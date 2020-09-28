When you’re zodiac royalty, you tend to have your pick of the best. You’re bold, creative, generous, and warm. People are naturally drawn to you. It’s no secret that you’re the sign that loves being in the spotlight. So, lucky for you, the three zodiac signs most attracted to Leo will give you the kind of attention you desire.

"Leo is the only sign in the zodiac that's ruled by the Sun, so they tend to have very radiant personalities," astrologer Jessica D'Angio tells Bustle. “You can always spot a Leo because they feel completely comfortable in their own skin and they just shine without even trying. Leo also rules the fifth house in astrology, which is arguably the most fun house as it covers play, creativity, and romance. Leo excels at all of these things.”

In addition to their attractive personality traits, D’Angio says Leos tend to have really great hair. “The symbol most associated with Leo is the lion, and the King of the Jungle has a gorgeous mane,” she says. “Leo women are positively fearless with their hairstyles. They know the spotlight is always on them, and that's just what they like, so they always make sure to look their best.”

Here are the three zodiac signs most drawn to Leo, according to D'Angio.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Leo will catch their fellow fire sign's attention right away due to their confidence and down-for-anything personality. Aries will appreciate how Leo does whatever they want, no matter how silly it makes them look. In fact, Aries will happily join along with them. Both Leo and Aries spontaneous and fun-loving, and Aries will genuinely enjoy being around someone who's just as wild as they are. "Both signs are super passionate and enthusiastic," D'Angio says. "They can plan to take over the world together and are highly likely actually to follow through. These two would make a very spirited couple."

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Both Leo and Gemini are playful signs who love all the drama that comes with dating. When these two first meet, it'll be like a sexy game of cat and mouse. Leo will keep shooting Gemini flirtatious looks all night while catering to their many admirers, while Gemini will try to find a way to get Leo alone finally. Gemini will find their confidence attractive and will be curious to uncover what they're all about. Gemini is mutable air, while Leo is fixed fire. According to D'Angio, air and fire mix very well together, and the versatility of Gemini is an excellent asset to Leo's stable and sometimes stubborn personality. "It's one of the most dynamic combinations in all of the zodiac," she says.