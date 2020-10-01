Libras are the Serena Van Der Woodsens of the world. You’re the type of person who can walk into a room, turn heads, and make people wonder, “Who’s that?” You have a certain glow to you, and it makes everyone take notice. You’re as lovely as Venus, the goddess who rules over your sign, and you always carry yourself with grace. You’re also good-natured, fair, and oh-so-charming. When it comes to flirting, you even have Gemini beat. Once people get to know you, they can’t help but fall in love, and the three zodiac signs most attracted to Libra know that better than anyone else.

"Libra is one of only two signs in the zodiac ruled by Venus, so this fact alone makes them very appealing," astrologer Jessica D'Angio tells Bustle. "Venus energy speaks to love, money, and relating, and Libras are well-versed in all of these areas. They're typically charming, well-dressed, and very eloquent."

When it comes to relationships, Libras will go the extra mile for someone they care about. According to D'Angio, the sign of Libra rules the Seventh House of Partnership, which is the most important house to look at if having a romantic commitment is a goal. So Libras are "simply cut" for commitment, D'Angio says. They can definitely handle casual relationships, but will only stick around for those they actually see themselves having a future with.

"Everyone loves Libra," D'Angio says. But three zodiac signs are drawn to your sign most.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Opposites always attract in astrology, which is why Aries tops the list for signs most attracted to Libra. There's a natural pull towards each other, and the sexual chemistry can be intense. Libras are also a lot of fun to be around, and Aries is all about that. According to D'Angio, Aries if the sign of the "self," while Libra is the sign of the "other." These two can help balance each other out. "Blending these two energies results in a nice relationship where each partner is allowed to be a unique individual," she says. Libra is all about romance, while Aries is passion and desire. If these two move past the attraction stage, it'll be an exciting relationship for both of them.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Fixed earth sign Taurus comes in at number two, which may be surprising for some. "At first glance, there's not a lot of obvious compatibility here, but I see this pairing all the time," D'Angio says. "The common denominator in this match is Venus — both Taurus and Libra are Venus-ruled signs. So, even though earth and air don't necessarily mix well, the Venus connection makes this a solid combination." Taurus is far from shallow, but they do have an appreciation for a physically appealing individual. Libra is a sign that makes an effort to look good, and like Taurus, they like living a flashy lifestyle. So, Libra's looks and style will catch Taurus’ attention, but their warm personality will keep them hooked. Plus, Taurus loves to be doted on, while Libra loves to dote. According to D'Angio, it's a match made in heaven — if they manage to not go broke first.