These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Attracted To You, Based On Your Sign

When it comes to falling in love, some zodiac signs are naturally attracted to each other, without even really knowing why. They meet each other and feel this mysterious connection, like somehow they know this person is meant to be a part of their lives. And once they start dating, they find out they were 100 percent right.

Of course, there are many different factors at play here. But it is interesting to think about why some signs have more chemistry than others. For starters, "signs of the same element are most attracted to each other because they share common themes in life," Griffin Damron, a vedic astrologer, tells Bustle. "The fire signs follow their creative inspirations, the air signs follow their social impulses, the water signs follow their intuitive feelings, and earth signs follow their material desires. Signs of the same element bond comfortably over these shared life themes."

But sometimes the opposite is true. "Some signs are attracted to what might be an unlikely astrological paring because they see what they lack in themselves and experience those qualities by pairing with another sign," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author, tells Bustle. A homebody might, for example, be super attracted to someone with an adventurous spirit, because they pull them out of their comfort zone.

Here are the three signs most likely to be attracted to you, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 — April 19): Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius These three signs are naturally drawn to Aries, for a variety of reasons. According to Barretta, Cancers want to feel protected, so "they feel a pull towards this take-control sign." Cancer also likes the fact Aries pulls them out of their "shell," and encourages them to try new things. Libra has a way of balancing Aries out, as well. Together, they keep each other in check — usually before Aries does something too impulsive. As Barretta says, Libra also lives for the fact Aries has the ability to see both sides of any situation. As for Sagittarius, they're drawn to Aries on an elemental level. "Sagittarius is of the fire element like Aries," Barretta says. "[They] like their independence and can more easily cope with [that side] of an Aries." Together, these two have a lot of fun together.

2 Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Leo, Libra, Capricorn Leos love to spoil their loved ones, which comfort-loving Taurus is all about, Barretta says. These signs can easily find a lot of happiness together, and enjoy the give-and-take of the secure, loyal relationship. Libra and Taurus are both ruled by Venus, the planet of love, which means both signs appreciate the finer things in life — and will have a good time wining and dining each other, and going on dates. As a fellow earth sign, Capricorns also often find themselves attracted to Taurus, and they'll support them at all costs, Barretta says. This sign likes to create a stable life for themselves, which Taurus truly appreciates.

3 Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius As a sign that loves to socialize, Leos find themselves drawn to the equally gregarious Gemini. "This pair likes drama and both signs can keep it going," Barretta says. It can make for a whirlwind relationship that doesn't always last, but the attraction is still intense. Then there's Virgo who, like Gemini, is ruled by the planet Mercury. That means they're all about communication, so they appreciate a Gemini, who is able to hold up their end of a conversation. These two will chat late into the night, and may even find themselves quickly falling in love. Sagittarius is also drawn in, as both signs are always down for adventure and, as Barretta says, "seem to bond over their search for new places to go and things to do." Get them talking about road trips, and the rest will be history.

4 Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces Since Scorpio craves trust and security in a relationship, they may find themselves falling for a Cancer, since this sign has the ability to tap into other people's emotions, Damron says. Scorpio will feel supported and "seen" the moment they meet, and it will spark a major attraction. As for Capricorn, they are Cancer's opposite, and thus are attracted "because they see in Cancer what they lack themselves," Damron says. This sign helps them to "lighten up and get in touch with their heart and soul, which can be lost in their business-oriented brain." As two water signs, Pisces and Cancer will quickly "bond over their shared emotional, intuitive, and feeling-centered approach to life," Damron says. And what could be more attractive than that?

5 Leo (July 23 — August 22): Libra, Scorpio, Pisces Libra is a sign that craves a doting partner, Barretta says, which is where Leo truly shines. These two naturally want to do sweet things for each other, like plan surprise dinners and romantic nights out. Scorpios are also deeply attracted to Leos, since they enjoy being with someone who wants to commit to a real relationship. Leos are quick to give them all of the time and attention they could possibly ask for — and both signs enjoy every minute of it. And then there's Pisces, who is super into Leo's artistic side. "Pisces and Leo are both creative signs so they relate in that manner," Barretta says. This pensive sign is also happy to kick back and watch Leo shine in the spotlight — something they crave — which means they make a great pair.

6 Virgo (August 23 — September 22): Taurus, Capricorn, Pisces As a fellow earth sign, Taurus is naturally attracted to Virgo, Damron says. These two are all about the material world, which means they bond quickly in cozy environments. Capricorn is also an earth sign, which feeds into their attraction. But it goes one further in that they love Virgo's ability to create a sense of safety and structure, Damron says. Capricorn will find themselves drawn to Virgos, as a result. Then there is Pisces, who may fall for a Virgo because they are on the opposite sides of the astrological chart, "thus creating a magnetic attraction between the signs," Damron says. Virgo's strong sense of reality will bring the ethereal Pisces down to earth, in a way they really appreciate.

