life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Virgo, Taurus, & Cancer Virgo and Scorpio tend to share a mutual attraction, which makes this match a win-win. "Virgo's secretive personality gives Scorpio the confidence to move forward," Mesa says, where Scorpio can be dominant, which feels natural. Scorpio has a bunch of other signs seeking their attention as well. For instance, both Taurus and Cancer are also fascinated by Scorpio's nature. Taurus and Scorpio are opposite signs with a strong sexual attraction, while Cancer and Scorpio will connect on a deeper emotional level.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Gemini, Aries, & Leo Good for you, Sag. Gemini is also just as invested in getting to know you, so there's an attraction on both sides. It might be worth exploring a bit and giving the relationship a shot. As Gemini is the sign of twins, there's that fun, mystical side that's interested in Sagittarius' spontaneous and playful nature, Mesa says. Other signs that are attracted to Sagittarius are Aries and Leo. Like you, Aries and Leo are Fire signs. You all live life by doing whatever feels right in the moment. You also know exactly what you’re looking for in a relationship and aren’t afraid to go after it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taurus, Cancer, & Virgo Taurus is looking your way, Cap. As Taurus values stability and money, Mesa says Capricorn's determination and work ethic can really appeal to the bull. You're both Earth signs, so you also have a lot of the same shared values. Other signs that are drawn to Capricorn? Cancer and Virgo. Capricorn's business-oriented nature might be intriguing to these warmer, more emotional signs, says Mesa.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Gemini, Leo, & Pisces Gemini is most likely to be drawn to Aquarius's free-spirited and mysterious nature, as the sign of the twins has that wild side, too. Both Aquarius and Gemini are also Air signs who need to be intellectually stimulated in order to feel an attraction. These two can talk for hours about all kinds of different things. Other signs that like Aquarius? Leo and Pisces. According to Mesa, Aquarius is authentic and direct, while intrigues the bold, confident Leo. On the other hand, Pisces's dreamy personality finds Aquarius's mystery worth pondering.