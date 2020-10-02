3 Zodiac Signs Most Attracted To Scorpio

Look up the word "sexy" in the dictionary, and you'll find a picture of Scorpio. When you're born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, you’re known for your intensity, depth, intellect, and allure. Just when someone thinks they have you all figured out, you go and do something completely unexpected. Everyone seems to have an opinion about your sign, some of which aren’t that great. But it's not like you care too much. You know you’re misunderstood. However, there's nothing you do can to put off the three zodiac signs most attracted to Scorpio. There’s a lot more than sex appeal to appreciate about you, and Cancer, Virgo, and Pisces, definitely recognize that.

As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, Scorpios tend to show up in a few different archetypes. "Most of us are familiar with the stereotype of the 'bad boy/girl' who breaks the rules and seduces us to follow our hidden desires, yet never seems quite attainable. Many of us are also familiar with the 'shaman' archetype or the fearless spiritual warrior who battles their inner demons and transcends our earth plane to one of enlightenment. Regardless, the appeal of Scorpio is pretty obvious — they're probably the sexiest and deepest zodiac sign there is!"

Scorpios don’t let many people into their inner world, and their intensity can be a bit intimidating for some. But that doesn’t seem to matter to the following three zodiac signs who are drawn to Scorpio the most.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) These two water signs are naturally pulled towards each other. Cancer, in particular, loves to dote on those in their inner circle. According to Semos, the “brooding, emo Scorpio will seem like the perfect target” for Cancer’s nurturing. Both signs tend to be guarded at first, so the attraction may not lead to anything right away. But once they’ve become more comfortable around each other, they’ll feel like they’ve finally found a partner who really understands them. They’ll form a deep emotional connection that lasts a long time.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgo and Scorpio make a very interesting pair. While Scorpio is known for being the “bad boy” of the zodiac, Virgo is known for being the “goody-two-shoes.” At first, they may seem like total opposites, but they actually have a lot in common. For instance, they’re both intellectual, value honesty and loyalty, love obsessing over details and take good care of those closest to them. According to Semos, Virgo will be attracted to Scorpio’s mysterious nature and emotional depth. “There’s so much to figure out and dissect,” she says. “It’s like a mystery that Virgo must solve.”