7 Libra (September 23 — October 22): Taurus, Cancer, Aquarius Cancer is a very nurturing sign, and Libra loves to be nurtured. "Both signs are very changeable [too,] so in some weird way they understand each other's mood swings," Barretta says. It can make for an intense attraction right from the get-go. As two signs ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Taurus can't help but fall for Libra. These two find themselves wanting to spend romantic days indoors together, simply enjoying each other's company. Then there's Aquarius, who is attracted to Libra for their secret appreciation of all things avant-garde. "Libra likes to be on the tip of anything new in fashion, art, and music and Aquarius are always on to the latest and greatest," Barretta says. They'll enjoy telling Libra about their latest obsessions, and watching them light up.

8 Scorpio (October 23 — November 21): Taurus, Cancer, Pisces As a sign that prefers not to rock the boat, Cancer admires "Scorpio's ability to confront and overcome the darker energies of life that they [...] prefer to avoid," Damron says. The moment they see them deftly handle a tough situation, it'll spark an intense crush. Taurus fall on the opposite end of the astrological chart, and will find Scorpio attractive as a result. "Taurus lives a life [...] of stability," Damron says. "However, Scorpios throw caution to the wind and ride a wave of emotional peaks and valleys, gains and losses. [Taurus] will be attracted to this seemingly fearless approach." Pisces appreciates this side of Scorpio, too, as well as their mystery, Barretta says. As two "mystical" signs, they'll truly understand each other, and will stir up some seriously sexy vibes while having deep conversations.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces Geminis are down to pack their bags and leave on a trip at a moment's notice, Barretta says, which is why they'll instantly fall for Sagittarius — who is known to do the same. Aquarius is the same way. They aren't ones to be tied down, which is why there's often an attraction and mutual understanding between these two signs. They'll hit it off and then immediately start planning a big trip. As for Pisces, they're drawn to Sagittarius for their ability to chat about the philosophical side of life. Pisces also loves freedom and, as Barretta says, often finds it refreshing to be with someone who despises routine just as much as they do.

10 Capricorn (December 22 — January 19): Taurus, Cancer, Virgo As another earth sign, Taurus will be into Capricorn right from the start. And if they end up together, the two can make a really great couple. "The material end of the relationship is left to Capricorn while the sensual elements of the relationship are kept alive by Taurus," Barretta says. Cancer is also all about this stability, which vibes well with Capricorn's strong desire to meet big goals and create a solid foundation for their life. These two will quickly realize they want the same things, and will start falling for each other. And then there's Virgo, who's attracted to Capricorn and their ability to remain organized at all costs. "They both like the 'predictable,'" Barretta says, and will even find this trait sexy.

11 Aquarius (January 20 — February 18): Gemini, Leo, Scorpio Since they're both air signs, Gemini and Aquarius share a bond over their interest in social affairs, Damron says. Aquarius is always working to create a better society, which Gemini truly admires. And they will try to support them as much as they can. As a sign that thrives off attention, Leo may find themselves falling for Aquarius — but not for the reason you might think. "Through Aquarius, [Leo learns] that everyone's contribution is equally important to creating a healthy community," Damron says. "For this reason, they seek out Aquarians to balance themselves." Scorpio is also drawn to them, but for their quirky side. "Scorpio wants to figure Aquarius out," Barretta says. They find the mystery quite attractive, "while Aquarius enjoys being the missing piece of the puzzle."

12 Pisces (February 19 — March 20): Leo, Virgo, Pisces Leo is all about the arts, Barretta says, and will feel inspired by a creative Pisces. Leo might even make them their muse for an upcoming project — and they won't be able to stop thinking about them. Virgo will also find themselves falling for Pisces, since these two signs are opposites, which means they balance each other out. "They are attracted to Pisces because they help them learn to let go and go with the flow," Damron says, which is something a highly-organized Virgo needs. Scorpio also tends to be head-over-heels for Pisces. "Scorpio and Pisces are mystery and magic to the 10th degree," Barretta says. "These two signs together somehow read each other's minds and know exactly what to do to please the other."

Whether they're intrigued by mutual goals, make each other feel extra comfy and secure, or simply enjoy hanging out and having great conversation, when these signs come together the chemistry is real.

Experts:

Griffin Damron, vedic astrologer

Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author